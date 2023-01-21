ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

247Sports

Everything Bill Self said after KU basketball's loss to TCU

Kansas basketball dropped to 16-3 (5-2 Big 12) on the season Saturday afternoon with an 83-60 loss to TCU. The Jayhawks only led for 37 seconds of the contest as TCU took control early on and didn't relinquish it. KU trailed by as many as 25 during the game. In the end, it came out to a 23-point defeat, the second-worst margin of defeat at home in the history of KU.
FORT WORTH, TX
rockchalktalk.com

TCU Mauls Kansas

This one stunk. Do you want to read about it? Didn’t think so. I don’t want to write about it either. Kansas travels to Waco on Monday for a match-up against Baylor.
LAWRENCE, KS
Yardbarker

College Baseball Poll Watching: Frogs Debut In Top 15

It’s just a matter of weeks before we hear “Play Ball,” and the college baseball season gets underway. The TCU Horned Frogs will attempt to three-peat as Big 12 regular season champions while advancing further in the postseason than the last couple of years. Kirk Saarloos begins...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in Dallas?

DALLAS — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary people in Dallas made in 2022 was $65,289 -- and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
FRISCO, TX
dmagazine.com

10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’

North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MOMANYI, DOMINIC ISANDA; B/M; POB: KENYA; AGE: 56; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: WAREHOUSE;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Switching Gears: Local family revs up muscle car shop

Bryan Stone promises he and his brothers aren’t having an identity crisis. They are like any entrepreneurial-minded siblings in that they saw a cool business opportunity and jumped at it — even if it had nothing to do with what their family had become known for over the past 43 years. And now, they have more fun ideas than they know what to do with.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort Worth

There was great news for fans in Fort Worth of Cracker Barrell Old Country Store this week with news that the restaurant chain will open a new location in Fort Worth. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store describes itself as "a friendly home-away-from-home in its stores and restaurants. Guests are cared for like family, enjoy home-style food and unique shopping - all at a fair price". It is known for its traditional Southern comfort food and also sells gift items, including simple toys, puzzles, and woodcrafts.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chicken N Pickle, West Elm and more businesses now open in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake

Chicken N Pickle features a restaurant, sports bar, pickleball courts and other outdoor yard games. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Here are eight businesses and restaurants now open in Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. Chicken N Pickle opened its Grapevine location Jan. 17. The indoor and outdoor entertainment complex features a restaurant, a...
GRAPEVINE, TX

