(Fargo, ND) -- A slowdown is expected in the upcoming report for oil and gas production in North Dakota. "We know that December is going to be bad. We had the terrible blizzards and then we had the extreme cold weather, and so we know that looking out a little bit we're not going to have the good production that we had in October and November," said Lynn Helms, the state's Director of Mineral Resources.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO