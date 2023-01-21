ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Settle scores 14 as Howard cruises past Coppin State 90-76

WASHINGTON — William Settle and Marcus Dockery scored 14 points apiece to help Howard defeat Coppin State 90-76. Settle added seven rebounds for the Bison (12-10, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Dockery shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Elijah Hawkins added 13 points. The Eagles (6-16, 1-4) were led by Sam Sessoms with 23 points and seven rebounds.
BALTIMORE, MD
voiceofalexandria.com

Staten scores 19, Delaware State beats SC State 88-85 in OT

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Led by Khyrie Staten's 19 points, the Delaware State Hornets defeated the South Carolina State Bulldogs 88-85 in overtime on Monday night. The Hornets improved to 2-16 with the victory and the Bulldogs fell to 3-18.
DOVER, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy