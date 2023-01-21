ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

ideastream.org

Filmmakers seek Stark County steelworkers' stories for new documentary

An upcoming documentary will focus on men and women who worked in the once-booming steel industries in Stark County — and filmmakers are looking for past and present steelworkers to share their experiences. The film, "Stark Men of Steel," highlights the numerous ups and downs of the steel industry...
WFMJ.com

Local barber college to offer free haircuts to elementary, middle schoolers in Youngstown

A local barber college will be celebrating Black History Month by offering all elementary and middle school students in the Youngstown area a free haircut on certain days. Beyond Expectations Barber College on Glenwood Avenue will be offering free haircuts to Youngstown area elementary school and middle school students every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday throughout February.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
AKRON, OH
27 First News

Linda M. Branch, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Branch. 69, transitioned from her earthly labor Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home. Linda was born May 25, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas and Gloria Pack Mason. She was a high school graduate and went on to be employed as a caregiver by InVision Home Health Care.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

1st-ever party planning expo taking place in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the time of year for shows that feature weddings, boats and homes and gardens. But on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at Penguin City Brewery in downtown Youngstown, the first-ever Party Connection show will be held. It is a party planning event.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
kentwired.com

OPINION: Kent State is leaving a student organization behind

A nearly 50-year tradition at Kent State University is in jeopardy due to the faculty and staff of the Ambassador Crawford College of Business and Entrepreneurship. In January 1975, the Beta-Pi chapter of Delta Sigma Pi took a new step in fundraising efforts by opening the Delta Sig concession stand in the Business Administration Building. The goal was to promote brotherhood, fundraise and further the fraternity while having an inexpensive snack option for the campus community to stop by during the day. Throughout the years, the concession stand has brought in a significant amount of money for the chapter. Profits from the concession stand continually help keep dues low for those involved.
KENT, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio brothers reported missing

Two brothers from Jefferson County, Ohio have been reported missing. Officials say both Gavyn and Noah Frey were last seen in Richmond, Ohio on January 18. Gavyn is/has: Noah is/has Officials say Noah and Gavyn Frey are considered to be missing and were not abducted or part of a mysterious disappearance. Nonetheless, police say every […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | January 23rd

Vindicator file photo / January 22, 1959 | Flood waters on Normandy Drive in the Kirkmere area created a miniature Niagara Falls during area-wide flooding 64 years ago. 1998: 1998: Sharon City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit residents from putting leaves or snow in the street. One councilman says he has seen city employees blowing snow from sidewalks into the street. A resident, who is also a city police officer, says that if residents can't put snow in the street, the city shouldn't plow snow into driveways.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Oliver returning for another season for Penguins

Youngstown State wide receiver Bryce Oliver is returning to the Penguins as a graduate student. He played in all 11 games in 2022 catching 59 passes for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns. Oliver transferred prior to the 2021 season from Kentucky where he played three years. He was the Penguins...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Brown on Cleveland

District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted Solicitors

Letter Circulating to Maple Heights District Four Residents. Maple Heights, OH - Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of District 4 is alerting residents of an anonymous letter circulating throughout District Four. Several residents in Anderson's district have reported a letter from a person named Ryan asking for their email addresses. Residents claim that they do not know the person. The letter found on the doors of residents' homes does not have a phone number listed on the letter.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
WFMJ.com

New billboard protests SOBE Thermal Energy plant in Youngstown

A new billboard on Belmont Avenue and Burlington street is protesting the SOBE Thermal Energy plant in downtown Youngstown. The billboard was funded by a grant obtained for Youngstown, an environmental justice community, through Buckeye Environmental Network. The Love Your Neighbor block watch allowed Youngstown residents to view the SOBE...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

