Tony Dungy apologizes for promoting untrue anti-transgender conspiracy theory

Hall of Fame head coach and current NBC analyst Tony Dungy issued an apology Saturday afternoon for promoting an anti-transgender conspiracy theory that has been debunked on multiple occasions earlier this week:

Dungy responded to a tweet from The Daily Wire earlier this week by suggesting that some schools have put litter boxes in bathrooms to accommodate students who "identify as cats":

"That’s nothing. Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for students that identify as cats. Very important to address student needs."

There, of course, is no truth to this whatsoever.

The 67-year-old has deleted the tweet and issued the apology Saturday, although he never acknowledged how incorrect the information he promoted was, and how a simple search on Google would have proven that.

Before Dungy appeared as the color commentator with Al Michaels on last week's Los Angeles Chargers-Jacksonville Jaguars game, Cyd Zeigler of Outsports did a two-part series looking at the history that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts head coach has of supporting anti-gay evangelists and promoting some of the hateful beliefs himself.

Despite what has been a tumultuous week for Dungy -- which also included evoking Damar Hamlin while making a point about why he is against abortion rights -- he's still been part of NBC's pregame coverage of the Jaguars-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Divisional Round Saturday.

