Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NE Ohioan named Men’s Health Ultimate Guy 2023
A Northeast Ohio man is on the cover of January/February issue of Men's Health magazine.
REO Speedwagon to perform at Youngstown Amphitheatre
Platinum-selling artists REO Speedwagon will make a local stop for a show at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre this summer.
ideastream.org
Filmmakers seek Stark County steelworkers' stories for new documentary
An upcoming documentary will focus on men and women who worked in the once-booming steel industries in Stark County — and filmmakers are looking for past and present steelworkers to share their experiences. The film, "Stark Men of Steel," highlights the numerous ups and downs of the steel industry...
WFMJ.com
Local barber college to offer free haircuts to elementary, middle schoolers in Youngstown
A local barber college will be celebrating Black History Month by offering all elementary and middle school students in the Youngstown area a free haircut on certain days. Beyond Expectations Barber College on Glenwood Avenue will be offering free haircuts to Youngstown area elementary school and middle school students every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday throughout February.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
27 First News
Linda M. Branch, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Branch. 69, transitioned from her earthly labor Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home. Linda was born May 25, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas and Gloria Pack Mason. She was a high school graduate and went on to be employed as a caregiver by InVision Home Health Care.
Coven of witches give Catholic students magical ‘crystals’ as ‘icebreakers,’ counselor reportedly fired
A marketing class at a Catholic high school in Pennsylvania went awry after three Wiccan "wtiches" visited, giving the students crystals as "icebreakers."
Family raising funds for memorial park to remember Rowan Sweeney
David Sweeney, father of Rowan Sweeney, is still working on his dream of a memorial park in his son's honor.
27 First News
Does bad weather skip Youngstown: ‘Radar holes’ and their local effect
You have probably heard the famous saying: “the bad weather always misses Youngstown”. It’s funny because I have heard this same statement now in Alabama, Colorado, Tennessee, etc. This narrative can be difficult to disprove occasionally because it appears that precipitation goes around big cities on radar...
WYTV.com
1st-ever party planning expo taking place in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the time of year for shows that feature weddings, boats and homes and gardens. But on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at Penguin City Brewery in downtown Youngstown, the first-ever Party Connection show will be held. It is a party planning event.
Donations sought for family of Warren arson victim
The Salvation Army of Warren is doing its part to help Chassidy Broadstone's family. She was killed in Thursday's fire in Warren.
Popular restaurant set to reopen in Youngstown
A once popular spot in downtown Youngstown is making a comeback.
kentwired.com
OPINION: Kent State is leaving a student organization behind
A nearly 50-year tradition at Kent State University is in jeopardy due to the faculty and staff of the Ambassador Crawford College of Business and Entrepreneurship. In January 1975, the Beta-Pi chapter of Delta Sigma Pi took a new step in fundraising efforts by opening the Delta Sig concession stand in the Business Administration Building. The goal was to promote brotherhood, fundraise and further the fraternity while having an inexpensive snack option for the campus community to stop by during the day. Throughout the years, the concession stand has brought in a significant amount of money for the chapter. Profits from the concession stand continually help keep dues low for those involved.
Two Ohio brothers reported missing
Two brothers from Jefferson County, Ohio have been reported missing. Officials say both Gavyn and Noah Frey were last seen in Richmond, Ohio on January 18. Gavyn is/has: Noah is/has Officials say Noah and Gavyn Frey are considered to be missing and were not abducted or part of a mysterious disappearance. Nonetheless, police say every […]
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | January 23rd
Vindicator file photo / January 22, 1959 | Flood waters on Normandy Drive in the Kirkmere area created a miniature Niagara Falls during area-wide flooding 64 years ago. 1998: 1998: Sharon City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit residents from putting leaves or snow in the street. One councilman says he has seen city employees blowing snow from sidewalks into the street. A resident, who is also a city police officer, says that if residents can't put snow in the street, the city shouldn't plow snow into driveways.
Local news conference to discuss 50-year-old cold case
The Boardman Police Department will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday for an update on the murder case of 12-year-old Brad Bellino.
WFMJ.com
Oliver returning for another season for Penguins
Youngstown State wide receiver Bryce Oliver is returning to the Penguins as a graduate student. He played in all 11 games in 2022 catching 59 passes for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns. Oliver transferred prior to the 2021 season from Kentucky where he played three years. He was the Penguins...
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted Solicitors
Letter Circulating to Maple Heights District Four Residents. Maple Heights, OH - Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of District 4 is alerting residents of an anonymous letter circulating throughout District Four. Several residents in Anderson's district have reported a letter from a person named Ryan asking for their email addresses. Residents claim that they do not know the person. The letter found on the doors of residents' homes does not have a phone number listed on the letter.
ideastream.org
Who's running for mayor in Canton? Voters will decide between familiar faces and newcomers in 2023
Canton voters will elect a new mayor in 2023 — the first time the city will have a new mayor since 2016. Six Democrats and one Republican have declared candidacies so far. Many of them are familiar faces in Stark County politics, while several are political newcomers. Two of...
WFMJ.com
New billboard protests SOBE Thermal Energy plant in Youngstown
A new billboard on Belmont Avenue and Burlington street is protesting the SOBE Thermal Energy plant in downtown Youngstown. The billboard was funded by a grant obtained for Youngstown, an environmental justice community, through Buckeye Environmental Network. The Love Your Neighbor block watch allowed Youngstown residents to view the SOBE...
Comments / 0