ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers of all time. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar has been in the news recently due to his high-profile move to Saudi Arabia. Still, even with his European career finishing the way it did, it is undeniable that Ronaldo is one of the greatest ever. […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports

Benzema keeps on scoring, Madrid stays close to Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Goal after goal, Karim Benzema keeps putting his World Cup disappointment behind him. Benzema scored for the sixth time after being dropped from France’s World Cup squad because of an injury, leading Real Madrid to a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league on Sunday.
Yardbarker

“What has he won?” – Luis Enrique blasted by former coach as he bids for Brazil role

Luis Enrique is searching for his new job in football having left the Spanish national team in December, following their below par performance in the World Cup last year. The former Barcelona boss seems to be in the running for two roles, having been linked to the head coach positions at Atletico Madrid and Brazil in recent weeks. Diego Simeone is still in charge of Los Rojiblancos, but reports suggest that he could leave at the end of this season.
BBC

Morocco and PSG defender Achraf Hakimi named Arab Sportsman of the Year

Morocco and Paris Saint Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has been named Arab Sportsman of the Year for 2022. The 24-year-old full back received the accolade at the Joy Awards in his country's capital Riyadh after a memorable year on the international and domestic stage. Hakimi played a key role as...
Yardbarker

Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara reveals why he left Barcelona for Bayern Munich

Thiago Alcantara has played for some of the biggest clubs in world football. The midfielder started his career at Barcelona, before joining German champions Bayern Munich in 2013. He is now at Premier League giants, having signed for the English club three years ago. On top of his domestic performances,...
BBC

Monday's transfer gossip: Rice, Lampard, Conte, Trossard, Zaniolo, Ziyech, Gil, Navas

West Ham United's Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also expected to compete for the 24-year-old England midfielder's signature. (Guardian) Everton's majority owner Farhad Moshiri has held talks with the club's board about manager Frank Lampard's future and possible replacements for...
Yardbarker

Manchester United considered 2022 move for Antoine Griezmann

Manchester United considered a bold transfer move for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann last summer. United were linked with a string of attacking targets ahead of the 2022/23 season as part of a squad overhaul at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag. Reports from Sky Sports claim Griezmann was on...
chatsports.com

Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo tells Roma he wants to leave and misses Sunday's victory over Spezia, but Jose Mourinho expects the Italy midfielder to stay as Serie A side have yet to receive an offer

Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo has told Roma he wishes to leave the club. Tottenham have offered a loan with option to buy at £30million but Roma want an obligation clause amid interest from AC Milan. Roma boss Jose Mourinho said: 'Nicolo's wish is to leave but in the end...
FOX Sports

Kylian Mbappé makes PSG history with 5-goal match

Kylian Mbappé continues to make history. The French striker scored five goals in Paris Saint-Germain's 7-0 rout of Pays de Cassel on Monday, making him the first player in club history to score that many goals in a match. As the French Cup match was scoreless for nearly the...

