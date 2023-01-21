If Jordan Firstman did not exist, it would be necessary for Sebastián Silva to invent him. “Discomfort rooted in class friction” and “the perverse amusement of watching people be annoying” rank high on the list of stalwart indie filmmaker Silva’s favorite recurring themes, and no modern type marries the two quite as handily as the social media influencer, that plague of shamelessly promotional non-celebrities who adopt the entitled mindset of fame long before breaking into the industry sector accommodating it. With a whopping 804,000 followers on Instagram and a writers’ room credit on TV’s “Search Party” — a kindred work skewering the affectations of self-absorbed millennials — the hirsute and hip Firstman is farther along in his career than most guys peddling a feed of thirst traps and front-facing-camera bits charitably categorized as “humor.” But he’s one of them all the same, an insatiably gay hard-partier emboldened by his measure of notability, at once pushy and loud and horny and solipsistic.

2 DAYS AGO