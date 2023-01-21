Read full article on original website
Related
money.com
Are We in a Housing Recession? What the Slowdown Means for Buyers and Sellers
If the words “housing recession” make your heart skip a beat — and not in a good way — take a deep breath. That phrase has become a common way to describe the current housing market — one that in 2022 saw mortgage rates shoot up, buyers retreat and home sales drop off their once-feverish pace. They also bring up memories of the housing crash of the mid-2000s that led to the Great Recession. But today’s market is very different, and despite some dire predictions, a crash is far from certain.
The $400,000 House
Last year was an excellent year for home sellers and a difficult one for buyers. The mix pushed home prices to record levels.
Stimulus Checks in February: Here’s who will receive up to $600!
During the month of February, Americans will get up to $600 in additional stimulus checks. Many, but not all, states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payout in February. The purpose of these payments of up to $600 is to aid residents in coping with the...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
An Office Worker Who Makes $130,000 Per Year Complains That He Is Paid to Do Nothing
An Irish finance manager for the national train network says he is paid over $130,000 a year to do nothing but eat lunch and read newspapers. Dermot Alastair Mills, an employee at Irish Rail, claims he is being discriminated against since he gets paid for doing basically nothing. The finance manager alleges that after blowing the whistle on the company's bookkeeping in 2014, he was gradually freed of nearly all of his tasks and now spends most of his days eating lunch and reading newspapers. Nevertheless, he continues to collect a steady monthly income despite everything that is going on.
housebeautiful.com
Zillow Just Predicted the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023—and They Might Shock You
New year, new you, and new city, to boot? According to Zillow, the answer is yes. The real-estate platform just released its list of the 10 hottest markets in 2023—and the results might surprise you. Shooting to the very top of the list is Charlotte, North Carolina, which Zillow ranked based on its home value growth and increase in owner-occupied residences. Meanwhile, Cleveland and Pittsburgh received the coveted second and third spots, respectively, because both are high in projections for time on market and new jobs per new home built.
Tech Times
Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate
When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs
Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Something big is happening in the U.S. housing market—here’s where 27 leading research firms think it’ll take home prices in 2023
Among the nation's 27 leading housing researchers, 23 expect U.S. home prices to fall further in 2023.
Former CVS Worker Said She Was Fired for Letting Customers User Her Rewards Card
We've probably all been at the checkout aisle of a supermarket or any retailer with a rewards/points system and asked the cashier to scan a "communal" membership card for us so we can get that extra 20 cents off the can of corn, or to enable that buy one get one free offer that's extended to members only.
Woman reacts to employer who says she must pay $47,000 if she wants to quit her job
A woman went viral on TikTok after she filmed her reaction to a strict clause in her labor contract. The video by Madi McKenzie (@madi__mckenzie) highlights a new corporate trend hires face. Since the Great Resignation, firms have used bonuses, relocation packages, and training to attract workers.
Defense One
It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor
The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
Here's a list of major companies requiring employees to return to the office
Starbucks and Disney issued return-to-office mandates in January. They follow several other big-name companies in calling workers back to the office.
Military.com
The Top 10 Hardest Jobs to Fill
The economy is sputtering, and companies say they will make nothing but perfect-10 hires. Meanwhile, Baby Boomers are retiring by the millions -- and everyone wants to be a millionaire, not a wage earner. Where does all this leave employers and workers in their never-ending struggle to tip the balance...
hbsdealer.com
Home Depot will now pay its hourly employees to the minute
The Home Depot will change its pay policy for its hourly workers and pay to the nearest minute on the clock. “Our policy has been to round total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes, which has been a common industry practice for many years,” said Sara Gorman, spokesperson for The Home Depot.
Heirs of Subway’s billionaire founders could become some of America’s richest people overnight in a $10 billion sale deal
The late co-founders of Subway, Fred DeLuca and Peter Buck, had little inkling decades ago their sandwich shop in Bridgeport, Conn., would grow into one of the world’s largest restaurant chains. But now, their heirs stand to become some of the richest people in America. The sandwich giant is...
CNBC
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
Consider These Companies If You Want to Work Remotely
A survey last year by McKinsey/Ipsos showed that 58% of Americans can work from home at least one day a week.
Landlord says, "Section 8 renters destroyed my property."
Dumfries VA- Accepting housing vouchers seemed to be a good business decision for Akeem Cole who owns and rents ten homes in Virginia and North Carolina. The program promised guaranteed rent payments.
Apartment Therapy
64K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0