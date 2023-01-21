ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

In Style

Beyoncé Was Joined By Blue Ivy for a Mother-Daughter Duet of "Brown Skin Girl"

Someone alert the Beyhive, because Beyoncé and her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy just performed a mother-daughter duet of their song "Brown Skin Girl" for the first time in history. On Saturday, as part of a luxury weekend in Dubai celebrating the unofficial opening of the Atlantis Royal, Beyoncé put...
TheDailyBeast

Beyoncé’s Dubai Show Secretly Caught on Camera

The queen of privacy couldn’t keep a lid on this: Beyonce’s performance in Dubai was caught on camera by several people, despite going above and beyond to keep it secret. The singer was booked for a show in the UAE near the swanky Atlantis The Royal hotel—which allegedly paid her upwards of $24 million for a one-hour set. Those lucky enough (or rich enough) to snag a seat at the show reported that hotel staff demanded people put their devices in locked zip bags. Despite their best efforts, people filmed regardless. So far, the clips haven’t been taken down. In videos circulating on Twitter, Beyonce can be seen singing Etta James’ “At Last,” and a few of her own tracks like “XO” and “Brown Skin Girl.” Her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter even makes an appearance.#Beyonce opened her Dubai show with 'At Last' pic.twitter.com/kH71Js6KUE— Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) January 21, 2023 Read it at TMZ
msn.com

Blue Ivy Steals The Spotlight During Beyoncé's Dubai Concert

Listen up, everyone: Beyoncé is back! Yes, really! Four years after she reunited with Destiny's Child during her legendary Coachella performance, Beyoncé has returned to the stage. According to Pitchfork, Queen Bey performed an hour-long set to commemorate the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort, an upscale resort in Dubai. The gig allegedly earned her $24 million, per TMZ. As Pitchfork reported, the event was mostly populated by journalists and social media celebrities, although there were many bonafide celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, and Liam Payne, in the building (via The Daily Mail).
thesource.com

Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’

Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
E! News

Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas

Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
TENNESSEE STATE
People

Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'

Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Shine My Crown

Brandy in Hot Water After Bank Declines $40K Check She Wrote to Ex-Housekeeper

Brandy Norwood’s ex-housekeeper is airing out the singer’s dirty laundry after her lawyers made public a lawsuit brought against the Cinderella star. Maria Elizabeth Castaneda sued Norwood for being underpaid citing age discrimination last year and settled out of court for $40,000 in November. But Castaneda’s legal team claims the $40,000 check bounced. They are also seeking $87,445.80 in legal fees, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.
People

Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know

Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
Elle

Blue Ivy Joined Her Mother Beyoncé For a Song On Stage For the First Time

On Saturday night, Beyoncé performed at the Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai, her first live show since 2018. If that wasn't momentous enough, she welcomed her daughter Blue Ivy on stage to sing along with her, and fans are certain the musical icon's daughter will be following in her mom's footsteps.
extratv

Kylie Jenner Shares Picture of Son — Reveals His Name!

Kylie Jenner made two major revelations on Saturday, showing her son's face for the first time on social media — and also unveiling his name. She captioned four adorable new photos, "AIRE." The 25-year-old star of "The Kardashians" made the introduction ahead of her son's first birthday in February.
netflixjunkie.com

Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions

Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
OK! Magazine

Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery

Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...

