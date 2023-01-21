Read full article on original website
Rashford eases Manchester United to first-leg win over Nottingham Forest
That only Erling Haaland has scored more goals than Marcus Rashford among Premier League players in all competitions this season places the England striker’s progress in perspective as his 18th of the season allowed Manchester United to place one foot in the Carabao Cup final. If Sunday’s defeat at...
BBC
Spirit of Thatcherism will help North of England, Gove says
Michael Gove has told the North of England's political leaders he will harness the "spirit" of Thatcherism to raise living standards in the region. The levelling up secretary told a conference the former prime minister was an inspiration for the policy. His speech followed Northern leaders' call to enshrine levelling...
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
BBC
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
BBC
Children punched and hit over the head in care homes rated ‘good’
Children in care were punched, locked out naked and had vinegar poured on cuts, according to reports that were filed over three years before the homes were finally shut. A BBC investigation has learned more than 100 concerns were logged at the Doncaster children's homes, which retained a "good" Ofsted rating.
BBC
Rushden boy's organs used to save others after choking death
A mother whose 10-year-old son died after choking on a sweet said his organs were used to save four lives. Quintis Gouws, from Rushden, Northamptonshire, died in October after being taken to hospital. Odette Green said the family was left "devastated" and remained in shock but added other people could...
Flawless Diamonds defend Quad Series title with win over New Zealand
Australia have laid down an emphatic marker ahead of the Netball World Cup with a Quad Series triumph at the venue where they intend to reassert their global netball supremacy in August. The Diamonds successfully defended their Quad title without a single loss, beating their fiercest rivals New Zealand 56-50...
BBC
Mystery portrait likely to be Raphael masterpiece
New facial recognition technology has found a painting previously attributed to an unknown artist is highly likely to be a Raphael masterpiece. A team from the University of Nottingham and University of Bradford used the technology to examine the painting, known as the de Brécy Tondo. They found the...
BBC
Tributes as Cumbria cricketer Arthur Lamb dies aged 31
Tributes have been paid to a cricketer and a council's youngest member following his sudden death aged 31. Arthur Lamb, who played for Whitehaven Cricket Club and was a Conservative Cumbria County Councillor, died on Friday. He has been described as a "cornerstone" of the club, where he had coached...
BBC
Inside the world of organised crime and extreme dog breeding
Organised crime is moving into the lucrative market of extreme dog breeding, a BBC investigation has found. Bulldogs, including the new American Bully breed, are being bred with hugely exaggerated characteristics - such as excessive skin folds or large, muscular frames. The RSPCA warns criminals are breeding and selling these...
