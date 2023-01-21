Read full article on original website
What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
Here are some of the bills filed so far in the Tennessee legislature
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 113th General Assembly is underway in Tennessee, and many bills have already been filed for lawmakers to consider. They span a wide range of topics including abortion treatments, adoption, alcoholic beverages, education and health. Many also have a long way to go before they become...
Tennessee Democrats fire back after cuts to federal HIV funding
The move comes after the Tennessee Dept. of Health opted not to accept federal funding to fight HIV -- instead opting for state funding.
Pregnancy resource nonprofit’s offer to help still stands amid abortion ban in TN
The 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling was marked by more controversy in Tennessee, roughly five months after the state's abortion "trigger law" took effect.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock
The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
Poetry contest launching for West Tennessee students
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Griot Collective of West Tennessee is launching a poetry contest for local students. The Griot Collective is a nonprofit literary arts organization which sponsors monthly poetry workshops for adults and high schoolers, open mics and other opportunities for writers. A news release states the annual...
Voices of the Valley clip for social media
WATE's Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 7 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on 1/22. WATE...
What to expect at the gas pump
Stephanie Milani from AAA stopped by WATE to talk about the recent increase in gas prices we have been seeing. Stephanie Milani from AAA stopped by WATE to talk about the recent increase in gas prices we have been seeing. News at 11 on 1/23. The Seven on 1/23. News...
TNStars 529 College Savings Program Awards $6,000 in Scholarships to Five Tennessee Children
State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. is pleased to recognize Ezekiel Walters as the winner of the $5,000 Grand Prize in the 2022 TNStars Holiday Scholarship Giveaway. His grandmother, Margie Huff, entered the contest on behalf of Ezekiel, a 9-year-old from LaFollette, TN. Four Tennessee children were selected as weekly winners in December leading up to […] The post TNStars 529 College Savings Program Awards $6,000 in Scholarships to Five Tennessee Children appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
Events this Week in West Tennessee: Jan. 23-29
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Note: LIFELINE Blood Services has announced an urgent need for blood donations. Click here for mobile blood drive locations this month. The Jackson-Madison County Library is also hosting...
Tennessee lawmakers propose free school breakfast, lunch program for students
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are sponsoring legislation which would create free meals for students. SB0208/HB0255 is sponsored by Senator Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun-D1) and Representative Kevin Raper (R-Cleveland-D24) in their respective chambers. The bill calls on each Tennessee school board to create a breakfast and lunch program that provides the meals...
Tennessee announces additions of early enrollees, four more transfers
Spring-semester classes began at Tennessee on Monday, and the football program officially announced the arrivals of 20 players from its top-10 2023 recruiting class. The Vols also formally confirmed the additions of four more transfers who committed this month, who join the quartet of portal players Tennessee announced on National Signing Day in February. Those 28 players are on campus and starting classes and offseason workouts this week and will go through spring practice when it begins in late March.
Eye to the Sky: When will winter return to Tennessee? Maybe not soon
As anticipated, a few light snow showers around the northern Cumberland Plateau Monday morning didn’t really amount to anything. It was a little too warm and the precipitation was too limited. As we plunge head-long into the end of January, it has been quite a contrast from a year...
Unclaimed Mega Millions ticket Tennessee worth $4 million
A lucky East Tennessee Mega Millions player quadrupled their ticket winnings from $1 million to $4 million in LaFollette.
2.5 quake recorded in west Tennessee
A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported in west Tennessee near Reelfoot Lake early Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake, which occurred at 2:53 am, was centered about one half mile southwest of Tiptonville in Lake County, about 19 miles southwest of Hickman, Kentucky.
SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant
CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" Theology
Southern Christian Coalition says event featuring General Michael Flynn and Wilson County Pastor Greg Locke promotes "Christian Nationalism" A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling out a national religious tour called "ReAwaken America" as the event travels to Nashville. Speakers at the event include retired General Michael Flynn, who resigned from the Trump Administration under federal investigation, and Wilson County shock pastor Greg Locke.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
Tennessee to reject federal funding through CDC to prevent HIV
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Jan. 17, the Tennessee Department of Health sent a letter to programs and organizations that receive grants from the state telling them that the state would stop taking federal funding to help pay for HIV surveillance, testing and prevention. The letter said that the state...
