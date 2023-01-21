Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted in connection to theft at Bartow food mart
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a suspected thief. They say a man pictured in the gallery above is wanted in connection with the theft of a large sum of money he took from a misplaced wallet. The theft occurred on January 14 at the A1 Food Mart off Joe Frank Harris Pkwy. Investigators say the man drove away in a silver Nissan Altima.
Police: 1 dead, 3 wounded at Brookhaven apartment complex shooting
Authorities said multiple people were shot at a Brookhaven apartment complex Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At about 10:35 a.m., Brookhaven police responded to a 911 call about multiple people being shot. Officers responded to 3132 Buford Highway and found one man dead...
Polk Jail report – Monday, January 23, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, January 23, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, January 23, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
Man, woman charged after 3-year-old boy shot at Douglasville motel, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville police told Channel 2 Action News they have arrested two people connected to a shooting involving a 3-year-old boy on Saturday morning. According to Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks, officers were called to the Intown Suites Extended Stay motel off of Thornton Road just within the Douglasville city limits at 9:30 a.m.
Fatal crash on I-20 in Douglas County blocks highway for hours
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were shut down in Douglas County due to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Monday morning. Vehicles were at a stand still at Fairburn Road for hours during the morning rush. The highway had been blocked since around 6:30 a.m....
Cherokee County man accused of trying to run over group of people with car, hitting someone
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A Cherokee County man is accused of trying to run over people with his car stemming back to an October 2022 incident. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says David Houseright attempted to run over a group of people at Pebblebook Run in Canton. Deputies...
Alleged hitman in murder-for-hire plot at Gwinnett dealership also suspect in south Fulton drive-by
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police say they believe the man hired to kill a woman at a used car dealership is also responsible for a drive-by shooting the day before. Courtney Owens was gunned down in cold blood while at work at Royal Court Motors on Dec. 10.
Fatality Friday Afternoon / Accident on Orchard Hill Road in Chattooga County
Fatality Friday Afternoon / Accident on Orchard Hill Road in Chattooga County. A Chattooga County woman was killed in a single vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Chattooga County. The Georgia State Patrol released the following statement:. On Friday, January 20, 2023, at 3:13 pm, Troopers from Post 38 Rome responded...
FedEx driver called racial slurs by Ga. man in viral video reveals what happened that day
A video of a Georgia man yelling racial slurs at a Black FedEx worker has gone viral since it was posted on social media earlier this week. Investigators are now looking into whether charges should be filed against the man in the video. Channel 2′s Justin Carter was at the...
Trading cards worth thousands stolen from Roswell store
ROSWELL, Ga - A man with a sledgehammer smashed his way into Dave's Sports Cards in Roswell last week. Owner Dave Olivieri says the thief was likely in the store before, because he went straight to the vault where the high-end boxes and single cards are kept. "Things that are...
Parent says new video reveals what led up to fight on Paulding school bus where kids escaped
A Paulding County mother said a viral video of children climbing out of windows of a metro Atlanta school bus at a busy intersection all started over backpack tags. Video of the scary incident went viral earlier this week after a fight broke out between parents with children at Allgood Elementary and a bus driver.
Cherokee County mother, 11-year-old son found after 2 weeks missing, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office says they have found a woman and her son. Officials said 40-year-old Hope Allison and her 11-year-old son, Aaron Allison Neal, were reported missing after last being seen in the Ball Ground area on January 9. The sheriff’s office announced...
WATCH: Georgia Parent Slaps School Bus Driver In 'Intense' Viral Video
Parents can be seen pulling their children out of the bus windows.
Pedestrian Hit and Seriously Injured
The Second Avenue Bridge north of Broad Street in downtown Rome was blocked for a time Thursday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Rome Police, the pedestrian was thrown off the bridge and onto the path below after being hit by the northbound vehicle near Safe Lock and Kay.
Fire breaks out at Canton Chick-fil-A during lunch rush
Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at a Chick-fil-A in Canton during Friday’s lunch rush, authorities said....
Police all over metro Atlanta increase security ahead of possible protests
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Police agencies across Metro Atlanta area are on high alert, Friday night. From Atlanta to Cobb County, to Dekalb County, “We want to make sure that the community, feels safe,” said Dekalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. Dekalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos...
Cherokee County crash leaves two dead, two injured
According to state troopers, 21-year-old Brittney D. Haynes and the Georgia teen were killed when the vehicle they were passengers in left the roadway, struck a mound of dirt and overturned.
Paulding Co. mom says school left special needs daughter wandering alone
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County mom is furious and demanding accountability for an incident involving her daughter and school staff. Jasmine Mitchell told Atlanta News First she has lost trust in the Paulding County School District after her 7-year-old daughter Kendall, who has special needs, was put on the wrong bus and forced to get off at the wrong stop.
East Alabama rollover crash kills woman, 21, and 18-year-old from Georgia
Two people were killed in a Thursday-afternoon crash in east Alabama. Alabama State Troopers identified one of the victims as 21-year-old Brittney D. Hayes of Piedmont. The second fatality victim was 18 years old and from Georgia, but troopers don’t release the names of teens. The single-vehicle wreck happened...
Body of man found burning in woods identified, officials say
ATLANTA — The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found burning in a wooded area in northwest Atlanta on Dec. 13. Officials confirmed the body belonged to 32-year-old Nicholas Williams. On Dec. 13, someone called the police about a body...
