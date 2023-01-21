Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Beck and Phoenix to Play Austin, Tx at Moody Center August 22, 2023 during Summer Odyssey TourCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
AFD: Suspect in custody after ‘incendiary’ east Austin apartment fire
AFD did not provide any other details on if the suspect would face charges or what the charges could be.
Family of man shot, killed by Liberty Hill PD hires attorney in search for more answers
The family of 21-year-old Jackson Lieber, who was shot and killed by a Liberty Hill police officer last week, has hired an attorney as they call for more transparency in the investigation.
fox7austin.com
Austin gas station shooting: Longtime customers come to defense of employee charged with murder
AUSTIN, Texas - Longtime customers at an East Austin gas station are coming to the defense of a young employee charged with murder. Police say 25-year-old Yaseen Naz shot and killed a man following an altercation at that store over the weekend. "Disbelief. I mean, complete disbelief," said customer Jalon...
APD: Fatal Pflugerville shooting ruled self defense
A 37-year-old man died after a shooting Saturday night in Pflugerville, the Austin Police Department said in a press release
KWTX
Austin man accused of shooting wife in the head, charged with murder
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers in Austin arrested Willie Easley, 77, charged with murder in the killing of his wife, and booked him into the Travis County Jail. Officers responded to the deadly shooting inside a residence in the 2200 block of Colgate Lane shortly before 4 p.m. on Jan. 19 and found the body of Muriel Easley, 72.
KWTX
Austin gas station employee shot, killed man during altercation, police say
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Austin Police Department officers arrested Yaseen Naz, 25, and booked him into the Travis County Jail on a murder charge after a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the Shell gas station at 4509 E Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The shooting happened shortly after...
Police identify man found in Lampasas River
The Belton Police Department in a news release Tuesday identified the name of the man found in the Lampasas River last week.
Family of man shot by Liberty Hill police calls for transparency
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — The family of a man who was shot and killed by Liberty Hill police last week has released a statement calling on law enforcement to release video of the incident. Twenty-one-year-old Jackson Lieber of Georgetown died after being shot on RM 1869 on Wednesday. Investigators...
fox7austin.com
East Austin Shell gas station employee arrested for murder: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) arrested a 25-year-old man for murder following a shooting in East Austin. Police said on Jan. 21, around 11:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Shell gas station at 4509 E Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. When officers arrived, they...
fox44news.com
Two arrested in Killeen drive-by shooting
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a Friday night drive-by shooting incident in Killeen. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive at 10:08 p.m. Friday on a shots fired disturbance. When the officers got there, they were told that a woman was inside her home when she heard a vehicle drive-by, then heard two gunshots.
Vehicle torn apart in fatal crash on Elroy Road
DEL VALLE, Texas — A vehicle was torn apart in a high-speed fatal crash early Tuesday morning. At 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash that occurred at Elroy Road and Highway 130. Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 130 at a rate of high speed. The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Person dies after veering off road, crashing into tree on Cesar Chavez
Police said the driver, who has not been identified, crossed into oncoming traffic then left the roadway and hit a tree.
1 dead after shooting at east Austin gas station, APD homicide unit investigating
The Austin Police Department said it was investigating a homicide that occurred late Saturday night in east Austin.
1 dead, 3 injured in Round Rock 2-vehicle crash
One person is dead, and four others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday.
KWTX
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
Austin-Travis County EMS transports person with gunshot wound from Pflugerville home
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Watch Command says that officers are responding to a gunshot wound in the 13000 block of Macquarie Drive in Pflugerville. Austin-Travis County EMS transported one adult patient in critical condition from the scene with a life-threatening gunshot wound. APD did confirm that the residence is located within APD’s jurisdiction, and […]
fox7austin.com
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a crash that left a driver dead in Downtown Austin. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, just before 4:30 p.m., police say a driver crossed into oncoming traffic, left the roadway, and hit a tree in the 1300 block of W. Cesar Chavez. The driver...
Refugee family deals with sewage coming from bathtub in Austin apartment
A family of Afghanistan refugees are living in an apartment with raw sewage coming out of their bathtub and toilet.
APD evacuates homes in southeast Austin amid SWAT response
The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team responded to a call Saturday in southeast Austin.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for killing his wife in North Austin, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested for shooting and killing his wife in their North Austin home, Austin police said. Police said on Jan. 19, around 3:55 p.m., the Austin Fire Department (AFD) responded to an emergency call of a dead woman inside a home in the 2200 block of Colgate Lane.
