Lewiston, ID

Big Country News

Home Considered Total Loss Following Structure Fire in East Lewiston

LEWISTON - On Monday, January 23, 2023 at approximately 11:01 a.m., fire crews responded to the 0100 block of 24th Street in East Lewiston for a structure fire. According to a press release from the Lewiston Fire Department, initial reports to 911 stated that an explosion was heard and that there was a house on fire. While enroute, crews could see a large column of black smoke coming from the area.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Idaho Food Drive at Latah County Fairgrounds Tomorrow

Tomorrow, at 10 am at the Latah County fairgrounds, the Idaho Food Bank will be distributing food to the community. The food is free and does not require any sort of documentation or eligibility. The drive will go until the last box is handed out.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

City of Lewiston Considers Change to Animal Cruelty Law

LEWISTON - At the January 23rd Lewiston City Council Meeting, Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury will complete the first reading of a proposed change to the City’s animal cruelty law. The current City of Lewiston Code 8-9 prohibits animal cruelty including not caring for, not feeding/watering, not providing shelter...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Fire Crews Called to Camper Fire East of Red Wolf Bridge

CLARKSTON - Fire crews from two counties battled a camp trailer fire just before 9:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, firefighters were dispatched to the location about 2 miles east of Red Wolf Bridge along State Highway 128. The fire, just across the Asotin-Whitman County line, could be seen from Lewiston and Clarkston residents. Fire crews from Whitman County Fire District 14 and Asotin County Fire District #1 fought the blaze.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
KREM

Lewiston residents react to reservoir failure and property damage

LEWISTON, Idaho — After the Lewiston reservoir failed, Lewiston residents are dealing with more than a water boil and extensive damage to their homes. At around 4:30 Wednesday morning, one resident said she heard loud noises. "I woke up to what sounded like a thunderstorm, just a big torrential...
LEWISTON, ID
q13fox.com

University of Idaho murders: 10 key mysteries that need to be solved

MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger’s arrest has raised lots of questions about the Idaho quadruple murders. But this speculation focuses on two key points without any solid information: What’s the motive? And where’s the murder weapon? Yet there is one source of information we do have: the arrest warrant affidavit of Corporal Brett Payne.
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Bryan Kohberger ate at Idaho restaurant where two victims worked: report

MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger ate at a local Moscow restaurant where two students he's accused of stabbing to death worked as waitresses, according to a new report. A former employee at Mad Greek told People magazine that Kohberger, 28, visited the restaurant at least twice and...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

WSU Student Found Dead Inside of Dorm Room; Police Say There is No Sign of Foul Play

PULLMAN - The Washington State University Police Department is investigating the death of a student whose body was found inside a dorm hall over the weekend. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. Police found the body of a male WSU student inside his dorm room. WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins says there is no sign of foul play. The Whitman County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
PULLMAN, WA
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Mother cut off son's head with saw after fatally shooting him

SPOKANE, Washington — A 58-year-old woman confessed to shooting and killing her 35-year-old son, cutting off his head and dumping his body last summer near Rock Lake in Whitman County, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Christine D. Catelli was booked into the Spokane County Jail on Sunday and charged with suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing of Chase Catelli, who authorities identified in court documents. Spokane County...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Grand jury indictment could speed up Bryan Kohberger's case

Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminology student accused of ambushing four University of Idaho students with a knife in November, waived his right to a speedy probable cause hearing, pushing back his arraignment by more than six months. But prosecutors can undercut the procedural maneuver by seeking a grand jury indictment, which would also spare the surviving roommates from having to sit in court across from Kohberger and face cross-examination during a preliminary hearing.
MOSCOW, ID

