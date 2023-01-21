WATCH: John Kennedy has choice words for Supreme Court leaker

T he Supreme Court ’s examination into the leak of the decision that ultimately overturned Roe v. Wade last year has sparked outrage, as no culprit has yet been identified , but Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) had some choice words for the leaker.

“Well, here's my message to the leaker: Congratulations, butthead,” Kennedy said on Fox News .

“You almost got a member of the United States Supreme Court killed and his family. What a narcissist. You obviously think your personal politics are more important than the sanctity of the United States Supreme Court,” he added.

SIX UNANSWERED QUESTIONS AFTER SUPREME COURT RELEASES INCONCLUSIVE DOBBS LEAK REPORT

The Supreme Court announced on Thursday that after nine months of research, its investigation remained inconclusive . The 20-page public report revealed that “the team has to date been unable to identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence,” but it did rule out the justices and their spouses.

Kennedy said he was disappointed in the report and worried that Chief Justice John Roberts , who originally assigned the case to the Supreme Court marshal and later asked a third-party group to lend a hand, may try to “move on.”



“I don't mean any disrespect to the chief justice … [but] I think this is the chief justice's way of saying we're not going to find out who the leaker is. And if we do know, we're not going to tell you, [because] we want to move on,” Kennedy told host Harris Faulkner.

“I think that's a mistake,” he said, adding, “what you allow is what will continue.”

In the months following the original leak of Justice Samuel Alito ’s opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case that returned decisions for regulating abortions back to the state level, justices endured heightened security concerns at their personal homes from pro-abortion rights protesters.

Threats were also made against Justice Brett Kavanaugh when a 26-year-old man came to his Maryland home armed with the intent to kill him after Roe v. Wade was struck down.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Kennedy pressed the Supreme Court justices to keep looking, even if they needed to bring in more reinforcements.

"We need to find that leaker and make an example of him or her and knock them. Hit him so hard they'll cough up bones. Not literally, of course,” the Louisiana Republican said.

“But I don't think the chief justice is going to do that," he said. "And I think he's missing an opportunity here."