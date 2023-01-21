ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy

Tony Dungy apologizes for promoting untrue anti-transgender conspiracy theory

By Tim Kelly
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JbTdH_0kMpP3lX00

Hall of Fame head coach and current NBC analyst Tony Dungy issued an apology Saturday afternoon for promoting an anti-transgender conspiracy theory that has been debunked on multiple occasions earlier this week:

Dungy responded to a tweet from The Daily Wire earlier this week by suggesting that some schools have put litter boxes in bathrooms to accommodate students who "identify as cats":

"That’s nothing. Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for students that identify as cats. Very important to address student needs."

There, of course, is no truth to this whatsoever.

The 67-year-old has deleted the tweet and issued the apology Saturday, although he never acknowledged how incorrect the information he promoted was, and how a simple search on Google would have proven that.

Before Dungy appeared as the color commentator with Al Michaels on last week's Los Angeles Chargers-Jacksonville Jaguars game, Cyd Zeigler of Outsports did a two-part series looking at the history that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts head coach has of supporting anti-gay evangelists and promoting some of the hateful beliefs himself.

Despite what has been a tumultuous week for Dungy -- which also included evoking Damar Hamlin while making a point about why he is against abortion rights -- he's still been part of NBC's pregame coverage of the Jaguars-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Divisional Round Saturday.

LISTEN NOW on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision

Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Made Controversial Damar Hamlin Comment

Just days after deleting a controversial tweet, Tony Dungy is making headlines again with another very controversial comment. During the March of Life in Washington D.C. this week, Dungy used Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to make his point. The former NFL coach invoked Hamlin's name to further ...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet

Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
PennLive.com

‘Fire Tony Dungy now’: Former NFL coach under fire after using Damar Hamlin to advance agenda, tweeting litter box smear

Tony Dungy has had one heckuva cringey week, but it doesn’t look like that will affect the former NFL coach‘s gig broadcasting football games for NBC. But that is what a lot of fans were calling for before Friday. And then the former NFL coach went out on Friday at the March of Life in Washington, D.C. and used Damar Hamlin’s while discussing the fight against abortion.
MINNESOTA STATE
msn.com

Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Makes Opinion On Tony Dungy Clear

A former NFL quarterback has made his opinion on Tony Dungy extremely clear. Dungy, a Hall of Fame head coach who's since retired and gotten into television, came under fire this week, for pushing a ridiculous school conspiracy theory and his comments made at the March for Life.  But not ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up

It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The ref in Jaguars-Chiefs had a hilarious hot-mic moment and NFL fans loved it

NFL playoff games are serious business where there is always a lot on the line and they are where legacies can be born in an instant. But that doesn’t mean everything that happens in these games have to be the most serious things in the world. Often, something funny can happen that makes everyone laugh and reminds us we’re really just watching adults play games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Ex-Quarterback Said About Tony Dungy

One former NFL quarterback has made his opinion on Tony Dungy extremely clear amid this week's controversy. Dungy, the Hall of Fame head coach, went viral this week for pushing a ridiculous conspiracy theory and making a controversial comment at the March for Life. But while Dungy is facing a lot ...
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: SNL takes on George Santos's string of lies

Saturday Night Live repeatedly took embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to task for his string of lies in its first episode of 2023, devoting its cold open and a Weekend Update segment to the truth-challenged lawmaker. The cold open featured Bowen Yang's Santos moonlighting as a sideline reporter for Fox...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Issues Apology For Controversial Tweet

Former NFL head coach and NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy made headlines this week because of a controversial tweet.  Dungy responded to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms.  "That’s nothing," Dungy wrote on ...
ATLANTA, GA
bjpenndotcom

Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap

One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Tony Dungy's Apology

Former NFL coach Tony Dungy has found himself making headlines for the wrong reasons this week. Dungy, who now works as a studio analyst for NBC's Sunday Night Football, drew quite a bit of criticism for an anti-transgender tweet earlier this week.  Responding to Minnesota Rep. Sandra Feist, ...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Comeback

NFL Twitter blasts Sean McDermott for ‘indefensible’ decision

Buffalo Bills fans were not happy with several of head coach Sean McDermott’s decisions Sunday, but one play at the end of the third quarter really riled the Bills Mafia. Facing a 4th-and-2 at their own 20, down by 14 points, McDermott opted to punt. That’s what the analytics suggested at that point, but Bills fans Read more... The post NFL Twitter blasts Sean McDermott for ‘indefensible’ decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TheDailyBeast

Ben Shapiro Shreds ‘Despicable’ Steven Crowder in Right-Wing Feud Gone Wild

As the latest development in the conservative-entertainment media complex fight we never knew we needed, Ben Shapiro on Friday accused “despicable” Steven Crowder of pre-planning to ambush The Daily Wire and its chief executive in a trollish effort to gain more notoriety.Shapiro further revealed that after The Daily Wire sent Crowder an offer of $50 million over four years to work for his conservative media empire, Crowder actually demanded an annual salary of $30 million.Earlier this week, Crowder—a former Fox News personality now known for his deeply bigoted podcast Louder With Crowder—attacked The Daily Wire for supposedly being in league...
The Hill

‘Saturday Night Live’ targets George Santos

“Saturday Night Live” targeted Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) in its opening sketch this weekend, roasting the embattled lawmaker over his embellished résumé and recent controversies. The skit featured Santos, played by Bowen Yang, as an NFL sideline reporter covering Saturday’s Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants playoff game for Fox. The hosts joked that they…
NEW YORK STATE
Audacy

Audacy

66K+
Followers
61K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy