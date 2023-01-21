ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Serbia: Ana Walshe's mother seeks official info about case

960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7ojs_0kMpmMYy00

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — The Serbian mother of a Massachusetts woman who has been missing since New Year’s Day and whose husband is charged with murder, will ask the United States for official information about her daughter’s disappearance, Serbia’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

Milanka Ljubicic, the mother of Ana Walshe, signed a formal request to receive documentation about the case as next of kin, the ministry said in a statement. The request has been sent to Serbia’s Consulate in New York and will be submitted to relevant U.S. authorities, the ministry added.

Brian Walshe, 47, has been charged with murder in the case of Ana Walshe, 39, whose body hasn't been found. The couple, who have three young children who are now in state custody, lived in the affluent coastal community of Cohasset, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) southeast of Boston.

Ana Walshe was reportedly last seen leaving their home in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, purportedly to take a ride-hailing vehicle to Logan International Airport for a flight to Washington, authorities said. But police have found no indication that she either took a vehicle or boarded any flight out of Logan.

She was reported missing Jan. 4 by her employer in Washington, where the couple has a home and to which she often commutes during the week for work at a real estate company, authorities said.

Prosecutors said earlier this week that Brian Walshe had gone online to look up ways to dismember and dispose of a body, and that items belonging to the woman with Ana Walshe’s DNA were found at a trash processing facility.

Walshe’s disappearance has been followed closely in her native Serbia where her mother still lives. Ms. Ljubicic has told local media she could not believe that her son-in-law would harm her daughter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump blames others on his notorious Georgia call for not hanging up on him as Fulton County decision nears

Donald Trump issued a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, are nearing a decision on charges for multiple members of his inner circle — including potentially Mr Trump himself.The ex-president, out of nowhere, brought up his now-infamous 2 January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
960 The Ref

Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Two teenage students were killed Monday and a man was seriously injured in what police said was a targeted shooting at an alternative educational program designed to keep at-risk youth away from trouble. The injured man was identified as the program’s founder — a rapper who left a life of gangs and violence and has been dedicated to helping youth in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
960 The Ref

Man accused of kidnapping woman, burning her with torch

PHILLIPI, W.Va. — A West Virginia man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a woman and holding her against her will. Officers called to the scene of a domestic disturbance on Tuesday said that they spoke to a woman who was hiding under a porch at a neighbor’s house who said she had been attacked, WDTV reported. The victim told police that Sammy Martz had hit her in the face, causing her eye to swell shut.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
960 The Ref

Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest caught on video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
960 The Ref

Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — (AP) — The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the van in which he fled after a second shooting was thwarted.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
960 The Ref

Half Moon Bay shooting suspect to face 7 murder charges

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. — The man accused of killing seven people and injuring one other at a pair of mushroom farms in Northern California on Monday will face several charges, including seven counts of murder, according to authorities. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told The Associated...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
960 The Ref

Memphis on edge ahead of violent arrest video's release

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Memphis was on edge Monday ahead of the possible release of video footage of a Black man's violent arrest that has led to three separate law enforcement investigations and the firings of five police officers after he died in a hospital. Relatives of...
MEMPHIS, TN
960 The Ref

Half Moon Bay shooting: 7 killed in apparent case of ‘workplace violence,’ sheriff says

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — Seven people died and an eighth was injured Monday afternoon in a pair of shootings at mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay. San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said authorities arrested Chunli Zhao, 67, hours after the shootings after he was found in the parking lot of the sheriff’s office police substation in Half Moon Bay. She said the shooting appeared to be an “instance of workplace violence.”
HALF MOON BAY, CA
960 The Ref

Police recover Guardians manager Francona's stolen scooter

CLEVELAND — (AP) — The case of the stolen scooter has been solved. Cleveland police recovered Guardians manager Terry Francona's beloved two-wheeled ride on Tuesday night after it was swiped from outside his downtown apartment this past weekend. A team spokesman said police located the scooter and arrangements...
CLEVELAND, OH
960 The Ref

Police: Woman called 911 after letting killer borrow phone

SEATTLE — (AP) — Police located the suspect in the random killing of three people at a convenience store in Yakima, Washington, after he borrowed a stranger's cell phone to call his mother and confess to what he had done, authorities said Tuesday. The suspect shot and killed...
YAKIMA, WA
960 The Ref

Lawyer: Admins were warned 3 times the day boy shot teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (AP) — Concerned staff warned administrators at a Virginia elementary school three times that a 6-year-old boy had a gun and was threatening other students in the hours before he shot and wounded a teacher, but the administration “was paralyzed by apathy” and didn't call police, remove the boy from class or lock down the school, the wounded teacher's lawyer said Wednesday.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
960 The Ref

Rep. Katherine Clark's daughter is charged in police assault

BOSTON — (AP) — The daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts was arrested during a protest Saturday night on Boston Common and later charged with assault after a police officer was injured. In a statement on its website, the Boston Police Department said the 23-year-old was...
BOSTON, MA
960 The Ref

7 murder counts expected in Half Moon Bay farm killings

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms will be charged with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder, a prosecutor said Wednesday. The charges will be filed before Chunli Zhao,...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
960 The Ref

2nd hiker rescued from area where actor Julian Sands is missing in California

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A 75-year-old hiker was rescued Tuesday from a California mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was notified that Jin Chung, 75, had not returned home Sunday after a hike Sunday on Mt. Baldy, according to The Associated Press. Deputies launched an investigation to search for Chung.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy