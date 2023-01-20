ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenport, NY

fishersisland.net

Southold Public Hearing: FI Ferry Facilities Maintenance

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Southold, in the County of Suffolk, State of New York, shall hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as this matter can be heard, to consider any and all comments in relation to the increase and improvement of facilities of the Fishers Island Ferry District, consisting of the replacement of dolphins (piling clusters) and bulkhead repairs at the District’s New London Terminal and replacement of the south vehicle offloading ramp at the District’s Fishers Island Terminal, at the aggregate estimated maximum cost of $2,500,000.
SOUTHOLD, NY
darienite.com

Julie Peters, 53, Leader in Real Estate Industry, College Swimmer Who Loved the Ocean

Julie Taylor Peters of Darien, passed away suddenly on Jan. 15 due to an undetectable medical event. She was 53 and had been in perfect health prior. Julie was a born leader, a natural negotiator, a fierce partner with any racquet, a gifted seamstress and a very trusted friend. She had no limits to what she could accomplish and she had a natural ability to do it all with compassion, style and that oh so beautiful smile.
DARIEN, CT
fishersisland.net

Job Posting: Fishers Island School District Clerk

Job Title: Fishers Island Union Free School District Clerk. Works directly with the Board of Education and Superintendent to publish annual meeting and special vote notices and documentation. Conducts annual meeting and special votes in accordance with New York State Education Law. Recruits electors of inspection for annual meeting and...
FISHERS ISLAND, NY
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

New Milford’s ‘DinerLuxe’ Closes Its Doors for Good

My grandkids and I always called DinerLuxe on Route 7 in New Milford the 'Shiny Diner' because of its bright shiny outward appearance. DinerLuxe always reminded me of one of those classic 1950s-style diners. DinerLuxe opened its doors in 2014 , and according to ctinsider.com, New Milford Mayor Pete Bass...
NEW MILFORD, CT
longislandweekly.com

Ruth’s Chris Opens New Location On Long Island

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced its newest location in Melville, which opened for business just five months ago. The new Ruth’s Chris restaurant is located at 881 Walt Whitman Rd., bringing an unmatched dining experience to...
MELVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

New Update: Fire Damages Long Island Church

This story has been updated.Emergency crews responded to an electrical fire at a Long Island church Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24.Firefighters in Bethpage were called at around 1:40 p.m. with reports of a fire at St. Isidoros Greek Orthodox Church, located near the intersection of Stewart and Cherry a…
BETHPAGE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Three people arrested in connection with multiple commercial burglaries in Suffolk County

Suffolk County Police arrested three people on Jan. 20 in connection with burglaries at Dunkin and other commercial establishments that have occurred since December. A pair allegedly broke into Dunkin, located at 1105 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, stole cash and fled to a waiting vehicle at approximately 3:40 a.m. A short time later, detectives pulled over the vehicle and arrested the driver, Michael Gruber, and passengers Kristen Osmolia and Christopher Volpe.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Body Found In Easton: Report

A death investigation was under way over the weekend in Easton, according to a report by LehighValleyLive. The body was found on the property of a home on the 1000 block of West Lafayette Street Saturday, Jan. 21, the outlet said citing local police. The Northampton County DA was reportedly...
EASTON, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Struck, Killed By Car Near Farmingdale Intersection

A woman was killed after being struck by a car on a Long Island roadway overnight. It happened around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Farmingdale. A 73-year-old woman was walking on Fulton Street from the south to the north side just west of Main Street when she was struck by a Toyota traveling westbound on Fulton Street, Nassau County Police said.
FARMINGDALE, NY

