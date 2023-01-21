Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon rallies for win over Muskegon Heights
The North Muskegon boy’s basketball team rallied for a 57-54 win over the Muskegon Heights Tigers on Monday evening in a non-conference battle played at the Heights. The Norse and the Tigers finished deadlocked in a 12-12 tie at the end of the first quarter. Muskegon Heights carried a...
Mona Shores sweeps Coopersville in Monday bowling action
RAVENNA – — The Mona Shores bowling team breezed by Coopersville at Ravenna Lanes on Monday evening. The boys fought to a 21-9 victory and the girls dominated and won, 29-1. Derek Kern led the boys with games of 188 and 204 while Danika Cooper led the girls...
Newaygo girls win in double overtime over Lakeview
The Newaygo girls’ basketball team needed overtime to take down Lakeview on Friday evening. The Lions won the Central State Activities Association game, 45-44. “The crowd definitely got their money’s worth tonight,” said Newaygo coach Nathan Thomasma. “I’m really proud and impressed with the Lady Lions tonight. We struggled to put the ball in the hoop and had chances to close the game out a few times and didn’t, but they never quit. They continued to work hard and kept playing ball.”
Jayhawks fall to Bay Community College in Saturday hoops action
The Muskegon Community College men’s basketball team traveled north to Bay Community College in Escanaba on Saturday and suffered a 90-56 defeat to the Norse. The Jayhawks are still battling through injuries with starters Jacob May and Jacob Mueller being sidelined. No return date has been set for them to return. Unfortunately, Muskegon lost another key starter Jarvin Graham (Chicago,IL) with a back injury during the first half of the game. Reserve player Kaden George (Spring Lake) played through a shoulder injury until the middle of the 2nd half, then he had to be sidelined for the rest of the game.
Fremont clobbers Manistee in boys’ hoop action
FREMONT — Fremont defense was on target Friday night in a 64-35 victory over Manistee. The West Michigan Conference game was played at Fremont. “I thought we took better care of the ball and rebounded much better than we have been,” said Fremont coach Adam Bowen. “That will continue to be our focus moving forward. If we can do those two things, we are going to be in good shape. We had a lot of guys who played well and it was a good team win.”
Muskegon Heights boys basketball falls to Kalamazoo Phoenix
Muskegon Heights was on the losing end of an 86-35 boys basketball matchup with Kalamazoo Phoenix on Friday. The Tigers fell behind quickly, trailing 36-11 after the first quarter. Kalamazoo’s Jhymeir Wilkins caught fire with four 3-pointers in the first eight minutes to finish with 19 points. Muskegon Heights...
Dempsey, Carnes lead Whitehall girls past North Muskegon
The Whitehall Vikings girls basketball team cruised to a 52-28 win over the North Muskegon Norsemen on Saturday afternon in a contest played at Whitehall. Onnyka Dempsey from Whitehall burned the North Muskegon defense for a game high 19 points, while hitting five shots from beyond the arc. Her teammate Hailey Carnes also finished in double digits with 10 points. She hit two 3-pointers.
Ashbaugh, Hance lead Grant past Howard City Tri-County
The Grant Tigers girls’ basketball team made quick work of the Howard City Tri-County Vikings on Friday evening in a 64-25 Central State Activities Association game. The game was played in Grant. Grant jumped out to a 27-5 lead after the first eight minutes and went on to lead...
Hovey has a triple-double as Hart runs past Holton
HART — Parker Hovey just keeps putting up the big numbers for Hart Pirates boys’ basketball team. He had another triple double Friday night in an easy 65-20 victory over visiting Holton in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. The Pirates established control right from the get-go, using...
Fast start sparks Montague to one-sided victory over Oakridge
The host Montague Wildcats came out fast on Friday night and soundly defeated the Oakridge Eagles, 64-34. The Wildcats stormed to a 24-10 lead after one quarter and the advantage grew to 42-16 at the half. “It was a good team win tonight against a solid Oakridge squad,” Montague coach...
Highly-ranked Muskegon wins big over Wyoming, 84-52
The Muskegon Big Reds boys’ basketball team proved its lofty ranking in Division 1 on Friday night. The undefeated Big Reds, ranked No. 3 in the state, scored an 84-52 victory over Wyoming in the OK Conference-Green contest. The two teams combined to go 51-of-71 from the free-throw line....
Newaygo uses big second half to cruise past Lakeview
It took a while for the Newaygo boys’ team to kick its offense into high gear on Friday evening. Once they did, they cruised to a 64-42 Central State Activities Association victory over the Lakeview Wildcats. Newaygo managed to score 18 points in the third quarter and 27 points...
Lumberjacks fall behind early in 7-4 loss to Team USA
The Muskegon Lumberjacks did not have enough answers for Team USA on Saturday night. The Lumberjacks fell behind early and lost 7-4. After letting in three first period goals, Muskegon’s Nathan McBrayer put his team on the board off an assist from George Fegaras. Owen Mehlenbacher opened up the...
David Day III signs national letter of intent to play for Aquinas College
David Day III from Muskegon High School signed his national letter of intent to continue his basketball career next fall at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids. The signing ceremony took place at Muskegon High School on Thursday at noon. Day, a 5-9 senior guard for the Big Reds became the...
Kiara Mikkelsen signs national letter of intent with Aurora University
Kiara Mikkelsen from Montague signed her national letter of intent last Thursday afternoon to continue her softball career at Aurora University located in Aurora, Illinois. Mikkelsen a senior at Montague plays centerfield for the Wildcats and will enter the spring softball season as a two-year starter. Mikkelsen also plays softball...
