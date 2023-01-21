ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted in connection to theft at Bartow food mart

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a suspected thief. They say a man pictured in the gallery above is wanted in connection with the theft of a large sum of money he took from a misplaced wallet. The theft occurred on January 14 at the A1 Food Mart off Joe Frank Harris Pkwy. Investigators say the man drove away in a silver Nissan Altima.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
YAHOO!

Police: 1 dead, 3 wounded at Brookhaven apartment complex shooting

Authorities said multiple people were shot at a Brookhaven apartment complex Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At about 10:35 a.m., Brookhaven police responded to a 911 call about multiple people being shot. Officers responded to 3132 Buford Highway and found one man dead...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Trading cards worth thousands stolen from Roswell store

ROSWELL, Ga - A man with a sledgehammer smashed his way into Dave's Sports Cards in Roswell last week. Owner Dave Olivieri says the thief was likely in the store before, because he went straight to the vault where the high-end boxes and single cards are kept. "Things that are...
ROSWELL, GA
weisradio.com

Pedestrian Hit and Seriously Injured

The Second Avenue Bridge north of Broad Street in downtown Rome was blocked for a time Thursday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Rome Police, the pedestrian was thrown off the bridge and onto the path below after being hit by the northbound vehicle near Safe Lock and Kay.
ROME, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Paulding Co. mom says school left special needs daughter wandering alone

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County mom is furious and demanding accountability for an incident involving her daughter and school staff. Jasmine Mitchell told Atlanta News First she has lost trust in the Paulding County School District after her 7-year-old daughter Kendall, who has special needs, was put on the wrong bus and forced to get off at the wrong stop.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy