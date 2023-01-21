ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Manchester United drops their interest in Juventus man

Manchester United has shortlisted Juventus’ Wojciech Szczęsny as one of the goalkeepers to replace David de Gea at Old Trafford. The Spaniard is in talks with the English club over a new deal and it seems they will not find an agreement, so United decided to find a replacement on the market.
chatsports.com

Philip Billing looking to leave Bournemouth following interest from Valencia, while the Cherries continue their pursuit of Inter Milan wing-back Robin Gosens

Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is looking to leave amid interest from Valencia. The Danish international has been a pivotal player for the Cherries this season, with his performances attracting the interest of the LaLiga side. Billing has featured in 19 of the Cherries 20 Premier League matches this season.
Yardbarker

Milan Skriniar’s Agent Roberto Sistici: “In Talks With PSG & Other Clubs, Inter Milan Decided To Put Him Up For Sale Last Summer”

The Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar’s agent has confirmed that the 27-year-old is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain as well as other clubs. Speaking to Italian news outlet Telenord, Skriniar’s agent Roberto Sistici also made clear that as far as he is concerned, the decision to put the player up for sale in the first place was the Nerazzurri’s.
Yardbarker

Brazil want Ronaldo’s help to secure Luis Enrique

The Brazilian FA (CBF) will ask legendary star Ronaldo Nazario to speak to Luis Enrique over their vacant managerial position. Enrique has been linked with a move to Brazil following his departure as Spain boss at the end of the 2022 World Cup last month. Tite was another managerial casualty...
BBC

Arsenal transfer news: Jakub Kiwior - Poland international signs from Spezia

Arsenal have signed Jakub Kiwior from Serie A side Spezia for 20m euros (£17.6m) on a deal running until 2027. The Poland defender, 22, offers much-needed support for Mikel Arteta's squad in their title push, with Brazilian defender Gabriel having played every Premier League game so far this season.
Reuters

Soccer-Poland to appoint former Portugal manager Santos as coach, says FA

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Poland will appoint former Portugal manager Fernando Santos as their new coach, Polish FA (PZPN) president Cezary Kulesza said on Monday. Kulesza shared a picture with Santos on Twitter, after the 68-year-old Portuguese was photographed at Warsaw airport earlier on Monday.
Yardbarker

Manchester United 'Interested' In Argentinian Striker

The search for Manchester United's next striker is heating up ahead of the summer transfer window in 2023. Despite only now being in January, United are already beginning ground work for the summer. Erik Ten Hag wants to bring a new number nine to Old Trafford, one that can become...
Yardbarker

Report: New management considering the early termination of Allegri’s contract

Despite the resignation of his good friend Andrea Agnelli, Massimiliano Allegri’s position at Juventus was deemed to be safe. In fact, many believed that the manager could be handed additional authorities due to the lack of sporting figures at the club. However, an emerging report claims that coach’s position...

