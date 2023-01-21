ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

KCBD

Aaliyah Chavez breaks Monterey’s all-time scoring record

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monterey’s Sensational Sophomore Aaliyah Chavez scored 45 points Friday night helping the #1 Lady Plainsmen beat #5 Lubbock-Cooper. Chavez broke a 41-year-old school record, becoming the Lady Plainsmen’s All-Time Leading Scorer with 1,744 points. The old mark belonged to the great Kamie Ethridge who...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Levelland Loboettes

LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) - The Levelland Loboettes are this week’s Hoop Madness Team of the Week!. At 25-3 on the season and No. 6 in the state, the Loboettes completed another perfect week, beating Estacado 53-44 on the road before taking down Lake View 72-18 at home. Levelland is...
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech University campus and student safety resources

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the start of a new semester at Texas Tech, the university aims to remind students of the safety resources available on and off campus. Jorgann Holgerson, the Risk Intervention and Safety Manager at Texas Tech says, “It is important that they know they have resources and they have those connections that they can safely contact. I think that is half the battle.”
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

First Pitch Luncheon postponed to later date

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The National College Baseball Foundation will hold its annual First Pitch Luncheon on Jan. 31 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Banquet Hall. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. with the program beginning at noon. This year’s luncheon will feature former Texas Tech player...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

SNOW DAY: Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship closed Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow falling across the South Plains has prompted schools to delay or cancel classes Tuesday, Jan. 24. Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD have all canceled classes Tuesday. Texas Tech, South Plains College, Lubbock Christian University and Wayland Baptist have also canceled classes.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Snow reports, slow melting, slow warming

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With snow on the ground, especially north of Lubbock, the cold is going to linger for a while. As the snow slowly melts temperatures will slowly climb. You’ll find snowfall reports at the end of this post. Flurries are possible today, but there will not...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Record breaking snowfall for today’s date

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock set a new snowfall record for today’s date reporting a total of 7 inches from the Lubbock airport. The previous record was 2.9 inches set in 1961. The all-time record for Lubbock snowfall in a single day still stands at 11.4 inches back on...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock volunteers prepare to help stranded drivers as snow turns to ice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While it’s the first snow of the year, it’s not the first snowstorm for Lubbock Blizzard Recovery. The Facebook group of volunteers with big trucks and vehicles with four-wheel drive is preparing for more stranded drivers Wednesday as the fresh snow turns into black ice on the roads.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The powerful winter storm which began moving through the southern plains last night continues to impact us throughout today, making today a First Alert Weather Day. As of 6:00 AM the Lubbock International Airport has received 4.8 inches, setting a new daily record for snow today (previously 2.9). Snow will continue throughout the day, dropping several more inches of snow into the afternoon. 4-6 inches total are expected for the northern counties, 1-3 for southern counties. 16 counties are now under a Winter Storm Warning with all others under Winter Weather Advisories, all set to expire at 9 pm tonight.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hobbs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hobbs KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old Husky mix who’s been at the shelter for four months. This handsome boy is full of personality and is very outgoing. He loves to play and would be great with an active family. Hobbs is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Noon Notebook: T & R Birthing Books helps local authors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - T & R Birthing Books is a local publishing house aiming to help both established and aspiring authors. The publishing house works with local authors as well as others around the U.S. The organization also hosts writing classes to help soon-to-be authors jumpstart their careers. In...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Harley

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Harley KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a 1 1/2 year old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months. She does great with other dogs and knows basic commands. She is also very personable and enjoys going on adventures. Harley is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Winter Storm Inbound!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With a powerful low pressure system advancing over terrain to the west, a significant winter storm is expected overnight and throughout the day tomorrow. Estimated totals range from less than an inch in the southeastern counties to up to 6 inches in the northwestern counties. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for several of the northwest counties in the area and winter weather advisories for all other counties in the area.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Fire Rescue responding to apartment complex near downtown

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at the Riverstone Apartments near downtown Lubbock after receiving reports of multiple units on fire. LFR received the call around 6:40 p.m. We are unable to confirm at this time if multiple units are indeed on fire,...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wednesday morning top stories: Manslaughter suspect turns himself in

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock ISD, Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper are all delayed two hours. Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University in-person classes will start at 10 a.m. Manslaughter suspect arrested. 20-year-old Adrian Garcia surrendered yesterday after police asked for the public’s help in finding him. He’s...
LUBBOCK, TX

