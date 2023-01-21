Read full article on original website
ESPN
Haaland beats Ronaldo and co., Benzema 5th highest, Arsenal 50: Stats
ESPN brings you the best stats from the weekend's football action.
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, De Gea, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Perrone
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star) Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to...
Al Nassr Manager Tells Players To "Not Always" Pass To Cristiano Ronaldo
Rudi Garcia encouraged his team to "play normally" after watching them beat Ettifaq 1-0 on Ronaldo's debut.
Manchester United battling PSG for signature of Brazilian wonderkid: report
Both sides are hoping to add attacking talent to their squads as they target silverware this season
Yardbarker
Manchester United drops their interest in Juventus man
Manchester United has shortlisted Juventus’ Wojciech Szczęsny as one of the goalkeepers to replace David de Gea at Old Trafford. The Spaniard is in talks with the English club over a new deal and it seems they will not find an agreement, so United decided to find a replacement on the market.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Coach Simone Inzaghi On Milan Skriniar’s Red Card Vs Empoli: “First Second Yellow For My Player After 35 Minutes Since I’ve Been Coaching”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that the red card received by defender Milan Skriniar during the first half of his team’s 0-1 loss to Empoli in Serie A was inexplicable in the context of his coaching career. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews, the coach...
chatsports.com
Philip Billing looking to leave Bournemouth following interest from Valencia, while the Cherries continue their pursuit of Inter Milan wing-back Robin Gosens
Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is looking to leave amid interest from Valencia. The Danish international has been a pivotal player for the Cherries this season, with his performances attracting the interest of the LaLiga side. Billing has featured in 19 of the Cherries 20 Premier League matches this season.
Yardbarker
Milan Skriniar’s Agent Roberto Sistici: “In Talks With PSG & Other Clubs, Inter Milan Decided To Put Him Up For Sale Last Summer”
The Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar’s agent has confirmed that the 27-year-old is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain as well as other clubs. Speaking to Italian news outlet Telenord, Skriniar’s agent Roberto Sistici also made clear that as far as he is concerned, the decision to put the player up for sale in the first place was the Nerazzurri’s.
Manchester United report: Red Devils 'offered' Dusan Vlahovic by Juventus
Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer – and Juve's current plight could help them...
Ronaldo makes Saudi league debut for Al Nassr, doesn’t score
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr, but his presence electrified fans at King Saud University Stadium as the team beat Ettifaq 1-0 to retake first place on Sunday. Talisca headed the winner in the 31st minute...
Tottenham to make incredible Nicolo Zaniolo swap deal, incensing Roma chief: report
Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo is forcing a move to north London, with one Roma director slamming the attacker for his behaviour
The US Sun
Inter Milan ‘keeping keen on Chris Smalling transfer’ as ex-Man Utd star ‘refuses to sign new Roma contract’
INTER MILAN are reportedly keeping tabs on Chris Smalling. That’s with the ex-Manchester United star reportedly refusing to sign a new deal at Roma. Calciomercato claims Smalling’s future is up in the air as he approaches the end of his contract in Italy’s capital. The 33-year-old has...
Yardbarker
Brazil want Ronaldo’s help to secure Luis Enrique
The Brazilian FA (CBF) will ask legendary star Ronaldo Nazario to speak to Luis Enrique over their vacant managerial position. Enrique has been linked with a move to Brazil following his departure as Spain boss at the end of the 2022 World Cup last month. Tite was another managerial casualty...
ESPN
Arsenal take charge of title race, Juventus are in trouble, Mudryk stars in dull Liverpool-Chelsea draw, more
Arsenal laid down a title marker, the problems are just beginning for Juventus, and Liverpool-Chelsea was bad. Here's what you missed this weekend.
BBC
Arsenal transfer news: Jakub Kiwior - Poland international signs from Spezia
Arsenal have signed Jakub Kiwior from Serie A side Spezia for 20m euros (£17.6m) on a deal running until 2027. The Poland defender, 22, offers much-needed support for Mikel Arteta's squad in their title push, with Brazilian defender Gabriel having played every Premier League game so far this season.
Reuters
Soccer-Poland to appoint former Portugal manager Santos as coach, says FA
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Poland will appoint former Portugal manager Fernando Santos as their new coach, Polish FA (PZPN) president Cezary Kulesza said on Monday. Kulesza shared a picture with Santos on Twitter, after the 68-year-old Portuguese was photographed at Warsaw airport earlier on Monday.
Yardbarker
Manchester United 'Interested' In Argentinian Striker
The search for Manchester United's next striker is heating up ahead of the summer transfer window in 2023. Despite only now being in January, United are already beginning ground work for the summer. Erik Ten Hag wants to bring a new number nine to Old Trafford, one that can become...
Yardbarker
Report: New management considering the early termination of Allegri’s contract
Despite the resignation of his good friend Andrea Agnelli, Massimiliano Allegri’s position at Juventus was deemed to be safe. In fact, many believed that the manager could be handed additional authorities due to the lack of sporting figures at the club. However, an emerging report claims that coach’s position...
CBS Sports
Fabrizio Romano's Here We Go transfer buzz: Chelsea might not be done, Tottenham monitoring Nicolo Zaniolo
The last full week of the transfer market is about to begin and the feeling is that there will be surprises. Arsenal opted to end last week with two new signings following Mykhaylo Mudryk's shock move to Chelsea. Arsenal won't get Eduardo Camavinga. Leandro Trossard arrived for a £25 million...
BBC
Fulham 0-1 Tottenham: Conte hails important win
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says the 1-0 win over Fulham was an important one to keep his side in the hunt for the Champions League places.
