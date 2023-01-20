ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxxv25.com

Wanted in connection with armed robbery in Jackson County

Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are asking for assistance in locating Alonzo Ira Hayes Jr., 22 years of age. Hayes is wanted in connection with an armed robbery occurring in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the Latimer community of Jackson County. Hayes...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two wanted after shooting injures one at Laurel restaurant

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for two men who they said are responsible for a shooting that left one injured on Friday, January 20. Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to the shooting around 1:44 a.m. at Premier Bar and Grill on Ellisville Road. While at the scene, officers were informed […]
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County deputies revive apparent overdose victim

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies helped revive a 66-year-old man Sunday from an apparent drug overdose. JCSD responded around noon Sunday to a report of a male who had overdosed on what was believed to be fentanyl outside of the Fast Stop convenience store on Mississippi 15 north in the Shady Grove community.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Police investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a pedestrian struck on Sunday night off of St. Stephens Road. Police said they responded to the Exxon gas station located at 2272 St. Stephens Road t approximately 7:45 p.m. in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival,...
MOBILE, AL
WDAM-TV

1 injured in single-vehicle accident Sunday in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After a Saturday full of rain-slickened-roadway collisions, Sunday morning produced the worst accident of the weekend so far. Moselle, South Jones and Southwest volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle collision just before 6 a.m. Sunday, on Church Street in Moselle. Upon arrival, firefighters found...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating two shootings from Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating two shootings from Saturday night, neither causing any injuries. Police said the first shooting occurred at 8:39 a.m. when officers responded to the 200 block of Berkley Avenue in reference to shots fired. MPD said upon arrival, they discovered the victims...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Florida child found with rotting teeth, woman charged with neglect

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — When a child lost consciousness on a ride at OWA in Foley, that was the last straw for a man who finally reported egregious alleged neglect to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A Cantonment woman, tasked with caring for the child, is now in jail. 45-year-old Sabrina Dawn Neufeldt was […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Suspect in 2 convenience store robberies identified: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have identified a man who they said was involved in two convenience store robberies. According to officials, Zedrick Raymond, 26, was identified as the person who robbed a Chevron Gas Station and Dawes Food Mart Monday, Jan. 16. Mobile Police were first called to the […]
MOBILE, AL
WDAM-TV

HPD seeking suspect wanted for overnight home invasion

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg looking for a Hattiesburg man wanted in connection to an overnight home invasion. Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said Saturday afternoon that an arrest warrant had been issued for James Powe, 47,. Moore said HPD officers responded to a call in the 800 block...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

Man brought to Mobile Police precinct dies, police investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death that happened Saturday just after 7 p.m. According to officials, officers from MPD precinct two responded to a vehicle that was entering their parking lot. When officers got to the car they found two adult men. One of the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman arrested in love triangle shooting at Mobile apartment complex: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend outside of Willow Woods Apartments Thursday has been arrested, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. According to officials, Aleesia Husband, 21, was arrested for the shooting that happened on Jan. 19. Officers were first called to Willow Woods Apartments just […]
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Laurel Pizza Hut manager shot during bank robbery

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pizza Hut manager in Laurel is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery at Regions Bank on Sunday, January 15. The Laurel Leader Call reported police responded to the bank’s location on 16th Avenue. The victim had been shot while making a deposit. She told police the suspect tried […]
LAUREL, MS
wxxv25.com

Superintendent speaks on gun brought to Harrison Central High School

Harrison Central High School returned to school today following the gun incident last week that put a 17-year-old in handcuffs. Prior to this incident, the school has seen a student arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to school in August 2022 and another in 2015. News 25 spoke with Harrison...
WDAM-TV

Police seeking information on Jan. 15 shooting in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is looking for information in relation to a shooting that happened this past weekend. On Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 2:14 a.m., Laurel police officers responded to South 16th Avenue on a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located a...
LAUREL, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy