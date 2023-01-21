Read full article on original website
Man Utd fans rage at David de Gea as goalkeeper makes bizarre decision before Nketiah winner in Arsenal clash
MANCHESTER UNITED fans were left furious and baffled in equal measure by David de Gea's decision late on against Arsenal. The Red Devils travelled to North London knowing that a win would narrow the gap at the top to five points. But with the score level at 2-2 late on,...
Former Manchester United player looks unrecognisable as he has a beer with friends and family over Christmas... but can you guess who the former Premier League star is?
Manchester United fans have been left stunned by the appearance of one of the club's former players after he was pictured posing with friends and family over Christmas. The ex-United midfielder spent just three years at Old Trafford during his playing days - making only 27 appearances in all competitions - but he was a member of their treble-winning squad in 1998-99.
Phil Foden could miss Manchester City's FA Cup clash with Arsenal after 'struggling' with foot injury picked up in loss to Manchester United with Pep Guardiola set to rest his star for Tottenham if he remains 'a little bit uncomfortable'
Phil Foden is struggling with a persistent foot injury that could rule him out of Manchester City's FA Cup clash with Arsenal on Friday. Foden, who has started just three Premier League matches since mid-October, suffered the problem during the 2-1 defeat at Manchester United on January 14. The Citizens...
Cristiano Ronaldo makes subdued Al-Nassr debut as ex-Man Utd star fails to have a single shot on target in victory
WHILE Manchester United were tangling at the top of the Premier League, their fallen icon was getting a first look at the Saudi Pro League. The spectacle of Cristiano Ronaldo in Arabia is more surreal than anyone expected. Al-Nassr’s new man made a winning but rather frustrating start to life...
Manchester United drops their interest in Juventus man
Manchester United has shortlisted Juventus’ Wojciech Szczęsny as one of the goalkeepers to replace David de Gea at Old Trafford. The Spaniard is in talks with the English club over a new deal and it seems they will not find an agreement, so United decided to find a replacement on the market.
Manchester United battling PSG for signature of Brazilian wonderkid: report
Both sides are hoping to add attacking talent to their squads as they target silverware this season
Sky Sports mocked over shocking Wout Weghorst body double as Man Utd ace Photoshopped for team line-up graphic
MANCHESTER UNITED and their fans were reportedly left in stitches at an error from Sky Sports concerning their new signing Wout Weghorst. The Dutch striker joined the Red Devils on loan from Burnley earlier this month. The 30-year-old made his debut during last Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.
Analysis: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Liverpool’s display in the goalless draw with Chelsea once again highlighted the loss of the intensity that made them so feared for so long. The snap and spark has gone out of their game and how it showed in a truly dreadful game at a freezing Anfield. Jurgen Klopp...
Arsenal beats United 3-2, Haaland hat trick propels City
Erling Haaland can break all sorts of Premier League scoring records this season and it still might not secure Manchester City another title. That’s because there is just no stopping Arsenal, which overcame another big obstacle in its bid for a first league title since 2004. A few hours...
€80 million attacker has been offered to Manchester United
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the Italian club this month. According to a report from 90min, the 22-year-old Serbian international striker has been offered to Manchester United along with a number of other European clubs. The Italian outfit have had a disappointing season...
Manchester United report: Red Devils 'offered' Dusan Vlahovic by Juventus
Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer – and Juve's current plight could help them...
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: The line of demarcation
It was almost another stolen three points at the Etihad, but instead Tottenham Hotspur fell by multiple goals against Manchester City and continued the drought against top-four competition. The two sides will battle again in early February, and turning some positive moments into an actual win before then would be nice.
Erling Haaland Hat-Trick Moves Manchester City Two Points Behind Arsenal
Manchester City have moved within just two points of Arsenal after a convincing victory against Wolverhampton which was inspired by Erling Haaland who got back to his hat-trick scoring ways. It was the Norwegian internationals fourth hat-trick of the Premier League season which has taken him to 25 goals in...
Man Utd make Gusto contact as Chelsea terms accepted
Manchester United are in contact with Lyon fullback Malo Gusto. United have asked Gusto not to 'rush' into any decision about his future, despite already agreeing to join Chelsea. The Blues have seen a bid knocked back for the 19-year-old already this window but remain keen to acquire the teenagers...
Man Utd legend Scholes: Eriksen wasn't good enough
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Christian Eriksen should have stopped Bukayo Saka's stunning goal at the weekend. United had taken an early lead in the game at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal on Sunday through Marcus Rashford. However, Arsenal equalized through Eddie Nketiah and then took the lead through...
Exclusive: “Not easy” for Man United & Chelsea transfer targets to leave this January
It won’t be easy for clubs to sign Ajax duo Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez this January, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing. These two have been star players for Ajax in recent times and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them move on in the near future, with plenty of transfer rumours about interest from top Premier League clubs surfacing in the last few months.
Spurs need to get nasty as Harry Kane D-day looms, with Man United keen on the striker this summer
DANIEL MATTHEWS: So maybe now, after all the brinkmanship and all these years, the time is nigh for Harry Kane to begin the next phase of his record-chasing career.
Report: Liverpool Will Not Enter Transfer Market Again In January
Liverpool will not look to sign any other players this window, according to The Athletic's James Pearce.
Ten Hag says Man Utd must 'change mentality' after Arsenal defeat
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said his team must change their mentality if they want to become a trophy-winning team, bemoaning defensive errors in his side's 3-2 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday. "At this moment I'm annoyed and I also told the players 'if you want to win trophies, titles, we have to change our mentality' because it's not possible that you are in a top game and you're making three such big mistakes where you concede goals, especially the last goal.
Inter Milan ‘keeping keen on Chris Smalling transfer’ as ex-Man Utd star ‘refuses to sign new Roma contract’
INTER MILAN are reportedly keeping tabs on Chris Smalling. That’s with the ex-Manchester United star reportedly refusing to sign a new deal at Roma. Calciomercato claims Smalling’s future is up in the air as he approaches the end of his contract in Italy’s capital. The 33-year-old has...
