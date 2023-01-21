WASHINGTON — William Settle and Marcus Dockery scored 14 points apiece to help Howard defeat Coppin State 90-76. Settle added seven rebounds for the Bison (12-10, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Dockery shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Elijah Hawkins added 13 points. The Eagles (6-16, 1-4) were led by Sam Sessoms with 23 points and seven rebounds.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO