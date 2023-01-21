Badgers offer four-star wide receiver for class of 2024

Wisconsin offered Jaylan Hornsby, a four-star wide receiver from Camden, New Jersey on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 195 pound athlete is a junior at Camden High School and still has one more season before potentially joining a collegiate program as a member of their class of 2024.

Hornsby has received 12 Division 1 offers now, with the Badgers becoming the sixth program within the Big Ten to offer him. With head coach Luke Fickell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo at the helm now, Wisconsin has increased their push to acquire wide receivers this offseason, reeling in four athletes at the position via the transfer portal.

With class of 2024 four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas) already committed to Wisconsin, the addition of Hornsby would give him a potential top target during his tenure with the Badgers.