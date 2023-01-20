Read full article on original website
Wanted in connection with armed robbery in Jackson County
Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are asking for assistance in locating Alonzo Ira Hayes Jr., 22 years of age. Hayes is wanted in connection with an armed robbery occurring in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the Latimer community of Jackson County. Hayes...
State investigating after horses shot, killed in George, Greene counties
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
Two wanted after shooting injures one at Laurel restaurant
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for two men who they said are responsible for a shooting that left one injured on Friday, January 20. Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to the shooting around 1:44 a.m. at Premier Bar and Grill on Ellisville Road. While at the scene, officers were informed […]
WAPT
Wayne County Board attorney faces conspiracy charge connected to kidnapping scheme
RIDGELAND, Miss. — The attorney for the Wayne County Board of Supervisors is charged with conspiracy in connection with a kidnapping scheme involving former Ole Miss and NFL player Jerrell Powe. Cooper Leggett, 40, was arrested Friday at his home in Waynesboro by members of a U.S. Marshals Task...
WDAM-TV
Jones County deputies revive apparent overdose victim
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies helped revive a 66-year-old man Sunday from an apparent drug overdose. JCSD responded around noon Sunday to a report of a male who had overdosed on what was believed to be fentanyl outside of the Fast Stop convenience store on Mississippi 15 north in the Shady Grove community.
WALA-TV FOX10
Police investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a pedestrian struck on Sunday night off of St. Stephens Road. Police said they responded to the Exxon gas station located at 2272 St. Stephens Road t approximately 7:45 p.m. in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival,...
WDAM-TV
1 injured in single-vehicle accident Sunday in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After a Saturday full of rain-slickened-roadway collisions, Sunday morning produced the worst accident of the weekend so far. Moselle, South Jones and Southwest volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle collision just before 6 a.m. Sunday, on Church Street in Moselle. Upon arrival, firefighters found...
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne PD investigating mysterious box containing an urn found at May Day Park
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police have a mystery on their hands and hope someone can help them solve it. What appears to be a bereavement box was found by a fisherman Sunday, January 22, 2023 washed up on the shore at May Day Park. He and police investigators now hope to return it to the parents.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating two shootings from Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating two shootings from Saturday night, neither causing any injuries. Police said the first shooting occurred at 8:39 a.m. when officers responded to the 200 block of Berkley Avenue in reference to shots fired. MPD said upon arrival, they discovered the victims...
WALA-TV FOX10
Witness records bizarre scene, as MPD investigates death at Tillman’s Corner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are still a lot of questions surrounding a bizarre incident right in the parking lot of an MPD precinct in Tillman’s Corner. Mobile Police say two men, one of them badly injured, suddenly rolled into that lot around 7:00 Saturday night. Witnesses tell FOX...
Florida child found with rotting teeth, woman charged with neglect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — When a child lost consciousness on a ride at OWA in Foley, that was the last straw for a man who finally reported egregious alleged neglect to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A Cantonment woman, tasked with caring for the child, is now in jail. 45-year-old Sabrina Dawn Neufeldt was […]
Suspect in 2 convenience store robberies identified: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have identified a man who they said was involved in two convenience store robberies. According to officials, Zedrick Raymond, 26, was identified as the person who robbed a Chevron Gas Station and Dawes Food Mart Monday, Jan. 16. Mobile Police were first called to the […]
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking suspect wanted for overnight home invasion
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg looking for a Hattiesburg man wanted in connection to an overnight home invasion. Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said Saturday afternoon that an arrest warrant had been issued for James Powe, 47,. Moore said HPD officers responded to a call in the 800 block...
Man brought to Mobile Police precinct dies, police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death that happened Saturday just after 7 p.m. According to officials, officers from MPD precinct two responded to a vehicle that was entering their parking lot. When officers got to the car they found two adult men. One of the […]
Woman arrested in love triangle shooting at Mobile apartment complex: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend outside of Willow Woods Apartments Thursday has been arrested, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. According to officials, Aleesia Husband, 21, was arrested for the shooting that happened on Jan. 19. Officers were first called to Willow Woods Apartments just […]
Laurel Pizza Hut manager shot during bank robbery
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pizza Hut manager in Laurel is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery at Regions Bank on Sunday, January 15. The Laurel Leader Call reported police responded to the bank’s location on 16th Avenue. The victim had been shot while making a deposit. She told police the suspect tried […]
wxxv25.com
Superintendent speaks on gun brought to Harrison Central High School
Harrison Central High School returned to school today following the gun incident last week that put a 17-year-old in handcuffs. Prior to this incident, the school has seen a student arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to school in August 2022 and another in 2015. News 25 spoke with Harrison...
WDAM-TV
Police seeking information on Jan. 15 shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is looking for information in relation to a shooting that happened this past weekend. On Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 2:14 a.m., Laurel police officers responded to South 16th Avenue on a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located a...
utv44.com
Mobile Police trying to identify who broke Bienville Square sculpture
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police are trying to identify the person or persons who broke one of the sculptures that line Bienville square. If you have any information on how this happened please call 251-434-8498 or MPD non-emergency at 251-208-7211.
Mobile police vehicle hit while responding to crash: Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue
UPDATE 12:50 PM: A spokesman for ALEA sent us this update: We received the call around 1:17 am and have the time of the crash as 12:57 am. The crash is still under investigation. As of right now, we know MPD was in the area investigating another crash when an officer in his parked patrol […]
