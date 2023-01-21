Read full article on original website
Chicago White Sox Reportedly Happy Minnesota Twins Traded Luis Arraez
The Chicago White Sox hope to improve as a ball club in 2023, thanks to the Minnesota Twins trading 2022 American League batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects Jose Salas and Bryon Chourio.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Sal Bando, three-time World Series champion and former Brewers general manager, dies at 78
Sal Bando was a four-time All-Star with the Oakland A's and spent more than two decades with the Milwaukee Brewers as a player and executive.
Angels Rumors: Eight Teams Linked to Shohei Ohtani as Free Agent Landing Spots
Everyone wants a piece of Ohtani.
MyNorthwest.com
Report: Mariners PxP Aaron Goldsmith withdraws name from Cards job
It appears Mariners play-by-play announcer Aaron Goldsmith is staying in Seattle. Goldsmith’s name has been in the news in the last few days with him tied to a vacancy in the booth for the St. Louis Cardinals. The 10-year veteran of Mariners broadcasts would be a logical choice as a native of St. Louis, but a report Monday afternoon by the St. Louis Dispatch said Goldsmith has taken his name out of consideration for the post.
AOL Corp
Angels owner Arte Moreno takes franchise off market, won't sell team as Shohei Ohtani talks loom
Five months after owner Arte Moreno declared "now is the time," the Los Angeles Angels announced Monday that the franchise is, in fact, not for sale. The Angels released a statement on behalf of the Moreno family announcing the decision:. "During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished...
MLB world reacts to Angels announcement that team won’t be sold
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he is no longer exploring a sale of the MLB team, and it caused quite a reaction on social media. Last August, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he would explore a sale of the team. That had quite the positive reaction from disgruntled Angels, who watched the team fail to win a World Series since Moreno bought the team in 2003. Not to mention that this franchise hasn’t won a postseason game since 2009 in the ALCS against the New York Yankees.
FOX Sports
Angels owner Arte Moreno no longer selling the team
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced Monday that he is ending the "exploratory process" of selling the franchise and will continue ownership "throughout the 2023 season and beyond." "During this process, it became clear that we had unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the...
Yardbarker
2022 Los Angeles Angels Player Reviews: Jose Marte
When Jose Marte began the 2021 season, he was stuck between the San Francisco Giants’ High-A and Double-A teams for the third straight year. However, he finally got a chance to prove himself when he was dealt at the trade deadline to the Los Angeles Angels as a part of a package for Tony Watson.
Baseball-'Unfinished business': Los Angeles Angels owner no longer selling team
LOS ANGELES, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno on Monday said he was no longer interested in selling the team he has owned for 20 years after announcing in August that he was looking for buyers.
Why Yankees Didn't Trade For Luis Castillo at Deadline, Acquiring Frankie Montas Instead
New York wasn't willing to include this prospect in trade talks with the Reds, according to an MLB insider
The Rich History Of Oakland A’s Third Basemen
On Saturday the news of the death of legendary Oakland (and Kansas City) A’s third baseman Sal Bando broke. Coming on the heels of Ray Fosse’s passing in 2021, it was another tough day for A’s fans.
Lyle Alzado Might Have Been the Toughest Raider Ever
The Las Vegas Raiders have had many tough players, perhaps none tougher than the great defensive end Lyle Alzado.
