Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Related
Home Considered Total Loss Following Structure Fire in East Lewiston
LEWISTON - On Monday, January 23, 2023 at approximately 11:01 a.m., fire crews responded to the 0100 block of 24th Street in East Lewiston for a structure fire. According to a press release from the Lewiston Fire Department, initial reports to 911 stated that an explosion was heard and that there was a house on fire. While enroute, crews could see a large column of black smoke coming from the area.
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Food Drive at Latah County Fairgrounds Tomorrow
Tomorrow, at 10 am at the Latah County fairgrounds, the Idaho Food Bank will be distributing food to the community. The food is free and does not require any sort of documentation or eligibility. The drive will go until the last box is handed out.
City of Lewiston Considers Change to Animal Cruelty Law
LEWISTON - At the January 23rd Lewiston City Council Meeting, Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury will complete the first reading of a proposed change to the City’s animal cruelty law. The current City of Lewiston Code 8-9 prohibits animal cruelty including not caring for, not feeding/watering, not providing shelter...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had reported possible missing woman sighting to police
Washington judge unseals search warrant of Idaho murders suspect's apartment. A Washington judge unsealed the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students. These critical documents reveal what investigators hoped to find in his apartment and office. Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee...
Fire Crews Called to Camper Fire East of Red Wolf Bridge
CLARKSTON - Fire crews from two counties battled a camp trailer fire just before 9:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, firefighters were dispatched to the location about 2 miles east of Red Wolf Bridge along State Highway 128. The fire, just across the Asotin-Whitman County line, could be seen from Lewiston and Clarkston residents. Fire crews from Whitman County Fire District 14 and Asotin County Fire District #1 fought the blaze.
Tri-City Herald
Kohberger attorney represented parent of victim in Moscow homicides before taking his case
Up until taking his case, Bryan Kohberger’s court-appointed public defender was actively representing a parent of one of the four Moscow stabbing victims her client is accused of killing, court records show. Anne Taylor, chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender’s Office, filed an attorney withdrawal notice in Kootenai...
KREM
Lewiston residents react to reservoir failure and property damage
LEWISTON, Idaho — After the Lewiston reservoir failed, Lewiston residents are dealing with more than a water boil and extensive damage to their homes. At around 4:30 Wednesday morning, one resident said she heard loud noises. "I woke up to what sounded like a thunderstorm, just a big torrential...
Viewpoint: Gov. Little on his legislative priorities and the Moscow murders
BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little kicked off the first session of the 67th Idaho Legislature on Jan. 9 with his State of the State Address. It's his opportunity to lay out his legislative and budget priorities for the year. The Republican, now starting his second term, calls this year's plan "Idaho First."
Lewiston Man Arrested for Possession of Meth After Idaho County K9 Millie Alerts During Traffic Stop
KOOSKIA, ID - On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 9:48 p.m., Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the city of Kooskia, when they stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, during the stop, Idaho County...
q13fox.com
University of Idaho murders: 10 key mysteries that need to be solved
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger’s arrest has raised lots of questions about the Idaho quadruple murders. But this speculation focuses on two key points without any solid information: What’s the motive? And where’s the murder weapon? Yet there is one source of information we do have: the arrest warrant affidavit of Corporal Brett Payne.
q13fox.com
Bryan Kohberger ate at Idaho restaurant where two victims worked: report
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger ate at a local Moscow restaurant where two students he's accused of stabbing to death worked as waitresses, according to a new report. A former employee at Mad Greek told People magazine that Kohberger, 28, visited the restaurant at least twice and...
Orchard Road in Pullman closed indefinitely following DUI hit and run crash
PULLMAN, Wash. — Orchard Drive in Pullman is closed indefinitely following a DUI hit-and-run crash in the area. The Pullman Police Department says the crash resulted in a downed power pole. Police say to use an alternative route. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
Ferdinand Man Charged with Felony Battery on an Officer Stemming from Sunday Night Traffic Stop in Idaho County
FENN, ID - On Sunday, January 22, 2023 at approximately 9:21 p.m., a deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office were on routine patrol when they performed a routine traffic stop on a vehicle traveling along Highway 95, near Fenn, ID. According to a press release from the Idaho County...
Clearwater County Sheriff's Office Seeking Information on Alleged Hit-and-Run on Lower Fords Creek Road
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Friday, January 20, 2023 at approximately 6:24 p.m., deputies with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred near mile marker 3 on Lower Fords Creek Road near Orofino, ID. According to a media release from the CCSO,...
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years ago
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of the University of Idaho killings, called himself a "demon" in a troubling rap song that he allegedly posted online. The artist reflects toward the end of "Rise up instrumental- test," a song posted on SoundCloud 11 years ago under the username "Exarr," "You are not my equal / You are wicked but I'm devil."
WSU Student Found Dead Inside of Dorm Room; Police Say There is No Sign of Foul Play
PULLMAN - The Washington State University Police Department is investigating the death of a student whose body was found inside a dorm hall over the weekend. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. Police found the body of a male WSU student inside his dorm room. WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins says there is no sign of foul play. The Whitman County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
q13fox.com
Idaho killer 'most likely' has murdered before, may have left behind 'calling card,' experts say
MOSCOW, Idaho - Experts convened in a recent two-episode "Dr. Phil" special speculated that the perpetrator of the Idaho murders may have left behind a "calling card" and "most likely" has killed before. University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were stabbed...
Authorities: Mother cut off son's head with saw after fatally shooting him
SPOKANE, Washington — A 58-year-old woman confessed to shooting and killing her 35-year-old son, cutting off his head and dumping his body last summer near Rock Lake in Whitman County, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Christine D. Catelli was booked into the Spokane County Jail on Sunday and charged with suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing of Chase Catelli, who authorities identified in court documents. Spokane County...
q13fox.com
Grand jury indictment could speed up Bryan Kohberger's case
Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminology student accused of ambushing four University of Idaho students with a knife in November, waived his right to a speedy probable cause hearing, pushing back his arraignment by more than six months. But prosecutors can undercut the procedural maneuver by seeking a grand jury indictment, which would also spare the surviving roommates from having to sit in court across from Kohberger and face cross-examination during a preliminary hearing.
Comments / 0