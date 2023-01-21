Ndlovu Youth Choir, a fan-favorite chorale group from “America’s Got Talent” Season 14, took the stage during the fourth episode of “AGT: All-Stars” and wowed the judges with their high-energy original song titled “We Will Rise.” The lyrics are about “the resilience of the human spirit,” explained the director of the South African choir. However, despite the audience jumping up to their feet and judge Howie Mandel proclaiming they gave a Golden Buzzer-worthy performance, Ndlovu Youth Choir was shockingly eliminated on Monday night. “You can overcome your obstacles, your problems … it should never define you,” the choir members declared in...

7 HOURS AGO