ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers of all time. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar has been in the news recently due to his high-profile move to Saudi Arabia. Still, even with his European career finishing the way it did, it is undeniable that Ronaldo is one of the greatest ever. […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
chatsports.com

Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover

Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
Yardbarker

TV presenter baffled that Juventus was tried twice for the same offence

Juventus has just been docked 15 points in Serie A after the FIGC found them guilty of cooking their books. The Bianconeri had been cleared of all wrongdoings in the first investigation into their use of capital gains. However, the FIGC reopened the case and quickly handed the club a...
Yardbarker

Manchester United drops their interest in Juventus man

Manchester United has shortlisted Juventus’ Wojciech Szczęsny as one of the goalkeepers to replace David de Gea at Old Trafford. The Spaniard is in talks with the English club over a new deal and it seems they will not find an agreement, so United decided to find a replacement on the market.
BBC

Analysis: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

Liverpool’s display in the goalless draw with Chelsea once again highlighted the loss of the intensity that made them so feared for so long. The snap and spark has gone out of their game and how it showed in a truly dreadful game at a freezing Anfield. Jurgen Klopp...
Yardbarker

€80 million attacker has been offered to Manchester United

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the Italian club this month. According to a report from 90min, the 22-year-old Serbian international striker has been offered to Manchester United along with a number of other European clubs. The Italian outfit have had a disappointing season...
Yardbarker

Tottenham wants to know if FIGC ban affects Paratici’s work with them

Fabio Paratici is one of the ex-Juventus officials who have been banned from football activities in Italy by the FIGC for 30 months for his role in the club’s capital gains case. Paratici was at Juve for a decade and spent most of it as a key decision-maker at...
Yardbarker

Juventus man named among the top three worst transfers of the season

Paul Pogba’s signing excited the Juventus fanbase when the Frenchman moved to the Allianz Stadium as a free agent in the summer. Juve was his team during the early days of his career and Pogba was fantastic in his first spell at the club before earning a big-money move to Manchester United, which did not work out well.
BBC

Monday's transfer gossip: Rice, Lampard, Conte, Trossard, Zaniolo, Ziyech, Gil, Navas

West Ham United's Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also expected to compete for the 24-year-old England midfielder's signature. (Guardian) Everton's majority owner Farhad Moshiri has held talks with the club's board about manager Frank Lampard's future and possible replacements for...
Yardbarker

Sassuolo CEO says Juventus punishment could harm Italian football

The CEO of Sassuolo, Giovanni Carnevali, has commented on Juventus’ 15-point deduction by the FIGC and reckons it is not good for the Italian game. Juve has just been docked the points as a punishment for their use of capital gains, which will seriously affect their season. Max Allegri’s...

