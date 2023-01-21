Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
West Side Nut Club to hold 76th annual Easter Egg Hunt
The West Side Nut Club will hold its 76th annual West Side Nut Club Easter Egg Hunt on April 1 at 1:00 p.m. More than 12,000 plastic eggs will be distributed with more than 34,000 pieces of candy in them. The West Side Nut Club will give out more than...
Sunrise Café Family Restaurant to hold grand opening
A new restaurant will soon open on Evansville's north side. Sunrise Café Family Restaurant will host its grand opening on Tuesday, January 24. The new restaurant is located at 8401 North Kentucky Ave., Suite J in the 41 North Business Park. Sunrise Café will serve Mexican and American Cuisine,...
Popular pizza being served in Spencer County
The days of video and DVD rentals are a thing of the past, but a pizza produced in an effort to draw more movie fans in, eventually became the driving force of success for a tiny Spencer County business. 44News Morning Anchor Tommy Mason caught up with their longest serving...
Tri-State Treasures: Popular pizza in Spencer County
A pizza outpost in Spencer County continues to please customers. 44News Anchor Tommy Mason shares its history, and what makes it one of the best-kept secrets along Highway 66, in this edition of Tri-State Treasures. Tags. Indiana. Popular pizza being served in Spencer County. Dennis Buchanan has been serving as...
Henderson Humane Society 'completely full,' in need of fosters
The Humane Society of Henderson County, Kentucky, sent out an urgent alert on Monday. A statement says the humane society is "completely full," and that it's still about to bring in six more dogs that were abandoned. Additionally, the officials with the humane society say they're currently unable to utilize...
Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library partnering with AARP to provide tax aide sessions
The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is once again partnering up with AARP to provide tax aide sessions. According to EVPL, appointments are now open via phone for tax aide sessions at five participating EVPL locations. You can see a full list of participating locations and numbers to call to...
Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro
Habitat for Humanity broke ground on two houses today to kick off the year, these will be two of 10 homes they build for families this year. Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro. Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County unveils two of the ten houses they will be building...
Free grief counseling offered for those affected by Walmart shooting
In the aftermath of Thursday night’s shooting at the west side Walmart in Evansville, some residents are left with trauma and grief they can’t process alone. The west-side community wasted no time in coming together to offer a shoulder to lean on. At the Westwood Church, a group...
Partnership for Affordable Housing to hold groundbreaking ceremony for Baker Flats
Partnership for Affordable Housing has announced the Groundbreaking of Baker Flats. Baker Flats is an $11,000,000, 52-unit senior affordable housing community. The housing is located at 40 West Illinois Avenue, Evansville, IN. Baker Flats will bring seniors 55+ housing in the Jacobsville neighborhood. The Groundbreaking ceremony will be held onsite...
Victim in Evansville Walmart shooting undergoes two surgeries, will need several more, family says
We're learning more on the condition of the woman who was injured in the shooting at the Walmart store on Evansville's west side. Family members of Amber Cook tell us she just underwent her second surgery on Sunday, and that she'll need at least five surgeries total as long as everything heals as planned.
Coroner releases autopsy results for Evansville Walmart shooter
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the autopsy results for the man who was shot and killed by officers after opening fire at a local Walmart. The coroner's office says the autopsy for Ronald Mosley II was completed on Saturday, showing that he died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso.
Police looking for suspected gunman in Knox County shooting
Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting out of Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of North 14th Street and College Avenue on Friday. When officers arrived, the found a victim who had been shot twice. They...
ISP: Missing Evansville man found dead under bridge
A missing Evansville man has been found dead. Authorities say 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was last seen at a coworker's residence in Princeton on December 9, 2022. According to Indiana State Police, family members reported the incident to Evansville Police, but the investigation into his disappearance was turned over to Indiana State Police since Colbert was last seen in Princeton.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to close part of KY 2838 for cross drain replacement
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews plan to repair four cross drains on KY 2838 in Webster County. Officials say work begins Monday and will continue through the week if the weather allows. The highway will be closed every day from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. between mile marker 0...
Police: Ounce of meth found in traffic stop, Henderson woman admits to dealing
A Henderson, Kentucky woman is facing drug trafficking charges after police in Madisonville say the found different substances inside her car. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they were patrolling on Interstate 69 when they saw a driver quickly make a lane change after noticing their squad car. They say the driver was dangerously close to another vehicle, and that their windows were overly dark and tinted.
Woman accused of assaulting a police officer and threatening to harm her child
Taylor Binder was arrested after she punched a police officer in the face. Police were there to investigate a call saying Binder threatened to harm her children. Woman accused of threatening to drown child, punching EPD officer in the face. A woman was arrested on several charges after Evansville Police...
Mental health court judge says court had no right to prevent Walmart shooter from having a gun
44News is following up on one of the big questions remaining in the wake of the Walmart shooting that left the shooter dead and a victim still recovering after several surgeries to save her life. Many people are wondering why the suspect, who was enrolled in the Vanderburgh County Mental...
UCSO: New York fugitive arrested, missing woman found
A New York man has been arrested in Union County, Kentucky, after running from New York to avoid prosecution for a 3rd degree rape charge. UCSO says Miguel Tzoc was arrested on a federal warrant from the Southern District of New York for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. His original charge was rape 3rd Degree from New York.
Second half stumble dooms Evansville women
A strong first half went for naught, as the University of Evansville women's basketball team got blasted by Illinois State 78-46 Sunday afternoon in Normal. The Aces were led by senior guard/forward Abby Feit who drained four three-pointers and finished with 20 pointers. Redshirt junior Celine Dupont chipped in with nine points and five boards off the bench.
Suspended Warrick County deputy charged with rape awaiting new trial date
A suspended Warrick County, Indiana deputy who was arrested on several charges including rape appeared in court on Monday. Deputy Jarred Stuckey was arrested in December 2022 after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman. In total, Stuckey faces four counts of rape, as well as other charges of sexual battery, strangulation, and intimidation - all felonies.
