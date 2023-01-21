Tony Dungy apologizes after spreading debunked anti-trangender conspiracy theory

Pro Football Hall of Famer and NBC analyst Tony Dungy apologized on Saturday after he posted a tweet this week pushing a debunked conspiracy theory about transgender and nonbinary children.

Dungy replied to a tweet from The Daily Wire on Wednesday that had a video of a Minnesota lawmaker advocating for schools in the state put menstrual products in boys’ bathrooms, too. This inclusion effort would be done to allow all people who menstruate access to the proper hygiene products, and it is a growing trend across the country.

Yet Dungy replied to the tweet to push a widely debunked conspiracy theory, which claimed that school districts in the United States were “putting litter boxes in school bathrooms for students who identify as cats.”

This, obviously, is not true. The repeatedly in recent months.

Dungy deleted his tweet several hours later. He then apologized on Saturday, something he said he first issued on Thursday but “not everyone saw it.”

“I saw a tweet yesterday and I responded to it in the wrong way,” he wrote. ‘As a Christian I should speak in love and in ways that are caring and helpful. I failed to do that and I am deeply sorry.”

Dungy's tweet drew intense backlash, and deservedly so. The conspiracy theory is simply being used by people on the political right as a talking point to harm transgender and nonbinary youth. This type of discrimination is on the rise, too. In a new poll from this week, 45% of transgender and nonbinary youth said they have been bullied online as a result of this rhetoric or policies, and more than half said they seriously considered suicide.

This isn't the first time Dungy has found himself in a situation like this, either. Dungy has a long history of discriminating against the LGBTQ+ community while using his religion as an excuse to do so. He also spoke at a March for Live event in Washington, D.C. on Friday and — the Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed on the field this season — while advocating for an end to abortion, which was a weird leap to make.

Despite his tweet this week, Dungy will still be on the air for NBC’s playoff coverage this weekend. He will participate in the network’s studio pregame and halftime shows for the Kansas City Chiefs’ matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.