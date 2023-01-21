ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

BOYS BASKETBALL: Gulfport vs. Biloxi (01/24/23)

Highlight's from the Lady Admirals' win over Biloxi. GIRLS SOCCER: Stone vs. Sumrall (MHSAA Playoffs, Round Two) [01/23/23]. Highlights from Stone's second round playoff win. GIRLS SOCCER: Gulfport vs. D'Iberville (MHSAA Playoffs, Round Two) [01/23/23]. Updated: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST. Highlights from Gulfport's second round win. BOYS...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Some South Mississippi residents are already feeling the effects of Tuesday night’s severe weather, even before it actually hits them. Residents throughout Ocean Springs have reported losing power late Tuesday night. Just over 2,000 people are without power across the six southernmost counties. Slowly, power...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
ourmshome.com

April Chewning of Ocean Springs Appointed to State Recreation Board

Life is about to get a little more hectic for April Chewning. As the city of Ocean Springs camp and special events coordinator, Chewning has her hands in numerous programs and events throughout Ocean Springs and now she’s taking on a couple of statewide roles as well. She was appointed last week to the Mississippi Recreation and Parks Association Board and joined the state recreation education committee.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Father upset with elementary school over handling of missing son

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin father is speaking out against the Jackson County School District after his son went missing from school. Tyrone Johnson’s son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends St. Martin North Elementary School. According to Johnson, on Jan. 6,...
WLOX

Harrison County supervisors approve 4-year road plan

Technically 4th Congressional District Representative Mike Ezell is part of the freshman class in Washington, D.C. However, the former Jackson County Sheriff said that experience has already given him some veteran leadership at the U.S. Capitol. |. Tyrone Johnson’s son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Wanted in connection with armed robbery in Jackson County

Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are asking for assistance in locating Alonzo Ira Hayes Jr., 22 years of age. Hayes is wanted in connection with an armed robbery occurring in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the Latimer community of Jackson County. Hayes...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Superintendent speaks on gun brought to Harrison Central High School

Harrison Central High School returned to school today following the gun incident last week that put a 17-year-old in handcuffs. Prior to this incident, the school has seen a student arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to school in August 2022 and another in 2015. News 25 spoke with Harrison...
CBS 42

Investigation underway after horses shot, killed in Mississippi

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport PD investigating shooting on East Pass Road

The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of East Pass Road. Please avoid the area. News 25 will have more information as it becomes available.
wxxv25.com

Pass Christian man accused of molesting child

A Pass Christian man has been charged with sexual battery, accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl. Sheriff Troy Peterson said 32-year-old Dylan Lee Necaise was arrested this morning. His bond was set at $500,000. Peterson said investigators were told by the victim’s parents that Necaise had been molesting the child...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

17-year-old charged in Friday night shooting

Gulfport Police have charged a man with aggravated assault in a connection with a shooting that happened Friday night. 17-year-old Trinyell Marshun Coats Jr. was taken to the Harrison County jail. Bond is set at $250,000. Gulfport Police responded to Rouses grocery store about 6:30 p.m. in reference to a...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Student arrested for bringing gun to Harrison County school

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenager was arrested after authorities learned he brought a gun to school Friday. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the 17-year-old had left a pistol in a locked vehicle glove compartment at Harrison Central High School. He was booked into the Harrison County Juvenile Detention...
wxxv25.com

Harrison County find man in Saucier who went missing

Harrison County first responders were in Saucier early this morning, searching for a man with a medical condition. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan tells WXXV that the 65-year-old man — identified only as Jacob — has a condition that could make him unaware of his surroundings. He...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Press

Vancleave man gets 30 years on stalking, kidnapping, other charges

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A Vancleave man received the maximum sentence for multiple charges stemming from a September 2020 attempting kidnapping and domestic violence incident involving his ex-wife. Darrell Ray Morris, 43, was convicted of attempting kidnapping, domestic violence (4th offense), aggravated stalking and possession of a weapon by a convicted...
VANCLEAVE, MS
WLOX

One dead, one in critical condition after Biloxi shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday morning. Biloxi Police say officers responded to the 4100 Block of Victoria Lane around 3:57 a.m. after the incident was reported. When they got there, they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy