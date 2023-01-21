Read full article on original website
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, De Gea, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Perrone
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star) Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to...
Al Nassr Manager Tells Players To "Not Always" Pass To Cristiano Ronaldo
Rudi Garcia encouraged his team to "play normally" after watching them beat Ettifaq 1-0 on Ronaldo's debut.
Soccer-Juventus must maintain focus amid off-field turmoil, says Allegri
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after the Serie A side were deducted 15 points by an Italian soccer court on Friday, leaving them marooned in mid-table.
Ronaldo makes Saudi league debut for Al Nassr, doesn’t score
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr, but his presence electrified fans at King Saud University Stadium as the team beat Ettifaq 1-0 to retake first place on Sunday. Talisca headed the winner in the 31st minute...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers of all time. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar has been in the news recently due to his high-profile move to Saudi Arabia. Still, even with his European career finishing the way it did, it is undeniable that Ronaldo is one of the greatest ever. […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
chatsports.com
Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover
Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
Al Nassr manager explains why Cristiano Ronaldo struggled on debut
Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia explains why Cristiano Ronaldo struggled on his debut.
What Juventus sanctions mean for Tottenham
Fabrizio Romano discusses Antonio Conte's future and whether Tottenham will be affected by the sanctions levelled against Fabio Paratici.
Yardbarker
TV presenter baffled that Juventus was tried twice for the same offence
Juventus has just been docked 15 points in Serie A after the FIGC found them guilty of cooking their books. The Bianconeri had been cleared of all wrongdoings in the first investigation into their use of capital gains. However, the FIGC reopened the case and quickly handed the club a...
Yardbarker
Manchester United drops their interest in Juventus man
Manchester United has shortlisted Juventus’ Wojciech Szczęsny as one of the goalkeepers to replace David de Gea at Old Trafford. The Spaniard is in talks with the English club over a new deal and it seems they will not find an agreement, so United decided to find a replacement on the market.
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Liverpool’s display in the goalless draw with Chelsea once again highlighted the loss of the intensity that made them so feared for so long. The snap and spark has gone out of their game and how it showed in a truly dreadful game at a freezing Anfield. Jurgen Klopp...
Yardbarker
€80 million attacker has been offered to Manchester United
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the Italian club this month. According to a report from 90min, the 22-year-old Serbian international striker has been offered to Manchester United along with a number of other European clubs. The Italian outfit have had a disappointing season...
Yardbarker
Tottenham wants to know if FIGC ban affects Paratici’s work with them
Fabio Paratici is one of the ex-Juventus officials who have been banned from football activities in Italy by the FIGC for 30 months for his role in the club’s capital gains case. Paratici was at Juve for a decade and spent most of it as a key decision-maker at...
Yardbarker
Juventus man named among the top three worst transfers of the season
Paul Pogba’s signing excited the Juventus fanbase when the Frenchman moved to the Allianz Stadium as a free agent in the summer. Juve was his team during the early days of his career and Pogba was fantastic in his first spell at the club before earning a big-money move to Manchester United, which did not work out well.
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Rice, Lampard, Conte, Trossard, Zaniolo, Ziyech, Gil, Navas
West Ham United's Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also expected to compete for the 24-year-old England midfielder's signature. (Guardian) Everton's majority owner Farhad Moshiri has held talks with the club's board about manager Frank Lampard's future and possible replacements for...
Yardbarker
Sassuolo CEO says Juventus punishment could harm Italian football
The CEO of Sassuolo, Giovanni Carnevali, has commented on Juventus’ 15-point deduction by the FIGC and reckons it is not good for the Italian game. Juve has just been docked the points as a punishment for their use of capital gains, which will seriously affect their season. Max Allegri’s...
Arsenal take charge of title race, Juventus are in trouble, Mudryk stars in dull Liverpool-Chelsea draw, more
Arsenal laid down a title marker, the problems are just beginning for Juventus, and Liverpool-Chelsea was bad. Here's what you missed this weekend.
Tottenham nearing Roma's demands for Nicolo Zaniolo
Tottenham Hotspur are continuing talks with Roma regarding a move for Nicolo Zaniolo before the end of the January transfer window, 90min understands.
Inter Milan ‘keeping keen on Chris Smalling transfer’ as ex-Man Utd star ‘refuses to sign new Roma contract’
INTER MILAN are reportedly keeping tabs on Chris Smalling. That’s with the ex-Manchester United star reportedly refusing to sign a new deal at Roma. Calciomercato claims Smalling’s future is up in the air as he approaches the end of his contract in Italy’s capital. The 33-year-old has...
