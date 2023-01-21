Read full article on original website
Meet the Most Horrifying Act Competing on ‘AGT All Stars’ The Sacred Riana
The Sacred Riana is a literal horror movie act that’s both fear-inducing and uniquely exciting to watch on stage. After gaining a huge following thanks to her multiple Got Talent runs, The Sacred Riana takes the scariest illusionism to America’s Got Talent All Stars. Let’s get to know more about the character as we look more into the background of the nightmare fuel that is her act.
Meet Cristina Rae, “The One To Beat” From ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 15
Cristina Rae had nothing but her son Jeremiah when she joined season 15 of America’s Got Talent, yet judge Howie Mandel once branded her as “the one to beat.” As she joins AGT All-Stars, we’re yet to see if she’ll live up to this expectation.
How to Attend a Taping of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Series 16
Britain’s Got Talent Series 16 is gearing up to begin production later this month, and fans can sign up now to get tickets to attend a taping in either London or Manchester. Tapings are filling up fast, with limited availability for a few dates. How to Attend a Britain’s...
Ndlovu Youth Choir shockingly eliminated on ‘AGT: All-Stars’ despite giving Golden Buzzer-worthy performance
Ndlovu Youth Choir, a fan-favorite chorale group from “America’s Got Talent” Season 14, took the stage during the fourth episode of “AGT: All-Stars” and wowed the judges with their high-energy original song titled “We Will Rise.” The lyrics are about “the resilience of the human spirit,” explained the director of the South African choir. However, despite the audience jumping up to their feet and judge Howie Mandel proclaiming they gave a Golden Buzzer-worthy performance, Ndlovu Youth Choir was shockingly eliminated on Monday night. “You can overcome your obstacles, your problems … it should never define you,” the choir members declared in...
‘AGT’ Standout Bad Salsa Bags Golden Buzzer in ‘Romania’s Got Talent’
America’s Got Talent fan-favorite Bad Salsa recently took their shot in Romanii Au Talent to show an impressive acrobatic-salsa routine. Consequently, they’ve received a Golden Buzzer from the series’ hosts. Bad Salsa Joins Romania’s Got Talent. Coming from India, Bad Salsa consists of 23-year-old Bivash Sardar...
Gwen Stefani Fans Are Losing It Over Her Huge Career Announcement: 'It’s Finally Happening!
Gwen Stefani is hitting the road again! The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker, 53, announced on Instagram that she will be playing 5 shows in the U.K. this summer, and her fans continue to express their excitement after hearing the news. Gwen Stefani Announces Summer 2023 U.K. Concert Tour. Stefani...
Jeopardy! fans blast show as ‘disrespectful’ for excluding famous band from key category- and contestant agrees
JEOPARDY! fans have called it “disrespectful” of the show to exclude a key band from its Classic Flute Rock category during Thursday’s episode. Viewers have slammed the program for not including the famous group, and one of the contestant’s from the episode agrees they should’ve been included.
Meet Kid Magician Aidan McCann, ‘Ireland’s Got Talent’, ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Standout
Little magician Aidan McCann has fascinated Britain’s Got Talent stage back in 2020, when he effortlessly predicted David Walliams’s thoughts. Now, he’s returning in the television screen for the upcoming AGT All-Stars to trick us once more with his magic. Let’s get to know him more.
‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Delivers a Powerhouse Performance as a Tormented Bodybuilder
Take a glance at Jonathan Majors’ eclectic collection of roles, and you’ll find a playwright in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” a fighter pilot in the recent “Devotion,” and soon a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” The versatility at work in his choices speaks of an enviable dramatic range always ripe for a challenge.
‘AGT’ Alum Piff The Magic Dragon Reveals How a One-Armed Baby Joke Went Horribly Wrong
America’s Got Talent season ten saw the memorable performances of the funny magician Piff the Magic Dragon. Piff was recently a guest on Howie Mandel’s podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff, where he talked about how a one-armed baby joke went horribly wrong. He also talked about his friendship with world-famous magicians Penn & Teller.
Another Former ‘X Factor’ Contestant Plans to Sue Simon Cowell’s Company, “The Show Almost Ruined My Life”
Music mogul Simon Cowell just can’t seem to catch a break from the former contestants of The X Factor wanting to sue him and his company. This time another former competitor from series seven of the show, Katie Waissel takes drastic actions to sue Cowell and his company Syco.
‘AGT’ Winners The Mayyas Stun On Stage With Beyonce in Dubai
After the Mayyas won America’s Got Talent season 17, fans of the show were amazed by their captivating performances, which features subtle Lebanese symbolism. Their latest performance came with the return of Queen B herself, Beyonce, who made her first live performance in over four years at Dubai. The...
JoJo Siwa Still Remembers Her ‘The Masked Singer’ Choreography
JoJo Siwa took to Instagram over the weekend to prove that she hasn’t forgotten her time as T-Rex on The Masked Singer Season 3. Siwa showed that she still remembers the choreography to her performance of “So What” by Pink. JoJo Siwa Remembers The Masked Singer Choreography.
Dustin’s Dojo Prepares to Unmask Their Famous Member at 100K Subscribers
The comedic group Dustin’s Dojo, who competed on America’s Got Talent and more recently on AGT All-Stars prepare to unmask their famous member, Terry. The group recently made a public announcement to officially unmask their mostly hidden member. Dustin’s Dojo Will Unmask Terry at 100K Subscribers. The...
Meet the Blind War Veteran Robert Finley, Competing on ‘AGT All Stars’
There are some people who pursue their dreams despite of their less than an optimal physical state, America’s Got Talent All Stars competitor Robert Finley is one such individual. A legally blind war veteran that is passionate in music, Finley brings his wisdom and talent back on the biggest stage in the world.
