BLUE DEVILS WINNING STREAK MOVES TO 6
BERLIN CENTER, OH- The Western Reserve Blue Devils hosted the Lowellville Rockets in MVAC play on Monday night. The Blue Devils got off to a slow start, but a second half push increased the winning streak to 6 games. The Lowellville defense came up big time with a 3-2 zone...
POLAND GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 3) WITH NICK BLANCH
POLAND OH- We are gliding down the final stretch of the basketball season, and here’s a news flash, Poland is right in the thick of relevancy on the girls side. After tons of questions on what the Bulldogs would look like without the players they graduated a year ago, Poland is still sitting on top of the NE8. It hasn’t been without adversity though. As head coach Nick Blanch says in this interview, it’s a long basketball season. If anyone thinks they are going to get through it without some dips, they are going to be shocked. Poland saw Girard give them their first conference loss of the season, and just their third conference loss as a member of the NE8. The Bulldogs didn’t sulk in despair however, they got right back on the horse and started winning again.
QUAKER COMEBACK; SALEM WINS OT BATTLE
SALEM, OH- In what is certain to be a contender for “Game of the Year” the Salem Quakers were able to overcome a 12-point deficit in the second half to take the game to overtime and eventually win over South Range 61-56 on Saturday night. The Quakers trailed...
BADGER JUST KEEPS WINNING
KINSMAN, OHIO. It was another night of girls basketball as the Badger Braves took on the visiting Maplewood Rockets. The Rockets were an outnumbered team that continued to fight the whole game with just a total of five players listed on their roster. The exhaustion soon caught up with the...
WELLSVILLE ELUDES INDIANS FOR ANOTHER EOAC WIN
WELLSVILLE OH- Wellsville has made themselves comfortable at the top of the EOAC. While their margin is still only a game, the way they’ve been playing of late makes that feel like a mountain. The Tigers rushed their way to another EOAC on Friday as they kept visiting Southern at bay. Trailing by two points after one frame, the Tigers scored 20 points in the second to grab control of the game. They would never release it from their paws on the way to a 56-47 win.
OLD SCHOOL RIVALRY NEW SCHOOL TIGERS
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- On Saturday afternoon two teams that were once the biggest of rivals took the floor again to renew a nostalgic grudge match. If you look at the last several years of these two programs playing each other before the hiatus, it was South Range that was the dominant team. The only Tigers win over the Raiders you’ll find since 2010 was a Callie Ford buzzer beater in the jungle in 2014. But now in 2023 it’s a new Tigers team, and the tables have turned. Springfield eyed down the ghosts of the past and dominated their way to a 47-33 win over the Raiders. It was the Tigers 13th win of the season.
BEAVERS DAM UP THE WILDCATS
EAST LIVERPOOL OH- Beaver Local headed into Friday nights affair with Edison looking for answers to a tough stretch in their season. The red & white quickly answered their questions surrounding their recent lack of offensive output as the Beavers scored early and often in routing Edison 76-35 at the Beaver Dome.
WEST BRANCH DROPS DOWN ON THE DUKES
BELOIT OH- The West Branch boys basketball team picked up its third straight win on Friday by beating Marlington 40-37. The Warriors lost the first meeting, but were able to split the season series with its rival. West Branch has now won three straight games in a row all inside the EBC.
BIG DUB FOR THE DEVILS
BERLIN CENTER OH- Thursday night on the network saw various girls basketball conference matchups take place, primarily occurring in The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC). The Scarlet Division of The MVAC had a premier matchup happening in Berlin Center when The Western Reserve Blue Devils hosted The Waterloo Vikings. In the last meeting in Atwater, The Viking were able to claim the 6 point victory. After losing three consecutive matchups to The Vikings, this one was of high importance to The Blue Devils.
LADY QUAKERS TAKE CARE OF BUSINESS
SALEM, OH-The Lady Quakers move to 14-2 on the season as they defeated the Carrollton Warriors in EBC conference play 53-37. Kaylee Carlisle had a career-high 14 points on the night and contributed 5 boards. Rylee Hutton also contributed 14 points with 3 steals. Abbie Davidson and Lauryn Barton had 8 points apiece.
HAMILTON BARRELS HIS WAY TO 1000
KINSMAN,OHIO- What a night it was in little Kinsman, Ohio as the Badger Braves took on the Lordstown Devils. The man of the night was Brad Hamilton, who dropped 38 points and secured his spot in the Badger record books by reaching 1,000 career points. Hamilton got hot fast and...
AT YOUR SERVICE
KINSMAN, OH- The Badger Braves have grown into one of the area’s most exciting teams on the hardwood. The defense-driven, high-flying, clutch-shooting hoops club has a ton of big names on the roster, and among them is a guy that has had his hand in the pile since his freshmen season. A guy that will put his ego aside for the good of the team, and his talents shine when he gets his opportunity!
