It doesn't get any easier for either team Monday when Tottenham visit Craven Cottage to face Fulham in an English Premier League match. Both squads come off losses against top-four teams, with Spurs playing the league's top two in consecutive matches. Tottenham (10-3-7) lost both but sit fifth in the Premier League table, two points ahead of Fulham (9-4-7). Spurs followed a 2-0 loss to league leader Arsenal last Sunday by blowing a two-goal lead in a 4-2 setback to Manchester City on Thursday. The Cottagers saw a four-match league win streak snapped when they suffered a 1-0 loss last Sunday. The teams met at Hotspur Stadium in September, and Spurs came away with a 2-1 victory.

