BOISE, Idaho – Boise State's defense led the way as the Bronco men's basketball team locked down a 63-53 victory over Fresno State, Tuesday night at ExtraMile Arena. After trailing 25-23 entering the second half the Broncos (16-5, 6-2 MW) opened the period with six-straight points to take the lead, one they would hold the rest of the way. Leading by six with four-and-a-half minutes remaining, Chibuzo Agbo made a three on back-to-back possessions as part of an 8-2 run that put Boise State in full control down the stretch.

BOISE, ID ・ 20 HOURS AGO