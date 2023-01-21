ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MyNorthwest.com

Report: Mariners PxP Aaron Goldsmith withdraws name from Cards job

It appears Mariners play-by-play announcer Aaron Goldsmith is staying in Seattle. Goldsmith’s name has been in the news in the last few days with him tied to a vacancy in the booth for the St. Louis Cardinals. The 10-year veteran of Mariners broadcasts would be a logical choice as a native of St. Louis, but a report Monday afternoon by the St. Louis Dispatch said Goldsmith has taken his name out of consideration for the post.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

MLB world reacts to Angels announcement that team won’t be sold

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he is no longer exploring a sale of the MLB team, and it caused quite a reaction on social media. Last August, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he would explore a sale of the team. That had quite the positive reaction from disgruntled Angels, who watched the team fail to win a World Series since Moreno bought the team in 2003. Not to mention that this franchise hasn’t won a postseason game since 2009 in the ALCS against the New York Yankees.
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Angels owner Arte Moreno no longer selling the team

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced Monday that he is ending the "exploratory process" of selling the franchise and will continue ownership "throughout the 2023 season and beyond." "During this process, it became clear that we had unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the...
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

2022 Los Angeles Angels Player Reviews: Jose Marte

When Jose Marte began the 2021 season, he was stuck between the San Francisco Giants’ High-A and Double-A teams for the third straight year. However, he finally got a chance to prove himself when he was dealt at the trade deadline to the Los Angeles Angels as a part of a package for Tony Watson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy