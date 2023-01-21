Read full article on original website
State official: upcoming oil production report for North Dakota "is going to be bad"
(Fargo, ND) -- A slowdown is expected in the upcoming report for oil and gas production in North Dakota. "We know that December is going to be bad. We had the terrible blizzards and then we had the extreme cold weather, and so we know that looking out a little bit we're not going to have the good production that we had in October and November," said Lynn Helms, the state's Director of Mineral Resources.
Carbon Dioxide Pipeline facing resistance from Minnesota landowners
(Lamberton, MN) -- A proposed carbon dioxide pipeline is facing resistance from some rural Minnesota land owners. Summit Carbon Solutions is developing the Midwest Carbon Express and is promising to pay farmers and landowners for easements. The company is offering five-figure signing bonuses in some cases. Opponents say the pipeline...
North Dakota ranked 10th best state to retire in
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite the brutal cold, North Dakota still ranks near the top for places to retire. WalletHub ranks the Peace Garden State 10th best to retire in their latest study. The personal finance website took into account 47 key metrics into their report, including everything from affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life.
OSHA investigating fifth North Dakota Dollar General Store
(Hillsboro, ND) -- Multiple media outlets are reporting that a fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The report says the store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated by OSHA, which has confirmed to WDAY Radio of...
Report: Teacher shortage impacting nearly 85% of Minnesota school districts
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A teacher shortage is impacting nearly 85-percent of school districts in Minnesota. That's according to a new report by the State Department of Education. The report also found 40-percent of students are people of color or Indigenous, but less than seven-percent of Minnesota teachers belong in those categories.
Count of Homeless North Dakotans planned
(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota agency is set to conduct a count of those who are homeless in the state. The North Dakota Homeless Continuum of Care will be doing a point-in-time count in several regions across the state. The information will be shared with over 50 counties, cities,...
Adjutant General issues statement on loss of North Dakota National Guard Airman in McHenry County crash
(Fargo, ND) -- Major General Al Dohrmann, North Dakota's adjutant general, has issued a statement regarding the death of a North Dakota National Guard Airman, 2nd Lieutenant Christopher Brewer. “On behalf of the Airmen and Soldiers of the North Dakota National Guard, we offer our sincerest condolences to the family,...
Noem outlaws South Dakota Government Contracts with six countries
(Pierre, SD) -- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is calling for new approach to state government contracts. The governor has issued a directive banning all state government from making technology purchases or entering into contracts with businesses connected to China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, or Cuba. Contractors wanting to...
School Counselor Group wants state funding for Mental Health Teams in Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota school counselors are urging lawmakers to allocate funding for mental health teams. A counselor testified at Capitol Tuesday in front of the Senate Education Finance Committee. She says the need for team mental health care has increased since the pandemic began. The American School Counselor...
North Dakota Legislature: Bills involving gender issues, school lunches under consideration
(Bismarck, ND) -- More bills involving gender in the state, as well as school lunches and the Native American community are all up for debate at the state capitol. North Dakota lawmakers are considering two separate bills that would ban transgender girls and women from participating in K through 12 and college female sports.
Noem says personal cell phone was hacked
(Pierre, SD) -- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says her personal cell phone has been hacked. Noem released a statement on her social media platforms Monday saying her personal cell phone number had been used to make hoax calls. The governor blames the hack on "callous mishandling of personal information."...
Governor Noem's Office sends letter reminding pharmacists of Chemical Abortion Ban
(Pierre, SD) -- Governor Kristi Noem's office is reminding South Dakota pharmacists about the state's ban on chemical abortions. Noem's office sent a letter this week to pharmacists that outlines ways that state Attorney General Marty Jackley will enforce the ban. The ban was triggered after the Supreme Court ruled...
Walz, Minnesota Democrats proposing billions in new education spending
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Democrats are proposing billions of dollars in new spending for education. Governor Tim Walz is asking the Legislature to invest more than 700 million in additional general public school funding over the next two years. Annual boosts would be tied to inflation, amounting to a...
Police: Suspect dead after mass shooting in Southern California
(Monterey Park, CA) -- The suspect in Saturday's deadly mass shooting in southern California is dead. Authorities identified 72-year-old Huu Can Tran as the Asian man who opened fire near a Lunar New Year celebration at a dance studio in Monterey Park, leaving ten people dead. At least ten others were wounded.
