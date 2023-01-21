Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Winter Disaster: Syracuse Residents Irritated as Cars Block Snow PlowsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Car Vandalism in Syracuse is Rising: Residents Fear for their SafetyJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Protect Yourself: Phone Scammers Pretend to be Legitimate Organizations and Target Syracuse ResidentsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Related
Daily Orange
Observations from Syracuse’s loss: Girard keeps it close, Bacot dominates down low
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. UNC was the preseason No. 1 overall team. The NCAA Tournament runner-up returned two dynamic starters, Armando Bacot and Caleb Love, while RJ Davis and Leaky Black have seen their roles increase. This Tuesday night game should have simply been another Atlantic Coast Conference win for North Carolina. On paper, it was a road game against a once-dominant program now searching to regain stability following its first sub-.500 season in over half a century. Syracuse would enjoy the chance at a primetime game, the JMA Wireless Dome would fill up for the top-billed matchup, and fans would likely see a game that looked similar to last year’s blowout against Duke.
Daily Orange
Mae Batherson wins 3rd CHA Defenseman of the Week award this season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse defenseman Mae Batherson was named the College Hockey America Defenseman of the Week for the third time this season after her performances against No. 10 Cornell and Lindenwood. Batherson recorded two blocks in...
Daily Orange
Alaina Rice, Saniaa Wilson provide production from the bench in loss to No. 13 Duke
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Just a couple minutes into the second quarter, Alaina Rice ran crosscourt along the baseline before settling in the left wing. Teisha Hyman had the ball at the top of the key with a Duke defender on her. Hyman penetrated into the lane, forcing Rice’s defender to bite and subsequently leaving Rice open for a 3-pointer that she swished.
Daily Orange
Assistant coach Sue Ludwig brings over 3 decades of high school success to Syracuse
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Catherine Dadey had the flu the first week of practice in her senior year with Westhill Senior High School’s varsity basketball team. She still needed to have a meeting with then-Warriors’ head coach, Sue Ludwig.
Daily Orange
Maliq Brown’s ‘glue guy’ role at Syracuse is the same one he had in high school
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Tladi Conway noticed something when Syracuse played Virginia Tech on Jan. 11. Maliq Brown, one of Conway’s former players, was still doing the little things — the ones that every basketball team needs — that he did at Blue Ridge School in Virginia, where he won four state championships.
Daily Orange
Chris Bell provides ‘spark’ as confidence in rebounding, transition ability grows
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Chris Bell simply needed to mentally build a few things within himself to get to the point he was at on Tuesday night. He said after his career night against Notre Dame that he was “very confident” in his shot. It felt good for him to know his shot worked, and it was the fifth time Bell had finished a game in double figures. But the aggressiveness, the confidence to crash a board, follow a shot or sprint back on defense with a clear plan on the court, that wasn’t there yet. Then Tuesday night, a 40-minute, heartbreaking loss for Syracuse happened, and Bell came out of his shell.
Daily Orange
Veo’s on campus? Micromobility pioneer eyes partnership with Syracuse University
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. With over 1,000 rides per day since its launch in 2021, the city of Syracuse is among the most popular user locations for Veo, an electric scooter and bike rideshare service. But within the bounds of Syracuse University’s campus, Veo scooters aren’t in use at all.
Daily Orange
Syracuse University marks 38th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse University held its annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Sunday in the JMA Wireless Dome for the first time in-person since January 2020. Iris St. Meran, a reporter for NewsChannel 9...
Daily Orange
SU’s 6 Unsung Heroes for 2023 embody the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. When Candice Ogbu was a peer health advocate at Planned Parenthood, she developed a free city-wide resource list to fulfill needs she saw in the Syracuse area. Two years later, Syracuse University recognized Ogbu for her work in the local community as a recipient of the 2023 Unsung Heroes award.
Daily Orange
No, you’re not superior because you studied abroad
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If I have to listen to one more person tell me how they finally “found themselves” during their study abroad semester, I’m going to submerge myself in the Barnes’ S-shaped hot tub. We get it, guys. Paris was beautiful and Madrid was a movie and you just can’t wait to talk about what happened in the red-light district of Amsterdam.
Daily Orange
SU, Syracuse City School District look to create opportunities for local students
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. The Syracuse City School District is working with Syracuse University to ensure opportunities for local students and a diverse student body at SU. This occurs amid hearings of Supreme Court cases which could effectively ban affirmative action.
Daily Orange
Syracuse-based economic org receives $1 million grant to support CNY job training
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse-based economic development organization CenterState CEO is set to receive a $1 million grant to support job training from New York state as part of a statewide shift towards a technology-centered workforce. The award is...
Daily Orange
Syracuse Graduate Employees United maps road to formal unionization
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Following Syracuse Graduate Employees United’s Tuesday announcement of its intent to unionize, the group is preparing its efforts to gain official recognition as a labor union at Syracuse University. When student workers organize to...
Daily Orange
Graduate union hosts ‘Teach-In,’ lays out organizing process
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Ph.D. Candidate Kyle Leister felt as if he was doing everything a “good” Ph.D. student at Syracuse University should. He was working 13-hour days, publishing papers, writing grants, teaching classes and presenting at academic conferences. At the same time, Leister and his wife worried about whether they could even afford to start a family.
Daily Orange
Aneesh Chaganty’s ‘Missing’ is another solid entry in the screenlife genre
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Over the course of the past decade, a new style of filmmaking has emerged into popularity: the screenlife film. What distinguishes screenlife films from typical films is how they tell their story primarily through the lens of a computer screen. Out of all films of this genre, few have been able to compete with director Aneesh Chaganty’s 2018 thriller “Searching,” but Chaganty made a return with his 2023 movie “Missing.”
Daily Orange
Syracuse Common Council approves new parking agreement with SU
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. The Syracuse Common Council voted Monday to approve an agreement with Syracuse University regarding parking policies at the Washington Street Garage. Parking in the university’s on-campus garages costs $483 per semester, and surface lot parking...
Daily Orange
Local nonprofit strives for educational opportunities at Clark Reservation State Park
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. With rocky cliffs, lush forests and a glacial lake, Clark Reservation State Park offers a scenic forest experience despite being only nine miles from the city of Syracuse, but a local nonprofit organization is working to make the state park an outlet for education as well.
Daily Orange
The Emergency Triage, Treat and Transport project can tackle certain healthcare issues
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Healthcare is a human right that Americans without wealth are not always privy to. Although the American healthcare system provides a wide range of services, it is a messy, corrupt web. A sector...
Daily Orange
Mr. Noodle and Ms. Dumpling want to offer Asian fusion cuisine, share Chinese culture
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Chao Li and Jenny Chen don’t know how to cook. But the couple still made it their mission to share Chinese food and culture through their restaurant, Mr. Noodle and Ms. Dumpling, which opened in December.
Comments / 0