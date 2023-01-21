Chris Evans is pumping his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner as he continues his recovery from the life-threatening snowplow accident. The Hawkeye star shared a health update with his fans on social media showing him during a rehabilitation session where he said, “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.” Shortly after Renner’s post, Evans joked with him adding on Twitter, “That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending...

1 DAY AGO