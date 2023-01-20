DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police have a mystery on their hands and hope someone can help them solve it. What appears to be a bereavement box was found by a fisherman Sunday, January 22, 2023 washed up on the shore at May Day Park. He and police investigators now hope to return it to the parents.

DAPHNE, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO