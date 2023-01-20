Evening Briefing: Jury selection underway for Householder trial, T-Mobile says data on 37M customers stolen and program helps gamblers ban themselves from gambling

Read full article on original website
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
WYFF4.com
3 SC women, U.S. Postal Service employees, charged in multi-million-dollar COVID-19 PPP fraud ring
FLORENCE, S.C. — Three women, who were employees of U.S. Postal Service, face charges in South Carolina for a multi-million-dollar national fraud scheme related to the federal COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, officials said Tuesday. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the scheme involved...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements
Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
MyNorthwest.com
$9.3 million stolen unemployment funds recovered by WA Attorney General
Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Monday morning that $9.3 million in stolen unemployment funds were recovered from criminals who defrauded multiple states around the country. Millions of dollars were found in multiple bank accounts, and most of the money had been stolen during the pandemic by “sophisticated fraud rings,” according...
Fox News Analyst Asks Ron DeSantis to ‘Look Closely’ at Miami Restaurant He Claims Kicked Him Out for Conservative Politics
Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell has called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to “look closely” at the Miami restaurant that he claims kicked him out for his conservative politics — a conflict that has prompted the establishment to move up their prescheduled winter break in light of harassment on social media.
AOL Corp
SC postal workers accused in COVID relief fraud that cost millions, US Attorney says
Three postal workers, including two sisters from South Carolina, have been charged by federal prosecutors for their alleged roles in a scam that netted as much as $8 million from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. In a recently unsealed indictment, federal prosecutors in South Carolina allege that Tiffany McFadden of...
DC crime engulfs local news after city council voted to lower sentences for criminal conduct
Local news outlets saw their front pages plastered with stories of crime following a revision of the D.C. crime code to lessen sentences for criminals.
Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory
Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
Arizona's mass surveillance of wire transfer customers
The Arizona Attorney General's Office has obtained the personal information of millions of people who use wire transfer services between Southwestern states and Mexico.
AZFamily
ACLU says Arizona illegally obtained 145 million money transfer records
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) says the State of Arizona, through the power of the attorney general’s office, illegally obtained tens of millions of wire transfer records through the use of a warrantless program. A report detailed by the civil rights nonprofit describes how...
Judge to consider freedom for Hawaiian man in ’91 murder
HONOLULU (AP) — Attorneys for a Native Hawaiian man who has been imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1991 sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman visiting Hawaii will ask a judge Tuesday to dismiss his conviction due to new evidence — including DNA testing — in the case.
Judge to hold hearing over Georgia special grand jury report
ATLANTA — (AP) — A judge is set to hear arguments Tuesday on whether to release a report by a special grand jury tasked with investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws as they sought to overturn his narrow 2020 election loss in Georgia.
Crypto firms acted like banks, then collapsed like dominoes
NEW YORK — (AP) — Over the past few years, a number of companies have attempted to act as the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank, promising lucrative returns to customers who deposited their bitcoin or other digital assets. In a span of less than 12 months, nearly all...
Judge OKs $20M deal in mess over jobless aid determinations
DETROIT (AP) — A judge has approved a $20 million class-action settlement covering thousands of people who were wrongly accused of fraud by Michigan when seeking unemployment benefits.Court of Claims Judge Douglas Shapiro signed off on the deal last week, saying it was superior to other ways to compensate people who were victims of an automated computer system in 2013-15.People were accused of cheating to get jobless aid. They were forced to repay money, along with substantial penalties, before the Unemployment Insurance Agency finally acknowledged widespread errors that affected more than 40,000 people.Although refunds were issued, the state still was sued by...
investing.com
Supreme Court rejects appeals by ex-Deutsche Bank traders convicted of 'spoofing'
(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away appeals by two former Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) commodities traders convicted of manipulating precious metals prices by placing "spoof" orders. The court denied petitions by James Vorley and Cedric Chanu, who were each sentenced to just over a year in...
U.S. asks court to reverse order banning airplane mask mandate to combat COVID
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Justice Department on Tuesday asked an appeals court panel to reverse an April 2021 ruling that declared unlawful a government order requiring masks on airplanes, buses, trains, ridesharing services and at airports and other transportation hubs.
Washington Examiner
'Far from complete': March for Life charts new course 50 years after
As thousands of demonstrators are set to descend on the nation's capital Friday for the first March for Life following the demise of Roe v. Wade last June, the anti-abortion marchers have a new route and expanded mission. Fifty years and 49 marches after the Supreme Court guaranteed the right...
FTX wins court approval to hire bankruptcy lawyers amid conflicts concerns
Jan 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday signed off on FTX's choice of legal advisers to navigate its bankruptcy, after the collapsed crypto exchange told the court it had reached an agreement that resolved the U.S. Department of Justice's concerns about potential conflicts of interest.
US Chamber vows fight against FTC ban on noncompete clauses
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce plans to take the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to court over its proposed rule to ban noncompete agreements that restrict employees from switching jobs. Chamber CEO Suzanne Clark said that the corporate lobbying group will “oppose the proposed regulation with all the tools at our disposal, including litigation” in a…
