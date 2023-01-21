Read full article on original website
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, De Gea, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Perrone
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star) Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to...
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Player Ratings
Player ratings for Liverpool's bore draw against Chelsea in yesterday's Premier League match at Anfield.
Ronaldo makes Saudi league debut for Al Nassr, doesn’t score
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr, but his presence electrified fans at King Saud University Stadium as the team beat Ettifaq 1-0 to retake first place on Sunday. Talisca headed the winner in the 31st minute...
Liverpool could be about to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea in shock deal: report
Liverpool are interested in Chelsea star Mason Mount, with the midfielder still waiting on a contract offer from the Blues
Al Nassr Manager Tells Players To "Not Always" Pass To Cristiano Ronaldo
Rudi Garcia encouraged his team to "play normally" after watching them beat Ettifaq 1-0 on Ronaldo's debut.
chatsports.com
Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover
Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
Yardbarker
€80 million attacker has been offered to Manchester United
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the Italian club this month. According to a report from 90min, the 22-year-old Serbian international striker has been offered to Manchester United along with a number of other European clubs. The Italian outfit have had a disappointing season...
BBC
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Your reaction
We asked for your opinions after Saturday's goalless draw between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield. John: Absolutely no quality in midfield and the defence is well shaky. What happened to all the energy and pressing we used to see from a Jurgen Klopp side?. Levi: Slow passing and no creativity....
Report: Liverpool Will Not Enter Transfer Market Again In January
Liverpool will not look to sign any other players this window, according to The Athletic's James Pearce.
'The Team Worked Really Well' - Marc Cucurella On Liverpool Performance
Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella spoke regarding his interpretation of Chelsea's draw at Anfield on Saturday.
BBC
Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Julen Lopetegui rues poor first-half performance
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui rues a poor first half performance against Manchester City in which they conceded a goal just before half-time and before going on to lose 3-0. MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers. Watch highlights of Sunday's games at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer &...
IAN LADYMAN: If Liverpool only win one league title in this remarkable era it'll make them weep
IAN LADYMAN: Imagine being Liverpool. Finally a sign of relative weakness from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team and Liverpool are not in the position to take advantage. That must hurt.
SB Nation
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City Defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 to keep pace in the Premier League title race at the weekend. Erling Haaland moved two goals clear of last year’s Golden Boot-winning total of 23. Here’s a look at what storylines are trending after the win at the Etihad. 3 Up.
Liverpool ‘Identify’ Juventus’ Federico Chiesa As Mohamed Salah Replacement
Liverpool are looking at Juventus and Italy winger Federico Chiesa as a potential Mohamed Salah replacement.
Yardbarker
Harry Kane closer to agreeing new deal with Tottenham
Harry Kane is warming to signing a new deal with Tottenham. The Athletic says Kane's current deal expires in the summer of 2024 and Manchester United are interested in signing him. However, conversations are planned between Tottenham and Kane once the transfer window shuts, with the club currently focused on...
BBC
Analysis: Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd
Manchester United’s loss to Arsenal completed a downbeat few days after the euphoria of the derby win against Manchester City at Old Trafford. There was the disappointment of conceding a late equaliser at Crystal Palace in midweek followed by an even more painful conclusion at Emirates Stadium, where Eddie Nketiah snatched a 90th minute winner for The Gunners.
Yardbarker
Rapids acquire M Connor Ronan from Wolverhampton Wanderers
The Colorado Rapids signed midfielder Connor Ronan from the Premier League's Wolverhampton Wanderers. The four-year deal announced Monday for the 24-year-old Irishman includes a club option for 2027. "Connor is a highly technical and versatile midfielder who can play in both deep-lying and box-to-box midfield roles," Rapids general manager Padraig...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Man City, Oh, Giakoumakis, Souttar, Porteous, Hibs, Dundee Utd, Leicester, Stoke, Adam, Yiga, Eriksson
Celtic are set to complete the £2.5m signing of Oh Hyeon-gyu in the coming days having agreed terms with the South Korean striker and Suwon Samsung Bluewings head coach Lee Byeong-geun giving his blessing to the 21-year-old to complete his dream of a move to European football. (The Scottish Sun)
Inside Arsenal’s pre-match team huddle for Man Utd clash as Zinchenko takes starring role motivating team-mates
OLEKSANDR ZINCHENKO took a leading role in Arsenal's pre-match huddle against Manchester United. The 26-year-old motivated his team-mates just prior to kick-off, delivering a passionate speech to the rest of the starting XI. And what he said in the huddle worked as the Gunners put in an amazing performance to...
Man Utd confirm changes to Stretford End at Old Trafford
Man Utd confirm plans to improve the Stretford End at Old Trafford.
