Nevada State

iheart.com

Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' By 14,330 Lb Snowplow, Shares Photo Of Injuries

More details have emerged about Jeremy Renner's tragic snowplow accident. According to TMZ, local authorities say that Renner was "run over" by an "extremely large piece of snow removal equipment." They estimate the snowplow weighed "at least 14,330 pounds." During a press conference on Tuesday, January 3rd, Washoe County Sherrif...
RENO, NV
webnewsobserver.com

Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident

Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
RENO, NV
TheDailyBeast

Jeremy Renner Shares Pic With Hospital Staff

Jeremy Renner lived to celebrate his 52nd birthday on Saturday—and he thanked the hospital staff who helping him recover from a snow-tractor accident by sharing a picture of himself with ICU workers on his Instagram. “Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” the Marvel actor wrote above a photo of himself in a hospital bed, wearing an oxygen mask, surrounded by the medical team. Earlier in the week, Renner posted a video of himself getting a head massage from his sister in the ICU.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
Deadline

Chris Evans Jokingly Asks Jeremy Renner If Anyone Has Checked On Snowplow Following Accident

Chris Evans is pumping his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner as he continues his recovery from the life-threatening snowplow accident. The Hawkeye star shared a health update with his fans on social media showing him during a rehabilitation session where he said, “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.” Shortly after Renner’s post, Evans joked with him adding on Twitter, “That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending...
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
iheart.com

Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'

Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
digitalspy.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner's sister shares update on his "road ahead" following accident

Marvel star Jeremy Renner remains in hospital following his terrifying snowplough accident earlier this month, but it sounds like he's well on the road to recovery. After being struck by the vehicle near his home in Nevada on January 1, Jeremy endured severe blood loss. Thankfully, he was aided by a neighbour who managed to slow the bleeding with a makeshift tourniquet.
NEVADA STATE
iheart.com

Jeremy Renner Shares Another Encouraging Update After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is giving us another glimpse into his recovery. After spending weeks in the hospital, the Avengers star shared an encouraging update on his Instagram Story on Friday (January 13). The video clip shows Renner being wheeled around in his hospital bed on his way to a medical scan. "I wish you all a very special night," he captioned the video.
RENO, NV
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomed 1st Child With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen

Party of three! Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter, Riley Keough, and husband Ben Smith-Petersen secretly welcomed their first child, Us Weekly can confirm. A rep for the Zola star, 33, told Us that the actress and Smith-Petersen, 31, are proud parents to a baby girl. While the married couple have not further revealed their little one’s birth date or name, the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

