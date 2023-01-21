PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After we saw a wintry mix start to our Saturday, we are about to really start drying out and staying dry in the Portland metro area. By Sunday afternoon, the light rain we could see early on will taper off. Sunday morning begins with patchy fog and the clouds will stick around throughout the rest of the afternoon, before we see some break in those clouds later in the day.

