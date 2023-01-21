Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Portland weather Sunday will be dry; high near 45
The weather in Portland on Sunday will bring fewer surprises than Saturday, when snow and graupel fell but didn’t accumulate. Sunday in the metro area will be mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The chance of rain is just 20%.
kptv.com
Winter isn’t finished yet; colder days return in final days of January
We all know January as been very mild. Temperatures are running several degrees above average; the official climate station at PDX hasn’t even dropped below 32 degrees! That mild weather continues through Friday and probably Saturday too, but then we see a change in the last 4 days of the month.
Portland weekend weather: Wet with a chance of snow
The Portland area is in for a wet weekend as a cold front pushes farther south than previously expected. Starting midmorning, up to a quarter of an inch of rain is forecasted for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The high is expected to be around 44 degrees before temperatures drop overnight bringing a chance of snow showers after 4 a.m. with the snow level at about 1,000 feet. Less than 1/2 inch of snow is expected.
Channel 6000
Portland begins to dry, sunbreaks coming midweek
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After we saw a wintry mix start to our Saturday, we are about to really start drying out and staying dry in the Portland metro area. By Sunday afternoon, the light rain we could see early on will taper off. Sunday morning begins with patchy fog and the clouds will stick around throughout the rest of the afternoon, before we see some break in those clouds later in the day.
Saturday snow graces Portland metro area
A flash of wintry weather has moved its way into Portland, resulting in snow falling across the metro area.
KVAL
Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'
SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
Massive sinkhole swallows up chunk of Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area
A sinkhole 20 feet wide and 15 feet deep has formed at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area in the northwest corner of the park’s sand dune.
KATU.com
Multnomah County issues overnight cold weather advisory
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's forecasted temperature for Friday night is 32 degrees, prompting Multnomah County to issue a cold weather advisory. Multnomah County's 211info issued the cold weather advisory Friday morning, saying that while 'Severe Weather' levels aren't quite met, the nighttime temperature will be freezing for at least four hours.
hereisoregon.com
Portland Winter Light Festival heats up the winter months with dazzling light
Portland’s Winter Light Festival is back for its 8th year this Feb 3-11. This years theme will be “Light of Stars” and will feature dynamic anchor art sites in the City Center and pop-up art installations throughout Portland. Here are just a few of the new and...
‘Boom! Trailer blew up’: Portland residents share concerns
Residents in a North Portland neighborhood want action from city leaders after the explosion of a camper-trailer parked on a busy street corner in the early hours of Saturday.
These Portland plant shops rank as some of the best in the U.S.
Portland anthophiles rejoice, you are surrounded by some of the best plant shops around. According to Yelp.com, three of the 50 best plant stores in the U.S. and Canada are here in Portland.
kptv.com
Portland firefighters rescue dog stuck in sewer pipe
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters came to the rescue when a little pup got stuck in a sewer pipe in North Portland on Sunday. Just after 2:30 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to an animal rescue call at North Burlington Avenue and North Crawford Street. PF&R said a dog went into an exposed six inch pipe and crawled out of arms reach.
Leaders: I-205 tolling could ‘negatively impact’ communities
One of the biggest concerns from local leaders still is about thousands of drivers cutting thru communities to avoid paying tolls.
tourcounsel.com
Jantzen Beach Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Jantzen Beach Center, is a very practical shopping center. Since, you can find everything you need for the home, your closet, or any gift you want to make. This complex has different department stores, boutiques, and restaurants, in case you want to eat something delicious. Featured Shopping Stores: Sierra, Target,...
kptv.com
Show and Tell with Tony: Homemade temperature blanket
In this Show and Tell, Tony Martinez meets up with radio host Christa Wessel who shares the instrument that sparked her passion for music. In this Show and Tell, Tony Martinez visits an old friend and co-worker who shares a piece of Portland radio history and Trail Blazers history that they helped create.
Pedestrian hit in Southeast Portland, dies at hospital
A pedestrian died at a hospital after being struck by a driver in Southeast Portland early Monday morning, according to Portland police.
pdxmonthly.com
The Ritz-Carlton, Portland Brings More Than a Taste of Luxury Downtown
As far as brand image goes, the gilded emblem of luxury that is Ritz-Carlton veers pretty far from that of Portland. But the brand’s 35-story tower set to open this summer—which casts a shadow over all but three of the city’s skyscrapers—purports to be carrying us into the future, culturally and financially. Luxury, apparently, is booming.
thatoregonlife.com
Hand-Blown Glass Hearts Are Yours to Find and Keep in Tualatin, Oregon
Beginning on February 1st, 2023, you can celebrate the “Month of Love” in local Tualatin parks. In an event similar to the Oregon coast’s Finders Keepers, 175 beautiful hand-blown heart-shaped glass baubles will be hidden around local parks and trails. Be lucky enough to find one to take home as a treasured souvenir, or leave it and spread the love for someone else to find.
opb.org
Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?
Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
KGW
White Portland ‘peace bikes’ mistaken for traffic death memorials
The bikes aren’t intended to be ghost bikes, which usually mark where a cyclist was killed. The artist had a somewhat different message in mind.
Comments / 3