The adventure-filled double life of O. Vic Miller

ALBANY — While most of us have trouble navigating the worlds we live in, teacher/writer/outdoorsman/raconteur O. Victor Miller has perhaps more successfully than the majority of the population embraced the dichotomy of two disparate worlds ... and emerged as a champion of both.

It was Miller the adventurer who injured his back fighting a bull in Spain, who lost 40 pounds in a few days in a Belize prison after being arrested for smuggling, who killed a crocodile that had been menacing a Kuna village in Central America’s Panama.