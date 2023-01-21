Read full article on original website
Jeremy Renner: discharged from the hospital, but with very bad news
Slide 1 of 16: Jeremy Renner has been discharged from the hospital after his serious snow plow accident. Now, after 16 days in hospital care, he can finally sleep in his own bed.
Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' By 14,330 Lb Snowplow, Shares Photo Of Injuries
More details have emerged about Jeremy Renner's tragic snowplow accident. According to TMZ, local authorities say that Renner was "run over" by an "extremely large piece of snow removal equipment." They estimate the snowplow weighed "at least 14,330 pounds." During a press conference on Tuesday, January 3rd, Washoe County Sherrif...
Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident
Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
Jeremy Renner Shares Pic With Hospital Staff
Jeremy Renner lived to celebrate his 52nd birthday on Saturday—and he thanked the hospital staff who helping him recover from a snow-tractor accident by sharing a picture of himself with ICU workers on his Instagram. “Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” the Marvel actor wrote above a photo of himself in a hospital bed, wearing an oxygen mask, surrounded by the medical team. Earlier in the week, Renner posted a video of himself getting a head massage from his sister in the ICU.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Chris Evans Jokingly Asks Jeremy Renner If Anyone Has Checked On Snowplow Following Accident
Chris Evans is pumping his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner as he continues his recovery from the life-threatening snowplow accident. The Hawkeye star shared a health update with his fans on social media showing him during a rehabilitation session where he said, “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.” Shortly after Renner’s post, Evans joked with him adding on Twitter, “That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending...
Let’s Look At the PistenBully Snowplow That Ran Over Jeremy Renner
We take a look at the PistenBully snowplow that ran over actor Jeremy Renner. The post Let’s Look At the PistenBully Snowplow That Ran Over Jeremy Renner appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'
Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
Jeremy Renner Posts Photo of Snowy Home as He Recovers at Hospital: 'Missing My Happy Place'
Jeremy Renner is missing his home. On Monday, Renner, 52, shared a photo to his Instagram Story showcasing a snowy scene at what appears to be his Reno-area, Nevada home, with a significant amount of snow piled high up on snowbanks and on top of roofs and trees in the area.
Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Family Assembled by His Hospital Bedside After Accident
Watch: Jeremy Renner Shares Video of "ICU Spa Moment" After Snowplow Accident. Jeremy Renner is continuing his road to recovery following a New Year's Day accident with the support of his family. Days after the Avengers actor was hospitalized for injuries from being run over by a snowplow, he gave...
Horrifying 911 Audio Emerges From Jeremy Renner Snowplow Accident
The 911 audio was released a day after Jeremy Renner said he was home from the hospital.
Jeremy Renner’s Net Worth: How the ‘Hawkeye’ Star Makes His Money, Marvel Salary
Living large thanks to his Marvel contract. Jeremy Renner is known as Clint Barton (a.k.a. Hawkeye) to fans of the comic book film series, but he's also racked up a major fortune from TV roles and other blockbuster movies, which all have contributed to his hefty net worth. Before he was living large in Hollywood, the actor...
Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital, immediately plugs the latest season of his TV show
In a welcome development for the actor’s fans, Jeremy Renner is back at home after spending an extended period in the ICU following his traumatic accident while clearing snow from around his home. The Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran has kept his spirits up in the meantime, regularly interacting on...
Marvel star Jeremy Renner's sister shares update on his "road ahead" following accident
Marvel star Jeremy Renner remains in hospital following his terrifying snowplough accident earlier this month, but it sounds like he's well on the road to recovery. After being struck by the vehicle near his home in Nevada on January 1, Jeremy endured severe blood loss. Thankfully, he was aided by a neighbour who managed to slow the bleeding with a makeshift tourniquet.
Jeremy Renner Shares Another Encouraging Update After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner is giving us another glimpse into his recovery. After spending weeks in the hospital, the Avengers star shared an encouraging update on his Instagram Story on Friday (January 13). The video clip shows Renner being wheeled around in his hospital bed on his way to a medical scan. "I wish you all a very special night," he captioned the video.
