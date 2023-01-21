ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The adventure-filled double life of O. Vic Miller

ALBANY — While most of us have trouble navigating the worlds we live in, teacher/writer/outdoorsman/raconteur O. Victor Miller has perhaps more successfully than the majority of the population embraced the dichotomy of two disparate worlds ... and emerged as a champion of both.

It was Miller the adventurer who injured his back fighting a bull in Spain, who lost 40 pounds in a few days in a Belize prison after being arrested for smuggling, who killed a crocodile that had been menacing a Kuna village in Central America’s Panama.

The joy of watching birds

ALBANY — I read with much interest the story about about Ulf’s (Kirchdorfer) bird watching. I have always loved to see and hear birds. I watch and enjoy them from our front and back porches, the kitchen window, and the living room. Really, any place that I can see them makes me happy.
New Davis Companies franchise brews up in Thomasville

ALBANY — Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany in 2014, announced its latest business development, 7 Brew Coffee, has opened in Thomasville. The refreshment franchise is known for its infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies and teas. The drive-thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along U.S. Highway 19 in Thomasville.
Doerun student earns Bridging the Dream scholarship

DOERUN -- Denerick Simpson is one of only 10 nationwide recipients of a $10,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship for graduate students from The Sallie Mae Fund, in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Currently, Simpson is a master’s student at Savannah State University, studying public administration with, he says,...
UMH Properties Enters Georgia Market Through OZ Fund MHC Acquisition

Mighty Oak includes 118 homesites. UMH Properties has acquired Mighty Oak, a recently built manufactured home community in Albany, Ga. The company purchased the 118-homesite community for $3.7 million through its qualified opportunity zone fund. The deal marks UMH’s first acquisition in Georgia, as the company continues to expand its...
Council on Aging plans Lunch and Learn event

ALBANY -- Attorney Bill Moorehead and the Links Incorporated will present a Lunch and Learn opportunity at the Sowega Council on Aging’s Regional Resource Center Ballroom Feb. 9 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The goal of the event is to educate seniors about wills, power of attorney, estate planning, heirs,...
South Georgia church loses more than $50k after former secretary uses money to buy things on Amazon

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga — A south Georgia church lost more than $50,000 after it was discovered secretary was using the funds for personal purchases, according to WALB-TV. Debbi Howell. a former member and secretary of Celebration Church in Thomasville, was arrested earlier this month after the church’s pastor found some inconsistencies with credit card purchases on Amazon, but also bought lawnmowers and window air conditioners, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department.
Albany Tech refreshes Electrical Systems construction program

ALBANY – Albany Technical College will hold a special refresh presentation Wednesday for its NCCER Electrical Systems Construction & Maintenance program. The event will take place at 10 a.m. in Albany Tech's Carlton Construction Academy, Room 124. Program refreshes are used by ATC to introduce existing programs to the community with a new perspective. They provides fresh energy for the program, creating curiosity for those interested in a new career. Technology and instruction often may have changed over the years, and what is presented is entirely new information to the service area.
Matt Atkins promoted to Draffin Tucker partner

ALBANY — Draffin & Tucker LLP has announced the admission of Matthew D. Atkins as a partner, effective Jan. 1, 2023, the firm said in a Tuesday news release. Atkins joined Draffin Tucker in 2010 as a staff accountant after graduating from the University of Georgia with a bachelor of business administration degree in Accounting and from Georgia College and State University with a master of Accountancy degree. Over the course of his career, Atkins has worked in various areas, making many contributions. He has spent his career in the firm’s health care practice leading a broad range of engagements and, in recent years, has been a leader in the portion of the company that serves safety-net health care providers.
Thomasville church reopens after fire

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A 30-year-old Thomasville church is continuing to recover after a fire destroyed it. Grace Pointe Church and its daycare center Glad Tidings Academy were shut down for some time because of the damage. The fire took away childcare services from over 50 families for two months...
Albany Area Chamber graduates first Political Leadership class

ALBANY — The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce recently graduated the inaugural class of the Albany Area Political Leadership Institute, a nonpartisan leadership program aimed at equipping participants for leadership on local boards and in elected office. The 14 participants from the Albany area received basic knowledge of governmental...
Bullet strikes Cedar Avenue home as homeowner watches football game

Albany police are investigating following a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police arrived to a home in the 500 block of Cedar Avenue for a shooting just after 5 p.m. Saturday. The victim told police he was sitting in the living room watching football when he heard something hit the house. When the victim got up, he told officers he checked the living room area and looked out the front door to see if there was anyone outside. While closing the door, the victim reports that he noticed a bullet hole in the guest bedroom wall west of the residence. Police also observed this bullet hole.
The day after: Damage left behind after EF-2 tornado strikes Cook Co.

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Storms that went through Southwest Georgia on Sunday left behind damage to deal with on Monday morning. The majority of the damage is in Cook County after the National Weather Service believes a tornado touched down — six years to the exact date a deadly EF-3 tornado claimed the lives of seven people in Cook County.
Adel police look to speak with man seen on surveillance video

Adel police need help to locate a man seen on surveillance video. The police department posted a photo on their Facebook page and said, "if anybody knows who this guy is, we need to have a conversation with him. Sorry the picture is not Lifetouch quality, but he didn't stop long enough to pose. You can remain anonymous."
