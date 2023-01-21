ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZFamily

Woman allegedly drives drunk, assaults Phoenix police officer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was arrested after driving the wrong way in Phoenix while reportedly under the influence on Friday. Court papers say 45-year-old Cheryl Begay was seen driving the wrong way on Galvin Parkway by Phoenix police officers on Friday around 6:45 p.m. Court papers say the officers saw the car turn west onto E. Papago Parkway and stop, so they approached the vehicle and asked Begay for her license. Instead, Begay handed them a credit card and slurred her speech, court papers say.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man, woman arrested after drugs and weapons found during traffic stop in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Casa Grande police say a man and woman have been arrested after drugs and weapons were found in their car during a traffic stop Sunday morning. Around 8 a.m., officers stopped a car near 6th Street and Florence Boulevard, just east of Pinal Avenue. While searching the car, they found about 7 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.9 grams of cocaine, three loaded handguns, nearly $5000 in cash, and a check for $119,000. 37-year-old Joey Mata and 45-year-old Breannon Pinkus-Magana were arrested at the scene.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KTAR.com

Shooting suspect arrested after 18-year-old killed in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — The suspect who allegedly shot an 18-year-old dead in Scottsdale on Saturday was arrested in Pinal County on Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex near Scottsdale and McDowell roads around 5:30 p.m., the Scottsdale Police Department said. Terrivonni Santana Williams...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

2 men arrested for deadly New Year’s Day shooting near I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say two documented gang members have been arrested in connection with a double shooting on New Year’s Day that left one person dead. Randale Thomas, 30, and Gary Green, 35, were booked into the Maricopa County jail on Thursday on multiple charges, including homicide and assault.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man while driving in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last week near a busy intersection. Rodolfo Sanchez, 22, is facing a number of charges after officers say he opened fire on a moving car near 51st Avenue and Pasadena early in the afternoon on Jan. 10. Several rounds hit the car and the driver was shot in the stomach. The 40-year-old victim pulled off the road, went inside a nearby business, and called for help. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and has since been treated and released.
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

14-year-old girl dies after shooting in Coolidge

COOLIDGE, Ariz. — A 14-year-old girl has died after she was shot in the head Thursday in Coolidge, authorities said. Over a dozen bullet holes were found at the home where the girl was shot, according to the Coolidge Police Department. The shooting occurred near 1st Street and Coolidge Avenue.
COOLIDGE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Two teens arrested months after death of 17-year-old

El Mirage police say two teens were arrested after a fatal March 2022 shooting. The two suspects were taken into custody on Monday after a traffic stop, according to police. El Mirage police say 16-year-old Guadalupe Chavez and 18-year-old Emanuel Longoria Almanza were booked into jail after the death of a 17-year-old teenager.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

1 dead following shooting in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a west Phoenix shooting on Wednesday night, police said. The shooting, according to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, happened at a residential neighborhood east of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to the scene after multiple calls from people who said shots were fired in the area.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

Police swarm Chandler neighborhood after reported shooting

PHOENIX — Chandler police asked people to stay inside for several hours after a reported shooting Friday morning, authorities said. ABC15 reported that a person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting that occurred around 9:30 a.m. in a residential area near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. Just...
CHANDLER, AZ

