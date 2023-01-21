Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo makes subdued Al-Nassr debut as ex-Man Utd star fails to have a single shot on target in victory
WHILE Manchester United were tangling at the top of the Premier League, their fallen icon was getting a first look at the Saudi Pro League. The spectacle of Cristiano Ronaldo in Arabia is more surreal than anyone expected. Al-Nassr’s new man made a winning but rather frustrating start to life...
Manchester United battling PSG for signature of Brazilian wonderkid: report
Both sides are hoping to add attacking talent to their squads as they target silverware this season
chatsports.com
Philip Billing looking to leave Bournemouth following interest from Valencia, while the Cherries continue their pursuit of Inter Milan wing-back Robin Gosens
Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is looking to leave amid interest from Valencia. The Danish international has been a pivotal player for the Cherries this season, with his performances attracting the interest of the LaLiga side. Billing has featured in 19 of the Cherries 20 Premier League matches this season.
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Liverpool’s display in the goalless draw with Chelsea once again highlighted the loss of the intensity that made them so feared for so long. The snap and spark has gone out of their game and how it showed in a truly dreadful game at a freezing Anfield. Jurgen Klopp...
Yardbarker
TV presenter baffled that Juventus was tried twice for the same offence
Juventus has just been docked 15 points in Serie A after the FIGC found them guilty of cooking their books. The Bianconeri had been cleared of all wrongdoings in the first investigation into their use of capital gains. However, the FIGC reopened the case and quickly handed the club a...
investing.com
Juventus shares tumble after 15-point penalty imposed
MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Juventus tumbled some 10% on Monday after Italian soccer authorities docked the club 15 points for its transfer dealings, in a blow to its reputation and short-term sporting prospects. Juventus, who have won the Italian league more times than any other club, are now 9th...
Yardbarker
Manchester United drops their interest in Juventus man
Manchester United has shortlisted Juventus’ Wojciech Szczęsny as one of the goalkeepers to replace David de Gea at Old Trafford. The Spaniard is in talks with the English club over a new deal and it seems they will not find an agreement, so United decided to find a replacement on the market.
Yardbarker
Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara reveals why he left Barcelona for Bayern Munich
Thiago Alcantara has played for some of the biggest clubs in world football. The midfielder started his career at Barcelona, before joining German champions Bayern Munich in 2013. He is now at Premier League giants, having signed for the English club three years ago. On top of his domestic performances,...
Arsenal beats United 3-2, Haaland hat trick propels City
Erling Haaland can break all sorts of Premier League scoring records this season and it still might not secure Manchester City another title. That’s because there is just no stopping Arsenal, which overcame another big obstacle in its bid for a first league title since 2004. A few hours...
BBC
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag tells BBC Sport: "It was a great game, a lot of tempo and the audience is the big winner. Two top teams but of course we are disappointed when you lose this game in the late stage. All the goals we conceded today are mistakes, it can't happen.
Yardbarker
Man Utd make Gusto contact as Chelsea terms accepted
Manchester United are in contact with Lyon fullback Malo Gusto. United have asked Gusto not to 'rush' into any decision about his future, despite already agreeing to join Chelsea. The Blues have seen a bid knocked back for the 19-year-old already this window but remain keen to acquire the teenagers...
Manchester United report: Red Devils 'offered' Dusan Vlahovic by Juventus
Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer – and Juve's current plight could help them...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Chelsea and Barcelona clubs to “watch” towards the end of the transfer window
Chelsea and Barcelona could both be clubs to watch in the final week of the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing, exclusively for CaughtOffside. The Blues could be about to let Hakim Ziyech leave, with Roma and Everton among the clubs...
Yardbarker
€80 million attacker has been offered to Manchester United
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the Italian club this month. According to a report from 90min, the 22-year-old Serbian international striker has been offered to Manchester United along with a number of other European clubs. The Italian outfit have had a disappointing season...
BBC
Transfer news: Everton to complete Danjuma deal on Monday
Everton are set to confirm the loan signing of Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma, 25, from Villarreal on Monday. (Fabrizio Romano), external. The Toffees are considering a £15m move for Sheffield United's Senegal striker Iliman Ndiaye, 22. (Sun), external. Everton also want to bring in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, but...
BBC
Everton trapped in 'cul-de-sac of failure'
Frank Lampard "will probably pay" for Everton's poor first half of the season, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, but the Toffees' problems run far deeper than the manager. Defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham on Saturday made it 10 without a win in all competitions for Lampard, leaving his job...
BBC
Lotte Wubben-Moy gets drinks in after Arsenal v Brighton pitch frozen
Football fans who travelled to see a cancelled away game have been toasting Lotte Wubben-Moy after she bought them all a drink. Arsenal had been due to play Brighton on Sunday but the match was called off due to a frozen pitch. But Gunners defender Lotte warmed supporters' hearts when...
Back on the field, Haller hopes to spark Dortmund’s revival
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Sébastien Haller has already faced his toughest challenge of this season, or indeed any season. Reviving Borussia Dortmund looks simple by comparison. A loud roar greeted Haller on his belated debut for Dortmund on Sunday, ending six months out of the game. Following two...
Yardbarker
Newcastle have held talks over Man United star but transfer may have to wait
Newcastle United have reportedly had some conversations about a potential transfer deal for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay this January. However, even though there could be some value to Man Utd in letting McTominay go, they’re keen to hold onto him until the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.
Tottenham too slow to seal deal for Leandro Trossard, says new Arsenal man's agent
The Belgium winger joined the Gunners from Brighton on Friday, and it has since emerged that Spurs also held talks over a move
