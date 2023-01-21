Read full article on original website
Kirkus Reviews
2023 Preview: Teen & YA Books
By the looks of things so far, this year is shaping up to be a memorable one for teen literature, with intriguing new releases by beloved established writers and exciting debut authors alike. Here are 10 upcoming releases you won’t want to miss. Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute by...
townlively.com
A Teen Tells A Tale
Lillian Rule said she has loved reading stories and listening to stories since she was a young child. Now the 15-year-old has written a tale of her own. "A Thousand Stars" was published in December and tells the story of a girl named Hopeful and a boy named Jimmy. "It's...
bookriot.com
2023 PEN America Literary Awards Longlists
The 2023 PEN American Literary Award Longlists have been announced! This year’s awards will confer $350,000 to more than 100 writers and translators in eleven different categories that include fiction, nonfiction, poetry, biography, essay, science writing, literature in translation, and more. The winners will be announced at the Literary Awards Ceremony on March 2nd at The Town Hall in New York City.
De'Shawn Charles Winslow's 6 favorite books about self-identity
Novelist De'Shawn Charles Winslow is the author of In West Mills, which won a 2020 American Book Award. His second novel, Decent People, is set in 1976 in a segregated North Carolina community rocked by an unsolved triple homicide. Tar Baby by Toni Morrison (1981) In Morrison's captivating holiday-season novel, a wealthy couple awaits the homecoming of their only child, Michael, while readers also get to know the unforgettable members of the household staff. Tar Baby shines a bright light on class, trauma, and the nuances of parenthood and marriage. It asks us to not judge people based on what they do...
crimereads.com
The Art of Stories Within Stories
I will read any book or poem, watch any movie or show, if within its story there is another story. Like most tastes, this one is hard to explain, but part of it is that the Russian nesting doll structure appeals to my sense of mystery. I read quite a few YA books incorporating this technique at a young age, so its rules feel familiar, and one is that, within a nested structure, the inner story holds a key (or keys) to the outer. Whether it be a clue, a metaphor highlighting theme or vital foreshadowing, the inner story becomes a text to scour for clues. It becomes a mystery box, and as a curious reader, I simply must know what’s inside.
