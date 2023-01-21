Read full article on original website
Related
DNR announces 2022 Fish of the Year Award winners
Indiana Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners for the 2022 Fish of the Year awards, with fish as large at 56 inches.
This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana
Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
Fox 59
Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday
Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Deputies make arrest after man shot in Monroe County. Deputies make arrest after man shot in...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
There’s One Spot in Indiana That Stays 56 Degrees All Year Long
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the winter blues are a real thing, and it is not uncommon to experience them. Many people notice their mood changes a little by the weather, a lot of people report "feeling down" or just feeling blue when the days are shorter and colder, but notice they feel better in the springtime.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND continues Winter Storm Watch valid at Jan 25, 1:00 AM EST till Jan 25, 4:00 PM EST https://t.co/aRiSvc9N95 https://t.co/f9NZroOGOc. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
Winter Storm Watch: Parts of Indiana Could See Up to 8 Inches of Snow Tuesday Night
Another Winter Storm is on the way and it could bring nearly a foot of snow to some parts of Indiana. Since the first official day of winter on December 21st we have seen temperatures here in Evansville reach a blistering low of -6 degrees on December 23rd and climb as high as 64 degrees on January 11th. That's a 70-degree difference in less than three weeks' time. There is no doubt that Indiana winters are unpredictable.
Delphos Herald
McCoy: wary of winter weather
VAN WERT — Weather specialist Rick McCoy said area residents need to keep up with weather forecasts over the next couple of days. Following a wet snow on Sunday, which dropped one to three inches across much of the area, officials are turning their sights toward a system from the southwest that could dump major amounts of snow on the local area in midweek.
These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns
A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
WOWO News
NWS: Anywhere from 4 to 12 Inches of snow is possible across Indiana
STATEWIDE (Network Indiana- A winter storm is coming to Indiana. The National Weather Service expects substantial snow to begin moving into the state Tuesday night and move through Wednesday. “This is really a system that has a lot of qualities for being one of our classic snowmakers across the state....
Fox 59
Following a potent winter storm expected to impact Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – Winter weather has not been easy to come by this year, but our first chance at substantial snowfall will come in the middle of this week. A light snow fell this morning across Indiana though temps have risen enough to melt most of it off by the evening. We’ll see partial clearing overnight into Monday morning with the last of the snow showers beginning to exit.
Are You Purging Your Home? 8 Places To Donate In Kentucky & Indiana & How
It's a new year and maybe a new you and you're thinking I have to get rid of all this stuff. There are multiple organizations waiting for your items but here's what you need to know. KNOW BEFORE YOU GO. Many places have really started to evaluate what they can...
Indiana Landowner Captures Surprise Guest While Trapping for Coyotes
Although not the intended catch, one Indiana landowner recently captured a young bobcat before freeing the animal and releasing it back into the wild. A Warrick County, Indiana man recently shared photos on social media of his unintended catch. Mike Gootee tells us that he found the young bobcat in one of his traps intended for capturing coyotes. Gootee was able to release the bobcat which he describes in his posts on social media as a "tom." He says that once released, the bobcat took up residency on his four-wheeler tire for about 20 minutes before eventually taking off.
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm headed to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm arrives as early as Tuesday night this week. In the late hours of Tuesday night, into early morning Wednesday, we are expecting the arrival of what could be a fairly significant winter storm. Mixed precipitation will move in first, kicking off what will become hazardous traveling conditions into the Wednesday morning commute.
westkentuckystar.com
Winter storm tonight still forecast to stay in Missouri
Meteorologists are watching a snow event in Missouri that is still expected to stay to the west of the Mississippi River until it moves across north of Cape Girardeau by Wednesday. Four to eight inches of heavy wet snow are being forecast for Missouri Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, ranging...
WANE-TV
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Indiana?
INDIANA (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Indiana with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1