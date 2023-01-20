NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Southold, in the County of Suffolk, State of New York, shall hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as this matter can be heard, to consider any and all comments in relation to the increase and improvement of facilities of the Fishers Island Ferry District, consisting of the replacement of dolphins (piling clusters) and bulkhead repairs at the District’s New London Terminal and replacement of the south vehicle offloading ramp at the District’s Fishers Island Terminal, at the aggregate estimated maximum cost of $2,500,000.

