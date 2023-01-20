Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fishersisland.net
Southold Public Hearing: FI Ferry Facilities Maintenance
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Southold, in the County of Suffolk, State of New York, shall hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as this matter can be heard, to consider any and all comments in relation to the increase and improvement of facilities of the Fishers Island Ferry District, consisting of the replacement of dolphins (piling clusters) and bulkhead repairs at the District’s New London Terminal and replacement of the south vehicle offloading ramp at the District’s Fishers Island Terminal, at the aggregate estimated maximum cost of $2,500,000.
darienite.com
Julie Peters, 53, Leader in Real Estate Industry, College Swimmer Who Loved the Ocean
Julie Taylor Peters of Darien, passed away suddenly on Jan. 15 due to an undetectable medical event. She was 53 and had been in perfect health prior. Julie was a born leader, a natural negotiator, a fierce partner with any racquet, a gifted seamstress and a very trusted friend. She had no limits to what she could accomplish and she had a natural ability to do it all with compassion, style and that oh so beautiful smile.
Petition Circulates for Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to Break Away from the Rest of CT
It's my Change.org petition. Yes, another one. The idea is pretty simple, I want Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to secede from the rest of CT. Here are the reasons I posted in my Change.Org petition:. The rest of Connecticut disrespects and/or ignores Fairfield and Litchfield Counties, we have a completely...
fishersisland.net
Job Posting: Fishers Island School District Clerk
Job Title: Fishers Island Union Free School District Clerk. Works directly with the Board of Education and Superintendent to publish annual meeting and special vote notices and documentation. Conducts annual meeting and special votes in accordance with New York State Education Law. Recruits electors of inspection for annual meeting and...
Lawsuit blames toxic conditions at Brookhaven school for death of former student
The lawsuit claims the boy’s non-Hodgkin's lymphoma was caused by toxic conditions at the school because it is located close to a town landfill.
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
Nassau police: Multiple people arrested in connection to South American crime ring
Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says four individuals from Venezuela stole $12,000 worth of merchandise from Macy’s at Roosevelt Field Mall.
20-Something Trio Arrested, Vehicles Seized During Illegal Car Meet-Up In Yaphank
Three men were arrested and their vehicles were seized after police say they participated in an illegal car meet-up on Long Island. Following an investigation, it was determined an illegal car meet-up was occurring in Yaphank at 53 Zorn Blvd. at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, Suffolk County Police said.
Northport woman sounds alarm on puppy scam that's put her safety at risk
Northport resident Jane Dietl described a scam on her Facebook account that has gotten pretty frightening.
New Milford’s ‘DinerLuxe’ Closes Its Doors for Good
My grandkids and I always called DinerLuxe on Route 7 in New Milford the 'Shiny Diner' because of its bright shiny outward appearance. DinerLuxe always reminded me of one of those classic 1950s-style diners. DinerLuxe opened its doors in 2014 , and according to ctinsider.com, New Milford Mayor Pete Bass...
New England Has Two of the Top 20 Wealthiest Towns in the Entire U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New England is an expensive area of the country to live. However, it's all relative. Along with higher prices come higher wages and income. Remember the...
longislandweekly.com
Ruth’s Chris Opens New Location On Long Island
Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced its newest location in Melville, which opened for business just five months ago. The new Ruth’s Chris restaurant is located at 881 Walt Whitman Rd., bringing an unmatched dining experience to...
New Update: Fire Damages Long Island Church
This story has been updated.Emergency crews responded to an electrical fire at a Long Island church Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24.Firefighters in Bethpage were called at around 1:40 p.m. with reports of a fire at St. Isidoros Greek Orthodox Church, located near the intersection of Stewart and Cherry a…
tbrnewsmedia.com
Three people arrested in connection with multiple commercial burglaries in Suffolk County
Suffolk County Police arrested three people on Jan. 20 in connection with burglaries at Dunkin and other commercial establishments that have occurred since December. A pair allegedly broke into Dunkin, located at 1105 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, stole cash and fled to a waiting vehicle at approximately 3:40 a.m. A short time later, detectives pulled over the vehicle and arrested the driver, Michael Gruber, and passengers Kristen Osmolia and Christopher Volpe.
Woman wanted for multiple robberies in Suffolk County
Detectives say the spree started in December with the last one taking place on Jan. 9.
Woman Driving Drunk With 2 Young Teens In BMW Crashes At East Setauket Intersection: Police
A woman has been accused of driving drunk with two young teenage girls in the car after a crash at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 in East Setauket. The was driving a 2018 BMW X5 northbound on Old Town Road, with...
tbrnewsmedia.com
East Northport man arrested for Leandra’s Law following motor vehicle crash
Suffolk County Police arrested an East Northport man on Jan. 21 for Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving while. intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash with his 11-month-old daughter in the vehicle. Second Precinct police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash during which a 2021 Hyundai stuck. the rear...
Body Found In Easton: Report
A death investigation was under way over the weekend in Easton, according to a report by LehighValleyLive. The body was found on the property of a home on the 1000 block of West Lafayette Street Saturday, Jan. 21, the outlet said citing local police. The Northampton County DA was reportedly...
Suffolk police: Man arrested for 11 felonies, including slashing tires in Ronkonkoma
Suffolk County police say they responded to a 911 call just after 11 a.m. Saturday about a man slashing tires in the parking lot of the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center.
Woman Struck, Killed By Car Near Farmingdale Intersection
A woman was killed after being struck by a car on a Long Island roadway overnight. It happened around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Farmingdale. A 73-year-old woman was walking on Fulton Street from the south to the north side just west of Main Street when she was struck by a Toyota traveling westbound on Fulton Street, Nassau County Police said.
Comments / 0