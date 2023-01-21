ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Antoine Davis 2nd all-time in NCAA scoring behind Maravich

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLvoP_0kMpSAkk00

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Antoine Davis scored a season-high 42 points and moved into second place on the NCAA all-time scoring list behind only Pete Maravich on Saturday.

The mark came in Detroit Mercy's 89-77 win over IUPUI.

Davis, a fifth-year graduate, has 3,274 points. He passed former Portland State star Freeman Williams, who scored 3,249 points from 1974-78. Maravich's total of 3,667 is the last remaining goal.

Davis also had five assists and his eight 3-pointers extended his Division I record to 521, five behind the all-time NCAA mark of John Grotberg, who finished with 526 for D-III Grinnell in 2009.

Damezi Anderson added a career-high 20 points and TJ Moss had 11 points and five assists for Detroit Mercy (8-12, 4-5 Horizon League). Anderson had three 3s and went 7 of 7 from the foul line, four coming in the last two minutes when the Titans made 9 of 10.

Jlynn Counter's driving layup with eight minutes to go put IUPUI on top 65-64, but Davis answered with a 3-pointer to start a 14-0 run that put the Titans in charge.

Davis added a stepback jumper and another 3, then A.J. Oliver had a 3-pointer before Anderson capped the run with yet another from beyond the arc, making it 75-65 with 3:14 to go.

Counter had 23 points, five rebounds and 5 assists for the Jaguars (3-18, 0-10). DJ Jackson added 17, John Egbuta 13 and Vince Brady II and Chris Osten 12 each.

Davis had 25 points in the first half, his 94th career 20-point game, as Detroit Mercy took a 39-38 lead.

The Jaguars, who have lost eight straight, shot 56% in the first half, and 54% in the second but couldn't keep pace with the Titans, who shot 61% in the second half. Detroit Mercy was 8 of 13 from 3-point range after the break after going 8 of 20 in the first half.

Davis, who leads the nation in scoring at better than 26 points a game, has 12 regular-season games remaining. He has five 40-point games and 32 30-point games in his career.

The Titans are home Monday against Oakland.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Mike Davis’ son Antoine chasing NCAA’s all-time scoring record

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Following Detroit Mercy senior guard Antoine Davis’ 42-point performance on Saturday in Indianapolis against IUPUI, News 8 connected with the standout guard and his dad, Mike Davis, the former Indiana University head coach. Davis, now in his fifth season as head coach at Detroit Mercy,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Tom Izzo discusses loss to Indiana

Watch as Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo met with the media following an 82-69 loss to IU on Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. Indiana (13-6, 4-4) returns to action on Wednesday when they travel to Minnesota for a 9 p.m. Eastern tip. Three keys, highlights, final stats | Woodson, TJD,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
readthereporter.com

Mr. Basketball Gary Harris, now Hamilton County Hall of Famer

Hamilton Southeastern graduate and 2012 Indiana Mr. Basketball Gary Harris was formally inducted into the Hamilton County Basketball Hall of Fame last Saturday, just before tipoff of the Royals’ boys game with Mount Vernon. Harris is one of the best players to come out of Southeastern, helping the Royals...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Woman shot overnight on Indy's south side

One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Push for fertility fraud act with one of Dr. Donald …. Jacoba Ballard and another fertility...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Actress Huffman gets challenged in ‘Bright Half Life’

It’s only fitting that Kate Huffman helped bring the play “Bright Half Life” to Indianapolis with her deep ties to the Indianapolis area. Huffman, a 2001 Cathedral High School graduate from Indianapolis, has ties to Hamilton County as well. Her sister, Molly, recently moved back to Indianapolis...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Scott Sander, Host of WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”

Scott Sander is one of the most respected & genuine of all Hoosier journalists, and he is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. We discuss his career, his most memorable stories, who has the best hair in Indy, and what time in the morning he has to wake up to host WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana

This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Tracking a winter storm coming to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and a few flurries around. All eyes are on the winter storm heading our way midweek — let’s get into it. Cold, quiet Monday and Tuesday. Both Monday and Tuesday will be cold with...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday

Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Deputies make arrest after man shot in Monroe County. Deputies make arrest after man shot in...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Onyx Fest Indy 2022 reports blow out ticket sales

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Onyx Fest Indy” reports the most successful season in its 12-year history. It showcases powerful work dealing with societal issues told by black Hoosier playwrights whose stories hit the stage for the Onyx Fest Fall 2022. Several playwrights, actors, and creatives contributed to the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Accumulating snow comes to Indiana Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS – Two pieces of energy will converge on Indiana Sunday morning, which will lead to light accumulating snow across most of the state. A storm system originating in the Central US and another in the Gulf will both pass through Indiana on Sunday and lead to accumulating snow. Snowfall is expected to begin early Sunday morning between around 3-5am. Snowfall will generally remain light, but it will be steady at times across the state. The steadier snow will fall for several hours, beginning to wrap up in the late morning. A widespread 0.5-1.5″ of snow will fall across the state. That being said, there may be a couple narrow bands of moderate snowfall that would account for slightly higher amounts of up to 2-3″. Those bands are expected to line up across North Central Indiana and Southeastern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Dr. Dream explains the meaning behind dreams

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever had a good or bad dream? What if that dream held meaning. Kelly Sullivan Walden, also known as “Dr. Dream” has the answers. She joined Friday’s “All Indiana” to talk about what your dreams could be telling you.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

HerMD now open in Carmel Center

Dr. Somi Javaid’s career motivation came from a scary moment in her life. “I nearly lost my mother when she was only 45 years old,” Javaid said of the 1997 incident. “She presented to the hospital with left arm pain, chest pain and shortness of breath. She was a thin, non-smoking woman, so science and data couldn’t explain why a woman like her would ever present with four-vessel disease. Her dismissals nearly cost her her life. I was pre-med at Northwestern University at the time, and it was at that ‘aha’ moment I realized I was going to go into women’s health care because there were too many barriers for women.”
CARMEL, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Winter Storm Watch for central Indiana late Tuesday to Wednesday afternoon; 5 to 9 inches of snow could fall

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of central Indiana, including Muncie, from late Tuesday night (1 a.m. Wed.) through Wednesday afternoon, around 4 p.m.. Forecasters say 5 to 9 inches of snow could fall. Travel, they say, could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis surgeon

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks the suspension of an Indianapolis surgeon calling him a “clear and immediate danger” to public health. The surgeon responded by calling himself a "scapegoat" for the hospital. Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis …. The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
126K+
Followers
147K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy