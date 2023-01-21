Read full article on original website
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement On Monday
Could we see Jimmy Garoppolo return for the 49ers this Sunday in the NFC Championship? The Niners have been teasing Garoppolo's return for several weeks now. However, it doesn't appear it's going to happen just yet. Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that he'd be "very surprised" if ...
Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Description Of 49ers vs. Cowboys
The 49ers scored a big win at home on Sunday over the NFC rival Cowboys to reach their third conference championship of the Kyle Shanahan era. After the game, FOX's Erin Andrews caught up with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and had three words to describe the game: "What a battle." The Niners ...
Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Announcement
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2023 season. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Following the game, Jerry Jones announced that McCarthy will return. Jones told Cowboys reporters that McCarthy is still "safe" following the loss. McCarthy ...
A classless Mike McCarthy was seen pushing a cameraman after embarrassing final play of loss
The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end in humiliating fashion Sunday night when they ran one of the silliest plays ever that had fans laughing at them long after the final whistle was blown in San Francisco. Seriously, there needs to be all sorts of documentaries on...
NFL Coaching Carousel: What We’re Hearing on Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Broncos
The playoffs and league rules are slowing down the process with five head coach openings and more than 10 offensive and defensive coordinator positions still available. This is a good time to reset the coaching carousel and, as it stands, there are two general manager jobs filled, and none open, with five head coach openings, and none filled. Even all 10 of the offensive coordinator openings out there remain. The easy explanation for why things have played out this way over the past couple of weeks is that, with rules getting more and more stringent around coaches, especially those who are in the playoffs, it’s much easier to expedite a GM search than it is a coaching search.
Eagles Could Reportedly Make Run At Former NFL Head Coach
The Philadelphia Eagles could lose their defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after the season. Gannon is a candidate for the Houston Texans' head coaching vacancy. If the Texans do poach the 40-year-old assistant, Philadelphia apparently has a quality backup plan in mind. According to Sports ...
Several ex-Broncos are involved in Sunday's NFL playoff games
Several former Denver Broncos will be involved in the NFL’s divisional-round playoff games on Sunday. The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals games will feature five former Broncos. Buffalo will play wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, and quarterback Case Keenum will serve as Josh Allen’s backup. Bills senior offensive assistant Mike Shula served as Denver’s QBs coach from 2020-21.
Report: Brian Flores lands head coach interview
Brian Flores will be getting another look for a head coach job. The Arizona Cardinals plan to interview Flores for their head coach vacancy, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported on Sunday. The Cardinals plan to interview former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for their vacant head-coaching position early this week, per source. — Jonathan Jones... The post Report: Brian Flores lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chiefs release updated depth chart for AFC Championship Game
The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. There is a single change to the depth chart this week reflecting a transaction from Monday. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.
Giants have 'difficult offseason decisions to make'
The New York Giants are coming off a successful season in which they qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2016. First-year general manager Joe Schoen knows there is still much work to be done. Schoen’s goal is to sustain success for the haul by building a talent-rich...
Texans and DE Jerry Hughes 'Excited' To Follow Head Coaching Search
The Houston Texans are in the middle of their third coaching search in three years, and players are well-invested in the candidate who will take the helm following Lovie Smith's jettison. Veteran defensive lineman Jerry Hughes said in an interview with KPRC that he and his teammates have held several...
Chargers reportedly eyeing notable coach from Rams
Two years after hiring head coach Brandon Staley away from their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers could be at it again. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Chargers are interviewing Zac Robinson for their offensive coordinator job. Rapoport adds that Robinson, who currently serves as...
Where Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator search stands: Who are the top candidates?
The Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator search remains ongoing two weeks after they fired Todd Downing from the post. Now that the Titans have general manager Ran Carthon in place, attention can shift to finding a new play-caller with a new vision for a tepid Titans offense that ranked 28th in scoring and 30th in yards in 2022.
49ers Announce Christian McCaffrey Injury Update Ahead Of NFC Championship
Christian McCaffrey managed to find the end zone in last night's divisional round win over the Dallas Cowboys, but his workload was modest. Taking 10 carries for 35 yards in addition to six receptions for 22 yards, McCaffrey's showing was attributed to a calf injury he was playing through. ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To 'Dirty Play' Accusation
Losing Tony Pollard dealt a huge blow to the Cowboys's chances on Sunday. But was the play he was injured on a dirty one? Pollard got his foot caught underneath him while being dragged down by a 49ers defender and had to eventually be carted back to the locker room on a seemingly routine play. ...
Cardinals' Coaching Search Reveals Clear Desire to Shift Culture
You don't have to look far into the Arizona Cardinals' coaching search to understand their goal to change the culture of the football team.
Kevin Mawae leaves Colts to replace Trent Dilfer at Nashville high school
Colts assistant offensive line coach Kevin Mawae is leaving the team to take over as head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Matt Fortuna of TheAthletic.com reports. He replaces Trent Dilfer as the school’s head coach. It appeared former NFL tight end Jason Witten was set to replace Dilfer...
