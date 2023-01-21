ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Phil Foden could miss Manchester City's FA Cup clash with Arsenal after 'struggling' with foot injury picked up in loss to Manchester United with Pep Guardiola set to rest his star for Tottenham if he remains 'a little bit uncomfortable'

Phil Foden is struggling with a persistent foot injury that could rule him out of Manchester City's FA Cup clash with Arsenal on Friday. Foden, who has started just three Premier League matches since mid-October, suffered the problem during the 2-1 defeat at Manchester United on January 14. The Citizens...
Yardbarker

Manchester United drops their interest in Juventus man

Manchester United has shortlisted Juventus’ Wojciech Szczęsny as one of the goalkeepers to replace David de Gea at Old Trafford. The Spaniard is in talks with the English club over a new deal and it seems they will not find an agreement, so United decided to find a replacement on the market.
BBC

Analysis: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

Liverpool’s display in the goalless draw with Chelsea once again highlighted the loss of the intensity that made them so feared for so long. The snap and spark has gone out of their game and how it showed in a truly dreadful game at a freezing Anfield. Jurgen Klopp...
Yardbarker

€80 million attacker has been offered to Manchester United

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the Italian club this month. According to a report from 90min, the 22-year-old Serbian international striker has been offered to Manchester United along with a number of other European clubs. The Italian outfit have had a disappointing season...
Yardbarker

Exclusive: “Not easy” for Man United & Chelsea transfer targets to leave this January

It won’t be easy for clubs to sign Ajax duo Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez this January, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing. These two have been star players for Ajax in recent times and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them move on in the near future, with plenty of transfer rumours about interest from top Premier League clubs surfacing in the last few months.
Yardbarker

Newcastle have held talks over Man United star but transfer may have to wait

Newcastle United have reportedly had some conversations about a potential transfer deal for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay this January. However, even though there could be some value to Man Utd in letting McTominay go, they’re keen to hold onto him until the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.
Yardbarker

Harry Kane closer to agreeing new deal with Tottenham

Harry Kane is warming to signing a new deal with Tottenham. The Athletic says Kane's current deal expires in the summer of 2024 and Manchester United are interested in signing him. However, conversations are planned between Tottenham and Kane once the transfer window shuts, with the club currently focused on...
CBS Sports

Tottenham vs. Fulham odds, prediction, start time: English Premier League picks, best bets for Jan. 23, 2023

It doesn't get any easier for either team Monday when Tottenham visit Craven Cottage to face Fulham in an English Premier League match. Both squads come off losses against top-four teams, with Spurs playing the league's top two in consecutive matches. Tottenham (10-3-7) lost both but sit fifth in the Premier League table, two points ahead of Fulham (9-4-7). Spurs followed a 2-0 loss to league leader Arsenal last Sunday by blowing a two-goal lead in a 4-2 setback to Manchester City on Thursday. The Cottagers saw a four-match league win streak snapped when they suffered a 1-0 loss last Sunday. The teams met at Hotspur Stadium in September, and Spurs came away with a 2-1 victory.
Yardbarker

Manchester United 'Interested' In Argentinian Striker

The search for Manchester United's next striker is heating up ahead of the summer transfer window in 2023. Despite only now being in January, United are already beginning ground work for the summer. Erik Ten Hag wants to bring a new number nine to Old Trafford, one that can become...

Comments / 0

Community Policy