Joss Stone has opened up about how being at the centre of a murder plot changed her attitudes towards personal safety.In 2013, two men were found guilty of conspiracy to rob and murder the soul singer at her Devon home. Kevin Liverpool was initially jailed for life, with his accomplice Junior Bradshaw sentenced to 18 years behind bars, but both men had their sentences cut.In a new interview, Stone admitted that, while she now lives in Nashville and not in the UK, she was far more “safety conscious” after the attempted attack.“What happened to me in 2011 has made...

1 DAY AGO