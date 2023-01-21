Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
wrestlinginc.com
Montez Ford And Bianca Belair Share Embarrassing WWE In-Ring Moment
How much of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair do you want to know?. Ford and Belair appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" this past Tuesday night, where Cohen asked a round of questions to learn more about life in wrestling. But what he asked weren't your typical "who's your favorite wrestler" or "how did you get into pro-wrestling" type questions. They were more outlandish, to say the least.
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar WWE Return Match Revealed?
Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar for a no holds barred match, amid speculation about Lesnar’s WWE return. Lesnar last wrestled at the November 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event, defeating Bobby Lashley with a controversial roll-up pin. Both stars have one singles win over the other, with...
Yardbarker
Report: WWE Makes Change To Sami Zayn Segment
A major change to WWE’s 30th Anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW is in the works, as PWInsider.com is reporting that instead of the Bloodline’s previously announced acknowledgment ceremony, Sami Zayn will instead be put on trial for his mistakes on Friday Night SmackDown. The Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
sportszion.com
Tommy Fury’s father John Fury claims his son’s defeat vs Jake Paul to see “no more boxing for him”
John Fury, who is the father of Tommy Fury, is not happy with his son’s career. As of late, John Fury has claimed that there won’t be any boxing left if he loses his next possible fight against Jake Paul. However, after one and a half years on...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar
It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
wrestletalk.com
Chris Jericho Comments On WWE Featuring Him In Raw 30 Video Package
AEW star Chris Jericho has commented on WWE using footage from his time with the company in their Raw 30 clip package. After Chris Jericho was featured in a video package to hype not only the history of WWE’s flagship Monday night show but also the upcoming anniversary, the AEW star has responded.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Rumors Vince McMahon Changed Bloodline Creative Plans
Did the return of Vince McMahon to WWE cause changes to the upcoming Raw 30 segment featuring the Bloodline and Sami Zayn?. According to the Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer daily update, those rumors are not accurate. While there were several rumors floating about when the change from an Acknowledgement...
wrestletalk.com
Wild Brawl Breaks Out At WWE Performance Center (Video)
A wild brawl has broke out at the WWE Performance Center on Monday. At NXT Vengeance Day on February 4, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against Grayson Waller inside a steel cage. The two men have been engaged in a rivalry that has been heating up week...
wrestletalk.com
William Regal Opens Up On New WWE Role
William Regal has been a weird case in the world of wrestling over the past 12 months. Last January, Regal was released from WWE during WWE’s then-ongoing revamping of the NXT brand. Regal then arrived in AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view, separating a fight between Bryan Danielson and Jon...
wrestletalk.com
Anoa’i Family Member Discusses Potential WWE Run
Lance Anoa’i, the son of ‘Wild Samoan’ Samu Anoa’i, has commented on the possibility of a future WWE run. The Anoa’i family is currently thriving in WWE, with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa all aligned as the Bloodline stable. Sami Zayn is there too, part of the faction as an Honorary Uce.
Sporting News
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 date, start time, odds, PPV schedule & card for WWE event
For the fourth time in WWE history, the Royal Rumble will be heading to San Antonio, Texas on January 28. The Alamodome, celebrating 30 years, will host the event. The annual event is traditionally one of the biggest and most anticipated WWE shows of the year. It features both a men’s and women’s Royal Rumble match, with 30 participants in each bout. The last person standing in both Rumble matches earns an opportunity at a championship at WrestleMania 39 in April.
Bloodline To Hold Tribal Court For Trial Of Sami Zayn On WWE Raw XXX
Mike Johnson at PWInsider is reporting that the Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony scheduled for WWE Raw XXX on January 23 is being changed. According to the report, the Acknowledgment Ceremony will be replaced with the Trial of Sami Zayn. The reported change is due to the fallout from WWE SmackDown where Reigns was displeased with Sami wanting to be in on his plans regarding Kevin Owens and looking further displeased when Sami was nowhere to be found when Owens attacked Reigns during the contract signing.
Yardbarker
Report: Bloodline ceremony for WWE Raw replaced by Sami Zayn trial
Major creative plans involving The Bloodline have reportedly been changed for this coming Monday’s Raw. PWInsider reported Saturday afternoon that plans for a Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony has been dropped. Instead, Sami Zayn will be going before a “tribunal court” for the show in Philadelphia in what is being called “The Trial of Sami Zayn”. WWE has yet to officially confirm these new plans for the show.
wrestletalk.com
Rumoured WWE 2K23 Cover Star Teases Confirmation
WWE is set to officially announce the upcoming WWE 2k23 video game soon, and rumours are swirling. Mainly, WWE is rumoured to be making an announcement on the game at the Royal Rumble event, which will see the cover star revealed. An alleged leaked cover made the rounds on social...
wrestletalk.com
Female WWE Star ‘Would Love To’ Enter Men’s Royal Rumble Match
A female WWE star says she “would love to” enter the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Only four women have ever entered the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Those being Chyna, Beth Phoenix, Kharma and Nia Jax. However, there is a current female WWE star that would love to become the fifth.
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Held Discussions For Top WWE Star To Appear At Wrestle Kingdom 17
History was made at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event earlier this month, when NJPW, AEW and WWE contracted talent all wrestled on the show. WWE’s Karl Anderson defended ultimately lost his NEVER Openweight Championship to Tama Tonga on the show. Anderson won the title prior to his...
wrestletalk.com
Former AEW Star Discusses Life After The Company
Former AEW star and Dark Order member Alan Angels has spoken about how it felt to bet on himself after leaving the company. Angels – who has since dropped his first name – left AEW early in 2022, choosing instead to forge his own path on the independent circuit.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Drops Huge Retirement Tease
AEW star Sting has dropped a huge retirement tease following his match at the Great Muta Final ‘Bye Bye’ event. At the January 22 show, Sting and Darby Allin teamed with the Great Muta to defeat the team of AKIRA & Hakushi & Naomichi Marufuji. This show marked...
