Apartment Therapy

money.com

Are We in a Housing Recession? What the Slowdown Means for Buyers and Sellers

If the words “housing recession” make your heart skip a beat — and not in a good way — take a deep breath. That phrase has become a common way to describe the current housing market — one that in 2022 saw mortgage rates shoot up, buyers retreat and home sales drop off their once-feverish pace. They also bring up memories of the housing crash of the mid-2000s that led to the Great Recession. But today’s market is very different, and despite some dire predictions, a crash is far from certain.
Ceebla Cuud

An Office Worker Who Makes $130,000 Per Year Complains That He Is Paid to Do Nothing

An Irish finance manager for the national train network says he is paid over $130,000 a year to do nothing but eat lunch and read newspapers. Dermot Alastair Mills, an employee at Irish Rail, claims he is being discriminated against since he gets paid for doing basically nothing. The finance manager alleges that after blowing the whistle on the company's bookkeeping in 2014, he was gradually freed of nearly all of his tasks and now spends most of his days eating lunch and reading newspapers. Nevertheless, he continues to collect a steady monthly income despite everything that is going on.
housebeautiful.com

Zillow Just Predicted the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023—and They Might Shock You

New year, new you, and new city, to boot? According to Zillow, the answer is yes. The real-estate platform just released its list of the 10 hottest markets in 2023—and the results might surprise you. Shooting to the very top of the list is Charlotte, North Carolina, which Zillow ranked based on its home value growth and increase in owner-occupied residences. Meanwhile, Cleveland and Pittsburgh received the coveted second and third spots, respectively, because both are high in projections for time on market and new jobs per new home built.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Tech Times

Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate

When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Defense One

It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
HAWAII STATE
Military.com

The Top 10 Hardest Jobs to Fill

The economy is sputtering, and companies say they will make nothing but perfect-10 hires. Meanwhile, Baby Boomers are retiring by the millions -- and everyone wants to be a millionaire, not a wage earner. Where does all this leave employers and workers in their never-ending struggle to tip the balance...
hbsdealer.com

Home Depot will now pay its hourly employees to the minute

The Home Depot will change its pay policy for its hourly workers and pay to the nearest minute on the clock. “Our policy has been to round total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes, which has been a common industry practice for many years,” said Sara Gorman, spokesperson for The Home Depot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Apartment Therapy

