Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times. “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
LeBron James believes his son can play for any college he wants to.
Kevin McHale once took a shot at Michael Jordan while appreciating Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.
Both players are still dealing with hamstring and toe injuries
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Kobe Bryant once made Derrick Rose wait 3 full hours when they had to shoot an NBA 2K commercial together, and Rose recounted the tale.
Oklahoma City Thunder (22-24, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (33-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup with Denver. He’s sixth in the NBA scoring 29.7 points per game. The Nuggets are 24-9 in conference games. Denver is...
The Orlando Magic continue to be a thorn in the Boston Celtics' side. After losing two consecutive games to the Magic at home last month, the C's had their nine-game win streak snapped in Orlando on Monday night. They struggled defensively as the Magic shot 51.2 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent (11-for-27) from 3-point range to earn a 113-98 victory over Boston.
The Orlando Magic handed the Boston Celtics a 113-98 defeat at Amway Center on Monday night, snapping the Celtics’ nine-game winning streak. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 23 points, while Wendell Carter Jr. added a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds. Cole Anthony, who came off the...
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Boston Celtics will be without two of their primary guards in their rotation when they face off against the Orlando Magic on Monday, January 23. Robert Williams has been listed as questionable for the game, per the Celtics' recent injury report. #NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Orlando:. Malcolm Brogdon (personal...
Celtics legend Bill Russell won the most rings in NBA history.
The Boston Celtics have an intriguing matchup ahead of them Monday night. Boston will take on the Orlando Magic at Amway Center looking to win its NBA-leading 10th straight win. The Celtics won't be at full strength against the Magic but Orlando on the other hand reportedly will have one player ...
It is with great sadness that we report the passing of former Major League Baseball player Bert Pena, who died at the age of 63 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Pena, born Adalberto Pena Rivera in Santurce, Puerto Rico in 1959, had a notable career in baseball, playing 88 games over six seasons with the Houston Astros between 1981 and 1987. He was known for his defensive skills, and spent most of his professional career in the Houston Astros' minor league system, including several seasons with the Triple-A Tucson Toros.
