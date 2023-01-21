Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said his team must change their mentality if they want to become a trophy-winning team, bemoaning defensive errors in his side's 3-2 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday. "At this moment I'm annoyed and I also told the players 'if you want to win trophies, titles, we have to change our mentality' because it's not possible that you are in a top game and you're making three such big mistakes where you concede goals, especially the last goal.

1 DAY AGO