AP News Summary at 12:19 a.m. EST

Sheriff seeking what drove 'mad man' to shoot up dance hall. MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Investigators searching for a motive in the worst mass shooting in Los Angeles County history say a search of the gunman’s home discovered a rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and evidence he was manufacturing gun silencers. Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna said Monday that investigators have not yet established Huu Can Tran’s motive in the massacre, which happened during a celebration of Lunar New Year at a Monterey Park dance hall. The assailant fired 42 rounds at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, where 11 people were killed and nine wounded. Luna says a hero later disarmed the gunman, who later was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.
Families remember those slain in California shooting

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — The 10 people who died in Saturday's shooting at a dance studio in California were remembered Monday by their grieving families. Mymy Nhan loved her nieces, her nephews, and the dances at the Star Ballroom, where older residents of one of the country’s largest Chinese-American communities regularly gathered for socializing and formal dances from another era. Nhan, 65, and nine other people were fatally shot when a gunman opened fire at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. Tiffany Liou, a reporter with WFAA television station in Dallas, said on Twitter that Nhan, her husband’s aunt, treated her nieces and nephews “like her own kids.” “Her kindness is what’s needed in this world,” Liou wrote.
Officials air findings in Nevada shooting that left 4 dead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Nevada aired the results of the investigation of the November 2020 police killing of a man in a vehicle after he shot two women dead in an apartment, wounded a teenage girl and abducted a 12-year-old boy who died in gunfire as police approached their vehicle. Monday's hearing about the Henderson shooting suggested that Jason Neo Bourne shot the boy several times, including in the head, after police opened fire into the vehicle. It wasn't clear if any of the 27 shots that police fired struck the boy. Police say Bourne had shot and killed the boy's mother and a housekeeper, and the family lawyer says the boy's 16-year-old sister remains a paraplegic from her wounds.
