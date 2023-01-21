Read full article on original website
247Sports
Bears defend their way to 5th straight victory in 75-69 win over Kansas
When the shots fall, the Baylor Bears play an exciting and high-action style of basketball. Three-pointers raining down from their trio of star guards usually happens in bunches. When those shots don't fall, too often the Bears have gone on long droughts with no ability to defend their way out of it or attack the paint and get easier shots. Against 9th ranked Kansas, the Bears did both of those things in a tough 75-69 victory.
247Sports
Quick recap: Kansas falls to Baylor in Waco
Kansas has dropped its third straight game for the first time since the 2020-21 season. On Monday, KU fell to Baylor on the road, 75-69. Here's a recap of how the game went... KU announced the following starting five for the game…. G Dajuan Harris. G Jalen Wilson. G Kevin...
247Sports
Three observations from KU's 75-69 defeat at Baylor
Kansas dropped to 16-4 (5-3 Big 12) on Monday night with a, 75-69, loss to Baylor on the road. KU got off to a slow start, as Baylor established a 20-7 lead through the first eight minutes of the game. The Jayhawks eventually battled back to tie the game in the second half and KU even led for just under 40 seconds before Baylor took the momentum back. In the end, KU wasn't able to complete the comeback and the defeat marks three straight losses for KU in Waco, Tex. and the first time in program history that KU has lost to Baylor in back-to-back games, per Monday night's ESPN broadcast.
247Sports
Porter Moser's Sooners' next step in Big 12 grind Tuesday at No. 11 TCU
NORMAN, Okla. — There are only 30 or so teams that are more unlucky in the country right now than the Sooners, per KenPom. That's after they fell 62-60 over the weekend to the now-17th-ranked Baylor Bears. But the Sooners continue to insist they'll get it right, with the...
247Sports
Baylor loss pinpoints need for more scoring contribution from KU basketball rotation
Kansas basketball had the ball while trailing by just two possessions. What followed was a sequence that saw Kevin McCullar get his shot blocked twice and Baylor got the rebound on the second miss. But just seconds later, the Bears turned the ball over, and what followed were two missed layups from McCullar and KJ Adams back-to-back. And on the four straight misses, Gradey Dick — who shot 61 percent from the field in the game — set up in the corner with no defender anywhere in the area.
247Sports
Three observations from Kansas' 83-60 loss to TCU
Kansas basketball dropped to 16-3 (5-2 Big 12) on Saturday with an 83-60 loss to TCU. The Jayhawks only led for 37 seconds of the contest as TCU took control early on and didn't relinquish it. In the end, it came out to a 23-point defeat, the second-worst margin of defeat at home in the history of KU. With that, here are three observations from the game...
247Sports
‘That was a beatdown’: Bill Self points to KU’s defense as fatal flaw in TCU loss
Prior to Saturday’s game against TCU, Kansas had held opponents to an average of 66 points per game. That didn’t hold against TCU. KU was also holding opponents to an average of a 40 percent shooting percentage per game heading into the contest. That also didn’t hold against TCU.
rockchalktalk.com
TCU Mauls Kansas
This one stunk. Do you want to read about it? Didn’t think so. I don’t want to write about it either. Kansas travels to Waco on Monday for a match-up against Baylor.
247Sports
Kansas lands transfer RB Dylan McDuffie
Kansas football has added to its incoming transfer class. Former Georgia Tech and Buffalo running back Dylan McDuffie has committed to KU and is already on campus, a source confirmed to Phog.net. He arrives on campus with over 1,300 yards rushing and 12 total touchdowns to his name during his career. He will have one season of eligibility remaining, which he will use during the 2023 season.
fox4news.com
3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
Kansas educators share personal insights in quest to reverse statewide teacher shortage
Kansas educators tackle K-12 teacher shortage by touting life-changing occupation, but size of the shortfall will require cash infusion for salary hikes. The post Kansas educators share personal insights in quest to reverse statewide teacher shortage appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
'Several fights' break out after Crowley-North Crowley basketball game, superintendent letter says
FORT WORTH, Texas — "Several fights" broke out after the North Crowley-Crowley basketball game outside of the school, according to a letter from Crowley ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael McFarland to parents. McFarland said in the letter they had a sellout crowd at the game Friday night, and the teams...
xflnewsroom.com
XFL Training Camp Rosters Are Now Set at 70 Players
Last week XFL players from all over the country traveled to Arlington, TX to participate in training camp. This is the first time that coaches will have a chance to work with their teams in the leadup to the 2023 season. Just now, the XFL communications team released a statement...
fox4news.com
Parade held to celebrate DeSoto High School football team's state championship
DESOTO, Texas - The DeSoto High School football team celebrated its state championship win with a parade through the city Saturday morning. The 6A school beat the Austin Vandegrift Vipers last month to win the title. This is the second time the school has won state in the past seven...
blackchronicle.com
DFW snow timeline, amounts, winter weather in North Texas
DALLAS — Quick recap of what we’re anticipating:. Rain/snow combine or snow is feasible for components of North Texas. Freezing rain or sleet (icy situations) don’t look possible. Temps keep above freezing all day Tuesday for a lot of the space. Significant snow totals are usually not...
KXAN
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
W. Kansas woman confirmed to Kansas Board of Regents
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly’s appointment of Judge Rachel L. Pickering of Topeka to serve on the Kansas Court of Appeals was recently unanimously confirmed by the Kansas Senate. The confirmation makes Judge Pickering the first Hispanic Kansan to sit on the Kansas Court of Appeals. “I am...
adastraradio.com
Statewide Tax Cuts on the Table in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KNS) – Tax cuts are squarely on the agenda for Kansas lawmakers this session. But they’ll have to choose from several competing proposals. Which taxes to cut… and by how much? Those are the questions facing the Democratic governor and the Republican-controlled Legislature. Governor Laura...
