Evening Briefing: Jury selection underway for Householder trial, T-Mobile says data on 37M customers stolen and program helps gamblers ban themselves from gambling

By Spectrum News Staff
 3 days ago
mcknightsseniorliving.com

New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements

Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyNorthwest.com

$9.3 million stolen unemployment funds recovered by WA Attorney General

Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Monday morning that $9.3 million in stolen unemployment funds were recovered from criminals who defrauded multiple states around the country. Millions of dollars were found in multiple bank accounts, and most of the money had been stolen during the pandemic by “sophisticated fraud rings,” according...
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

SC postal workers accused in COVID relief fraud that cost millions, US Attorney says

Three postal workers, including two sisters from South Carolina, have been charged by federal prosecutors for their alleged roles in a scam that netted as much as $8 million from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. In a recently unsealed indictment, federal prosecutors in South Carolina allege that Tiffany McFadden of...
The Independent

Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory

Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
FLORIDA STATE
AZFamily

ACLU says Arizona illegally obtained 145 million money transfer records

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) says the State of Arizona, through the power of the attorney general’s office, illegally obtained tens of millions of wire transfer records through the use of a warrantless program. A report detailed by the civil rights nonprofit describes how...
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Radio

Crypto firms acted like banks, then collapsed like dominoes

NEW YORK — (AP) — Over the past few years, a number of companies have attempted to act as the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank, promising lucrative returns to customers who deposited their bitcoin or other digital assets. In a span of less than 12 months, nearly all...
CBS Detroit

Judge OKs $20M deal in mess over jobless aid determinations

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has approved a $20 million class-action settlement covering thousands of people who were wrongly accused of fraud by Michigan when seeking unemployment benefits.Court of Claims Judge Douglas Shapiro signed off on the deal last week, saying it was superior to other ways to compensate people who were victims of an automated computer system in 2013-15.People were accused of cheating to get jobless aid. They were forced to repay money, along with substantial penalties, before the Unemployment Insurance Agency finally acknowledged widespread errors that affected more than 40,000 people.Although refunds were issued, the state still was sued by...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

'Far from complete': March for Life charts new course 50 years after

As thousands of demonstrators are set to descend on the nation's capital Friday for the first March for Life following the demise of Roe v. Wade last June, the anti-abortion marchers have a new route and expanded mission. Fifty years and 49 marches after the Supreme Court guaranteed the right...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

US Chamber vows fight against FTC ban on noncompete clauses

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce plans to take the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to court over its proposed rule to ban noncompete agreements that restrict employees from switching jobs. Chamber CEO Suzanne Clark said that the corporate lobbying group will “oppose the proposed regulation with all the tools at our disposal, including litigation” in a…

