Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Portland weather Sunday will be dry; high near 45

The weather in Portland on Sunday will bring fewer surprises than Saturday, when snow and graupel fell but didn’t accumulate. Sunday in the metro area will be mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The chance of rain is just 20%.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland weekend weather: Wet with a chance of snow

The Portland area is in for a wet weekend as a cold front pushes farther south than previously expected. Starting midmorning, up to a quarter of an inch of rain is forecasted for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The high is expected to be around 44 degrees before temperatures drop overnight bringing a chance of snow showers after 4 a.m. with the snow level at about 1,000 feet. Less than 1/2 inch of snow is expected.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Portland begins to dry, sunbreaks coming midweek

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After we saw a wintry mix start to our Saturday, we are about to really start drying out and staying dry in the Portland metro area. By Sunday afternoon, the light rain we could see early on will taper off. Sunday morning begins with patchy fog and the clouds will stick around throughout the rest of the afternoon, before we see some break in those clouds later in the day.
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'

SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
MARION COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Multnomah County issues overnight cold weather advisory

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's forecasted temperature for Friday night is 32 degrees, prompting Multnomah County to issue a cold weather advisory. Multnomah County's 211info issued the cold weather advisory Friday morning, saying that while 'Severe Weather' levels aren't quite met, the nighttime temperature will be freezing for at least four hours.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Portland firefighters rescue dog stuck in sewer pipe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters came to the rescue when a little pup got stuck in a sewer pipe in North Portland on Sunday. Just after 2:30 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to an animal rescue call at North Burlington Avenue and North Crawford Street. PF&R said a dog went into an exposed six inch pipe and crawled out of arms reach.
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Jantzen Beach Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Jantzen Beach Center, is a very practical shopping center. Since, you can find everything you need for the home, your closet, or any gift you want to make. This complex has different department stores, boutiques, and restaurants, in case you want to eat something delicious. Featured Shopping Stores: Sierra, Target,...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Show and Tell with Tony: Homemade temperature blanket

In this Show and Tell, Tony Martinez meets up with radio host Christa Wessel who shares the instrument that sparked her passion for music. In this Show and Tell, Tony Martinez visits an old friend and co-worker who shares a piece of Portland radio history and Trail Blazers history that they helped create.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Portland Brings More Than a Taste of Luxury Downtown

As far as brand image goes, the gilded emblem of luxury that is Ritz-Carlton veers pretty far from that of Portland. But the brand’s 35-story tower set to open this summer—which casts a shadow over all but three of the city’s skyscrapers—purports to be carrying us into the future, culturally and financially. Luxury, apparently, is booming.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Hand-Blown Glass Hearts Are Yours to Find and Keep in Tualatin, Oregon

Beginning on February 1st, 2023, you can celebrate the “Month of Love” in local Tualatin parks. In an event similar to the Oregon coast’s Finders Keepers, 175 beautiful hand-blown heart-shaped glass baubles will be hidden around local parks and trails. Be lucky enough to find one to take home as a treasured souvenir, or leave it and spread the love for someone else to find.
TUALATIN, OR
opb.org

Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?

Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
PORTLAND, OR

