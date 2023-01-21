Read full article on original website
Related
FUMING EastEnders fans all have the same complaint about Zack's devastating diagnosis
EastEnders fans were furious with how a nurse delivered some shattering news to Zack Hudson.
digitalspy.com
Strictly star's gameshow reportedly axed after one series
Strictly Come Dancing star Anita Rani's gameshow has reportedly been cancelled by ITV after just one series. Fastest Finger First, a show which saw five contestants compete for a guaranteed place on the next series of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, debuted last year, running for five episodes. However,...
digitalspy.com
Dancing on Ice reveals first celebrity elimination
Dancing on Ice has announced the first couple to be eliminated from the show. Last week, Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield were the couple with the lowest combined judges' and viewers' scores and found themselves in the skate-off this week. Hitting the ice this week...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Rita Simons opens up about having a hysterectomy
Former EastEnders star Rita Simons has opened up about her experiences after having a hysterectomy. The actress, who played Roxy Mitchell on the BBC soap between 2007 and 2017, revealed to OK! Magazine that she had the procedure in order to preserve her health following “debilitating” periods. Related:...
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife's Helen George shares new brunette hair transformation
Call the Midwife actress Helen George has gone from blonde to brunette. Displaying her wavy new look with an Instagram selfie yesterday (January 20), she was soon landing all sorts of compliments from friends and fans in the comment section. Victoria Yeates, who plays Sister Winifred opposite George's Nurse Trixie...
Popculture
Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years
Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
A young woman is pregnant by her sister's husband when her sister just had a new baby and she was in her home to help
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Sometimes tradition hurts instead of heal. In my part of the world, it is the cultural norm to provide care for a new mother and her baby. Once the baby arrives, another belief is that you can never take the baby out in public until after the first nine days.
Popculture
King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says
King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
Joss Stone says 2011 murder plot made her more ‘safety conscious’: ‘People do sometimes try to kill you’
Joss Stone has opened up about how being at the centre of a murder plot changed her attitudes towards personal safety.In 2013, two men were found guilty of conspiracy to rob and murder the soul singer at her Devon home. Kevin Liverpool was initially jailed for life, with his accomplice Junior Bradshaw sentenced to 18 years behind bars, but both men had their sentences cut.In a new interview, Stone admitted that, while she now lives in Nashville and not in the UK, she was far more “safety conscious” after the attempted attack.“What happened to me in 2011 has made...
digitalspy.com
SEAL Team future revealed after season 6
SEAL Team season 6 spoilers follow. David Boreanaz's Jason Hayes and his navy troops are sticking around for at least another season of SEAL Team. Yes that's right, streaming service Paramount+ has renewed the military drama for a seventh season (via TVLine), which goes some way to numbing the pain of Clay Spenser's (played by Max Thieriot) brutal season 6 demise.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Matt Evans reveals how he'd want Theo Poulos to leave
Matt Evans, who plays Theo Poulos in Home and Away, has seen his character make quite a splash since he landed in Summer Bay just a couple of years ago. A bit of a troublemaker, Theo has had his fair share of ups and downs, including opening up about his troubled past, facing relationship issues, and even being struck with a criminal record.
digitalspy.com
Stacey Solomon responds to speculation that she's already given birth
Stacey Solomon took to Instagram to confirm that there isn't a secret Solomon-Swash baby in the world quite yet. After taking a bit of time off of social media, The Loose Women star's fans speculated that she had already given birth. However, the star made it clear that she's still...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Vanessa Hehir confirms exit from soap
Coronation Street star Vanessa Hehir has confirmed her exit from the soap. Taking to Instagram, the actor, who has been a guest star on the soap playing Esther Hargrave, posted a series of behind the scenes pictures from the show, expressing her thanks for the cast and crew and penning some final words for her time there.
A woman encourages her best friend to cheat on her husband, then she tells on her and takes the man for herself
**This story was told by my grandmother and I knew this couple myself as I got older**. Back in the time of my grandmother’s youth, life was simple. In a village in South America, people lived and died in love. The spirit of community was truly alive and well. One could depend on their neighbor to the very end.
digitalspy.com
Dancing On Ice star The Vivienne reveals surprise plan to get "reluctant" co-star in drag
Dancing On Ice star The Vivienne has revealed a surprise plan to get co-star in drag. The drag queen, who is partnered with Colin Grafton on the ITV series, spoke to OK! Magazine about their time on the show so far, and disclosed that she might have a plan in store for Colin.
digitalspy.com
13 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Felicity is plagued by more doubts over the wedding. Elsewhere, Nikau is surprised by Stacey's flirting, while Ziggy suffers a nasty accident at Salt. Here's a full collection of 13 big moments coming up. 1. Felicity...
The Bold and The Beautiful: Sheila's Revenge Leads to Shocking Twist
Sheila's Revenge Leads to Shocking TwistPhoto bySoapAsk. The Bold and The Beautiful has always been known for its dramatic twists and turns, and it looks like the upcoming episodes are no exception. According to spoilers, a vengeful Sheila may end up shooting Brooke, leaving her in a coma.
digitalspy.com
Former Coronation Street star wants to make another return
Coronation Street actor Sean Wilson has stated that he is open to returning to the ITV soap as Martin Platt in the near future. The actor played Gail Rodwell's second husband between 1985 and 2005, with a brief return in 2018. He has since successfully moved into the food industry, becoming a chef, releasing a cookbook, presenting a cookery show, and starting a cheese business that has seen products feature in supermarkets.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale scriptwriter Sharon Marshall announces exit from soap
It's the end of an era – Emmerdale's Sharon Marshall is moving away from the show. The scriptwriter is a fave among fans of the show for her distinctive writing and cheeky jokes. Now though, the This Morning soap expert has signed off on her last script for the...
digitalspy.com
That '90s Show explains why Jackie and Fez broke up after the finale
That '90s Show spoilers follow. That '90s Show has provided an in-series explanation for why Jackie (Mila Kunis) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) broke up. As fans of That '70s Show will remember, Jackie had a romantic relationship with Ashton Kutcher's Michael Kelso, before ultimately choosing to get together with Fez in the series finale.
Comments / 0