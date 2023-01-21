ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Badgers offer four-star wide receiver for class of 2024

By Nick Bruesewitz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06RLoI_0kMpjBfw00

Wisconsin offered Jaylan Hornsby, a four-star wide receiver from Camden, New Jersey on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 195 pound athlete is a junior at Camden High School and still has one more season before potentially joining a collegiate program as a member of their class of 2024.

Hornsby has received 12 Division 1 offers now, with the Badgers becoming the sixth program within the Big Ten to offer him. With head coach Luke Fickell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo at the helm now, Wisconsin has increased their push to acquire wide receivers this offseason, reeling in four athletes at the position via the transfer portal.

With class of 2024 four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas) already committed to Wisconsin, the addition of Hornsby would give him a potential top target during his tenure with the Badgers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whit

Mac McClung drops 40 points in Delaware Blue Coats 153-132 victory

The Delaware Blue Coats extended their winning streak to a season-high four games on Monday, Jan. 16 by beating the Wisconsin Herd 153-132 at Chase Fieldhouse. The 153 points were just three shy of a franchise record. Mac McClung led all scorers with a game-high 40 points and seven three-pointers....
NEWARK, DE
The Comeback

No. 1 team suffers shocking upset

The unranked Temple Owls defeated the No 1 Houston Cougars on Sunday, 56-55. SportsCenter captured the game’s final moments: CLUTCH WHEN IT MATTERED THE MOST 🚨 Kur Jongkuch and Temple's defense shut down No. 1 Houston in the final seconds to secure the Owls' biggest upset in over two decades! pic.twitter.com/9YGFIzd1qi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January Read more... The post No. 1 team suffers shocking upset appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
Delaware LIVE News

Tower Hill Invitational produces spirited competition

  The season’s Indoor track & field is winding down as the DIAA State championships are on tap in two weeks. Several Delaware high school athletes met at the Carpenter Fieldhouse on the campus of Tower Hill yesterday and turned in some stellar performances. Sixteen schools participated in the Invitational with a large crowd in attendance. The day began with ... Read More
MIDDLETOWN, DE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadline

Jerry Blavat Dies: ‘The Geator With The Heater’, A Philadelphia Radio Advocate For Early R&B Artists, Was 82

Jerry Blavat, a fast-talking DJ in Philadelphia who was a staunch backer of R&B in an era where “race records” weren’t mainstream, died Friday at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia. His death was confirmed by his close friend A.J. Mattia and Keely Stahl, the latter his companion of more than 30 years. The cause of death was from complications caused by myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune neuromuscular disease. He was 82 and worked up until recently, when he canceled several long-running live events. However, he was still heard regularly on his own Geator Gold Radio network, and on his weekly Saturday night...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Philadelphia Radio Icon, Jerry Blavat, dead at 82

Philadelphia has lost a legend.  Iconic Radio Personality and Entertainer Jerry Blavat has passed away.  The man known as “The Geator with The Heater” and “The Boss With The Hot Sauce” has been a part of the Philadelphia and South Jersey radio and music scene ever since he was a dancer on “Bandstand” at the […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wilmtoday.com

Best Places to Live in Wilmington, DE!

We’ve highlighted so many amazing things to DO in Wilmington, but an even better question is… where should you LIVE? We’ve got you covered! We know the city has a ton of options, so we honed in on apartment buildings for this edition. Take a look at our list of some of the best places to live in Wilmington, DE!
WILMINGTON, DE
NJ.com

Cannabis lounges: Close, but no cigar | Mulshine

Last week, the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission began the process of licensing marijuana consumption lounges, places where you can legally smoke the pot that you can now legally buy. Good luck with that. New Jersey’s laws regarding the consumption of various euphoriants are hopelessly convoluted. Perhaps the most nonsensical...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Missing teenage mom, daughter return home safely: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department said a teenage mother and her daughter who went missing Saturday returned home safe. Seventeen-year-old Sonia Choc Chub and her 4-month-old daughter Lizbeth Choc were last seen by her foster parent on the 800 block of Fisher Avenue around 11:30 p.m. before they were reported missing.Police did not specify where the two were found.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Two arrested for murder of Donnell Williams

TRENTON, NJ – Detectives with the Trenton Police Department and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force have announced the arrest of two men in connection with last Monday’s shooting death of 29-year-old Donnell Williams. Brothers Leon Mack, 31, of Hamilton, and Prince Mack, 29, of Trenton, are facing murder and weapons charges. Prince Mack was also charged with being an accomplice in the murder, driving his older brother to his home after the shooting. Both men were arrested at Leon Mack’s home in Hamilton. Prosecutors are pushing to keep the brothers in jail prior to their trial. The shooting The post Two arrested for murder of Donnell Williams appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police are searching for missing teen, woman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help trying to find two missing people in two separate incidents.Police are trying to find 16-year-old Shonda Freeman. She was last seen on Friday night in Northeast Philadelphia on the 2000 block of North Marshall Street.She was last seen in a black jean jacket, a yellow shirt and pants.Philadelphia police are also asking for help finding a missing woman.Tonya Alverez, 28, was last seen in the city's Stenton section on Tuesday.If you have any information on where Freeman or Alverez may be, please contact police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

207K+
Followers
259K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy