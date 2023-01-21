POLAND OH- We are gliding down the final stretch of the basketball season, and here’s a news flash, Poland is right in the thick of relevancy on the girls side. After tons of questions on what the Bulldogs would look like without the players they graduated a year ago, Poland is still sitting on top of the NE8. It hasn’t been without adversity though. As head coach Nick Blanch says in this interview, it’s a long basketball season. If anyone thinks they are going to get through it without some dips, they are going to be shocked. Poland saw Girard give them their first conference loss of the season, and just their third conference loss as a member of the NE8. The Bulldogs didn’t sulk in despair however, they got right back on the horse and started winning again.

POLAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO