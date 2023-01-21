Read full article on original website
Historic hotel part of downtown Castle Rock project planMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
"Smiling" Charlie Stephens, a Denver mobsterRick ZandDenver, CO
Proposal reimagines strolling Colfax Avenue in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Federal appeals court rules against hemp farmer whose plants were confiscated at DENHeather WillardTexas State
Father-daughter dances in Castle Rock and Highlands RanchNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Pair of Loveland store thieves on the run after string of robberies
Two thieves, one of whom was armed with a handgun, allegedly robbed several Loveland stores and are still on the run. They were seen leaving the scene in a stolen black 2021 Kia Optima.
Mass shooting bill headed to Colorado legislature
It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works.
Do People in Ft Collins Actually Know What Cache la Poudre Means?
Governor Jared Polis tweeted a bit of a pop quiz the other day... To be fair, he never really followed up with an answer and let's just say I don't have the patience to count. So I Googled it, and still couldn't come up with a correct answer. BUT... I...
Denver woman wins one of the largest wage theft cases in the U.S.
A Denver jury has ruled a former caretaker at an area assisted living center was underpaid for a seven-year span. Her attorney says the monetary award to the employee is likely to range between $325,000 to $762,000 - an amount he calls the largest individual wage theft case in the country."It needs to serve as a warning to employers to tell them there's real-world liability if they violate wage theft laws," said attorney David Miller, who represented Aleta Ayo, 34.Wage theft is defined as non-payment of wages, underpayment, deduction violations and employee misclassification. The most likely victims are low-wage, immigrant and...
Only 10% of Denver rental units have met license requirements
DENVER — Denver's new rental unit licensing program is off to a slow start -- and that might be a generous characterization. As of Jan. 1, all landlords with multiple units at the same location (think apartment buildings) must pass an inspection and apply for a city license to comply with a new city-wide program. Starting in 2024, landlords with single-unit properties must be licensed as well.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
The Story Behind the Giant Star in Castle Rock, Colorado
If you've ever traveled along I-25 past the town of Castle Rock, you may have spotted the enormous star that sits atop a giant mesa. During certain times of the year, the star shines bright with dozen of tiny lights, yet in other months, it stays dark. So what's the...
This Colorado Building Was Named The Ugliest In The State
Travel A Lot spilled the tea on every state's ugliest building, from administrative offices to popular museums.
Cold temperatures here to stay
It has been a cold January so far and that pattern could stay into the first week of February, according to the 8-to-14-day climate outlook. It has been a cold January so far and that pattern could stay into the first week of February, according to the 8-to-14-day climate outlook.
Update: Taco Bell Cleared; How Did The Rat Poison Get Into Colorado Man’s Order?
It could just be the state of the world that we live in today, that we could believe that employees of a Taco Bell could have put poison into a customer's food. It was January 18, 2023, that it was reported that an investigation was underway, after a man fell violently ill after eating his taco bell order, which contained rat poison. Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies even had the south Denver, Colorado, Taco Bell in question shut down. What really happened?
What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?
If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
Denver weather: Chilly temperatures on the way
Cold, dry conditions are coming later this week.
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
Denver round-up: DougCo school investigated for use of excessive restraint on a second grader, new DIA flights and more
Everyone knows where to find the big headlines and the front page stories, but each week I like to focus on highlighting some pieces by NewsBreak's Contributor Network that are worth checking out in case they didn't end up on your feed.
Lavish Denver Dwelling Built in 1907 Listed For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across Colorado at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are timeless. Luxurious...
See How Denver’s Iconic Tom’s Diner Has Changed Since Reopening
The building located at 601 E Colfax Avenue has been a staple of Denver's Capital Hill neighborhood for more than 50 years. And while the long-standing structure is no stranger to change, that doesn't stop locals from continuing to support the iconic establishment. Constructed in 1967, White Spot was the...
Eat at These 10 Denver Restaurants for Under $10
Yes, inflation is nuts right now, including at some of your favorite local restaurants, but there are still deals to be had. Keeping prices affordable is as important to many eateries as providing quality service and food, which is why climbing ingredient costs have them scrambling to figure out how to make ends meet without pricing out their customers.
DIA Ranked Top 3 Worst Airport For Winter Travel In U.S.
If you've been to Denver International Airport recently, you'll agree that it's currently one of the worst airports to deal with. It's now confirmed as one of the worst for winter travel in the whole U.S. Agree?. Colorado's Denver Internation Airport 2nd Worst In Country For Winter Travel. Traveling out...
Let the Good Times Roll With These Denver King Cakes
As Mardi Gras season arrives, many Denverites are hunting for the best king cake to accompany their celebration of this well-known holiday. “King cake,” named after the three kings who present gifts to Baby Jesus in the Bible, is a cross between a coffee cake and a cinnamon roll. It is frequently filled with fruit fillings and rich cream cheese, decorated in the Mardi Gras colors of yellow, green, and purple and is commonly associated with New Orleans. However, you don’t need to travel to Louisiana to participate in this tasty tradition. Many local bakeries have got you covered by delivering some delicious and beautiful king cakes to the Mile High.
